Sweet Chick Williamsburg

Chicken Sandwiches

OG Chicken Sandwich

OG Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BLT Chicken Sandwich

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit

Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo

Bone-In Chicken & Waffles

Classic Chicken & Waffles

Classic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 spicy bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 bone-in pieces of Fried Chicken tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.

BBQ Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)

$16.00

Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 spicy boneless chicken tenders paired a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken & Fries

Classic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with french fries

Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 spicy pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with french fries

BBQ Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries

Buffalo Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries

Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries

Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our salted caramel sauce paired with french fries

Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Classic Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 boneless chicken tenders paired with french fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 spicy boneless chicken tenders paired with french fries

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries

Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our salted caramel sauce paired with french fries

Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Sweet Chick Classics

3pc Bucket

3pc Bucket

$16.00

3 pieces of bone-in fried chicken with a biscuit and a side of our kohlrabi slaw

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

4 sautéed shrimp in cheddar cheese grits with our paprika bell pepper sauce

Specials

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries loaded with sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, crumbled bacon, ranch and scallions. Add fried Chicken or Nashville Hot Fried Chicken for $1

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce

Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich

Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce

Sides

Waffle

Waffle

$8.00

Served with maple syrup and our signature butters

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

3-cheese béchamel, shells, and a ritz crust

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Topped with a molasses gastrique and toasted almonds

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

$7.00

Served with house-made remoulade

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Old Bay, Celery, Red Onions, and Herbs

Power Slaw

Power Slaw

$6.00

Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

1 pc Chicken

$5.75

2 pc Chicken

$11.00

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 pc Vegetarian Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, scallions, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side

Vegetarian

Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich No Bacon

$10.00

Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit

Vegetarian Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo

Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our BBQ sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken toss in our honey garlic sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Maple Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our salted caramel sauce, paired with french fries

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with french fries

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with french fries

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce, paired with french fries

Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Fries

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries

Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Friee

$16.00

Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cocktails

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka, Triple Sec, and Watermelon Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Purple Drank

Purple Drank

$12.00

Gin, Grape Juice, and Lime Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Boozy Daily Lemonade

Boozy Daily Lemonade

$13.00

Ask about today's flavor! **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Frozen Mango Margarita

$12.00
Coquito w/ Rum

Coquito w/ Rum

$13.00

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract. Served with Dark Rum

Virgin Coquito

Virgin Coquito

$7.00

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract.

Beers

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$7.00Out of stock

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Lil Heaven IPA

Lil Heaven IPA

$7.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Bad Seed Cider

Bad Seed Cider

$7.00Out of stock

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Red Stripe

Red Stripe

$7.00Out of stock

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Truly Hard Seltzer

$7.00

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$3.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

16.9 Fluid Ounce Italian Spring Water

Perrier

$3.00

16.9 Fluid Ounce Sparkling Mineral Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Lil sweet chick

Location

164 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Chick image
Sweet Chick image

