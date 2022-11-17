- Home
Sweet Chick Williamsburg
4,155 Reviews
$$
164 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Chicken Sandwiches
OG Chicken Sandwich
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
BLT Chicken Sandwich
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich
*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
Bone-In Chicken & Waffles
Classic Chicken & Waffles
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
2 spicy bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles
2 bone-in pieces of Fried Chicken tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.
BBQ Chicken & Waffles
Buffalo Chicken & Waffles
Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles
Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)
Chicken Tenders & Waffles
Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles
4 boneless chicken tenders paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles
4 spicy boneless chicken tenders paired a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Waffles
BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles
Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles
Chicken & Fries
Classic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with french fries
Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 spicy pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with french fries
BBQ Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
Buffalo Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our salted caramel sauce paired with french fries
Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)
Classic Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 boneless chicken tenders paired with french fries
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 spicy boneless chicken tenders paired with french fries
BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our salted caramel sauce paired with french fries
Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries
Sweet Chick Classics
Specials
Loaded Cheese Fries
Crispy crinkle cut fries loaded with sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, crumbled bacon, ranch and scallions. Add fried Chicken or Nashville Hot Fried Chicken for $1
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich
Spicy crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
Sides
Waffle
Served with maple syrup and our signature butters
French Fries
Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup
Mac & Cheese
3-cheese béchamel, shells, and a ritz crust
Brussel Sprouts
Topped with a molasses gastrique and toasted almonds
Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies
Served with house-made remoulade
Potato Salad
Old Bay, Celery, Red Onions, and Herbs
Power Slaw
Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing
Cheese Grits
Buttermilk Biscuit
Extra Sauce
1 pc Chicken
2 pc Chicken
3 pc Chicken Tenders
3 pc Vegetarian Chicken Tenders
Salads
Vegetarian
Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich No Bacon
Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich
Vegetarian Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
Vegetarian Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles
Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Waffles
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our BBQ sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Waffles
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles
2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken toss in our honey garlic sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles
2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Vegetarian Maple Chicken & Waffles
Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our salted caramel sauce, paired with french fries
Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Fries
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with french fries
Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Fries
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with french fries
Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce, paired with french fries
Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Fries
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Friee
Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad
Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
Cocktails
Sweet Chick
Vodka, Triple Sec, and Watermelon Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Purple Drank
Gin, Grape Juice, and Lime Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Boozy Daily Lemonade
Ask about today's flavor! **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Frozen Mango Margarita
Coquito w/ Rum
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract. Served with Dark Rum
Virgin Coquito
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract.
Beers
Miller High Life
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Brooklyn Lager
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Lil Heaven IPA
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Bad Seed Cider
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Red Stripe
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner
Truly Hard Seltzer
House Red
House White
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Lil sweet chick
164 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249