Sweet Chick imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken

Sweet Chick Queens

1,825 Reviews

$$

46-42 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Chick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella Via Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 764
47-46 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 E 49th St New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Sweet Annies Bar & Eatery - 986 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
986 2nd Avenue New York,, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
H&H Bagels - UES
orange star4.2 • 2,201
1551 2nd Ave New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
H&H Bagels - UES 3PD
orange starNo Reviews
1551 2nd Ave. New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Upper East Side
orange star4.2 • 1,631
1491 2nd Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
R40
orange star4.6 • 302
47-16 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken
orange star4.7 • 223
12-09 Jackson Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston