Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine

8725 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30350

Popular Items

Thai spring rolls
PADTHAI
DRUNKEN NOODLES

STARTER

Thai spring rolls

Thai spring rolls

$4.00

cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodles in crispy spring roll wrap, with sweet & sour sauce

Chicken satay

Chicken satay

$8.00

grilled chicken tender skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fresh basil rolls

Fresh basil rolls

$7.00

spring mix salad, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, wrap in soft rice paper, with hoisin-peanut sauce

Sweet chili wings

Sweet chili wings

$9.00

fried seasoned wings, toss in sweet chili sauce. mild

Crispy calamari

Crispy calamari

$9.00

crispy calamari with sweet chili sauce. mild

CURRY PUFF

CURRY PUFF

$7.00

crispy pastry stuffed with potato, onions, thai spices, with cucumber salad

Roti bread

Roti bread

$5.00

one pan fried roti bread with curry dipping sauce

Shrimp roll

Shrimp roll

$8.00

shrimp spring roll , serve with Thai sweet chili sauce

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$8.00

steamed vegetable dumplings, topped with green curry sauce

FRIED TOFU

$4.00

Fried tofu deep fry, served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts

Crab cheese roll

$8.00

Imitation crab meat ( Alaska Pollock, contain 2% or less of King crab meat ), cream cheese, carrot, green onion, wrap in spring roll sheets.

SOUP

Coconut chicken soup

Coconut chicken soup

$5.00

coconut broth, chicken, mushroom, scallions

Coconut shrimp soup

Coconut shrimp soup

$7.00

coconut broth, shrimp, mushroom, scallions

Tom Yum chicken soup

Tom Yum chicken soup

$5.00

clear spicy broth, chicken, mushroom, scallions. mild

Tom Yum shrimp soup

Tom Yum shrimp soup

$7.00

clear spicy broth, shrimp, mushroom, scallions. mild

Vegetable soup

Vegetable soup

$5.00

clear vegetable broth, assorted vegetables

Seafood soup

$12.00

clear spicy broth, shrimp, scallop, calamari, tomato, mushroom, scallions. mild

Coconut tofu soup

Coconut tofu soup

$5.00

coconut milk infused in lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. served with mushrooms, scallion, tofu

coconut vegetable soup

coconut vegetable soup

$5.00

coconut milk infused in lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. served with mixed vegetables, mushroom, scallions

Tom Yum tofu soup

$5.00

spicy broth, mushroom, scallions, tofu

Tom Yum vegetables soup

$5.00

spicy broth, mushroom, scallions, mixed vegetables

SALADS

Spring mix salad

Spring mix salad

$8.00

spring mix salad, tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot

Grilled chicken avocado salad

Grilled chicken avocado salad

$17.00

spring mix salad, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrot, radish, avocado.

Grilled shrimp salad

Grilled shrimp salad

$20.00

spring mix salad, shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrot, radish

Grilled salmon salad

Grilled salmon salad

$20.00

spring mix salad, salmon, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, radish

YUM SALAD ( Thai style salad )

Namsod

Namsod

$10.00

ground pork, fresh ginger, roasted peanuts, red onions, fresh herbs, mild Thai dressing

Larb Chicken

Larb Chicken

$10.00

ground chicken, toasted rice powder, red onion, fresh herbs, mild Thai dressing

Numtok

Numtok

$12.00

grilled steak, fresh herbs, red onions, toasted rice powder, mild Thai dressing

Larb Salmon

Larb Salmon

$20.00

cooked salmon in Thai style dressing, toasted rice powder, Thai herbs, chili powder. Mild

Yum Koong

Yum Koong

$14.00

poached shrimp in Thai style dressing, red onion, scallions, mint, chili paste, chili powder. Mild

STIR-FRY

Spicy basil leaves

Spicy basil leaves

$15.00

homemade chili garlic sauce, onion, bell pepper, basil. medium spicy

Spicy Green beans

Spicy Green beans

$15.00

green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, stir fry in prik khing curry paste. Mild

Fresh Ginger

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, celery, in light soy sauce

Mix vegetable

Mix vegetable

$15.00

assorted vegetables in light soy sauce

Garlic black pepper

Garlic black pepper

$15.00

garlic, black pepper in light soy sauce, with steamed broccoli, crispy fried garlic on top

Prik Pao

Prik Pao

$15.00

chili paste stir-fry with garlic, mushroom, onion, bell pepper. Mild

Spicy basil Ground Chicken

Spicy basil Ground Chicken

$15.00

ground chicken in spicy basil sauce. medium spicy

Spicy Basil Ground Pork

$15.00

ground pork cooked in spicy basil sauce, bell peppers, onions, basil. Medium spicy

CURRY

Green curry

Green curry

$17.00

green curry paste in coconut milk, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoots. medium spicy

Panang curry

Panang curry

$17.00

roasted dry chii paste in coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, basil. mild

Massaman curry

Massaman curry

$17.00

roasted dry chili paste in coconut milk, potato, carrot, onion, cashew nut, avocado. mild

Thai Jungle Curry ( no coconut milk )

$17.00Out of stock

clear spicy broth with mushroom, cabbage, green bean, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, krachai root, young peppercorn, Thai eggplant, basil. Medium spicy. ( No Coconut Milk )

CHEF'S SPECIALS

CATFISH

CATFISH

$22.00

pan seared catfish, Thai spicy peppercorn sauce, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, onion, basil, krachai. medium spicy

SWEET CHILI SALMON

SWEET CHILI SALMON

$23.00

Griled salmon steak with chef's special sweet chili sauce, steamed vegetables. mild

SOFT SHELL CRAB

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$29.00

two crispy soft shell crabs with green curry sauce. medium spicy

LAMB CHOP

LAMB CHOP

$35.00

grilled lamp chops topped with spicy basil sauce, steamed broccoli. medium spicy

PANANG SALMON

PANANG SALMON

$24.00

grilled salmon with panang curry sauce

SCALLOP BASIL

SCALLOP BASIL

$29.00

scallop with spicy basil sauce

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

$18.00

crispy chicken stir-fry in chili sauce, pineapple, onion, mushroom, bell pepper. Mild

DUCK

DUCK

$32.00Out of stock

Smoked duck breast with panang curry sauce, green bean, tomato, pineapple, bell peppers, basil. Mild

Thai lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

chicken stir-fry with garlic, fresh chili, thinly sliced lemongrass, bell pepper. Medium spicy

FRIED RICE

TRADITIONAL FRIED RICE

TRADITIONAL FRIED RICE

$15.00

egg, tomato, onion

SPICY FRIED RICE

SPICY FRIED RICE

$15.00

chili garlic sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil. medium spicy

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$15.00

pineapple, raisin, curry powder, egg, onion, cashew nut

SPICY SALMON FRIED RICE

SPICY SALMON FRIED RICE

$22.00

cooked salmon in spicy fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil. Medium spicy

SPICY FRIED RICE GROUND CHICKEN

$15.00

SPICY FRIED RICE GROUND PORK

$15.00

NOODLES

PADTHAI

PADTHAI

$15.00

rice noodle, egg, beansprout, scallion, ground peanut

PAD SEE-EW

PAD SEE-EW

$15.00

rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, in dark soy sauce

DRUNKEN NOODLES

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.00

rice noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, basil, in chili sauce. medium spicy

PAD WOON-SEN

PAD WOON-SEN

$15.00

clear glass noodle stir-fry with carrot, cabbage, onion, celery, tomato, egg.

PADTHAI WOON-SEN

PADTHAI WOON-SEN

$15.00

clear glass noodles ( woon-sen ) , egg, beansprout, scallion, ground peanut

THAI CURRY NOODLE

THAI CURRY NOODLE

$17.00

Rice noodle in red curry broth, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green bean, basil. Medium spicy

Non-Alcoholic

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea

$4.00

Thai tea made with different types of tea leaves and spices, top it off with half & half. Upon request , order it without milk for dairy-free option

Thai iced coffee

$4.00

Thai coffee with milk

Thai Green Iced Tea

Thai Green Iced Tea

$5.00

special blend green tea from Thailand, it's sweet and you can order with or without milk.

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Sweet iced tea

$3.00

Unsweet iced tea

$3.00
HONEY GINGER TEA

HONEY GINGER TEA

$3.00

enjoy this hot beverage with honey and fresh ginger

HONEY CITRON TEA

HONEY CITRON TEA

$3.00

enjoy this hot beverage made with honey and citron

JASMINE TEA

$2.00

classic hot jasmine tea

HOT COFFEE

$2.00

DESSERT

Coconut cake

Coconut cake

$10.00
Banana spring roll

Banana spring roll

$4.00

banana wrap in spring roll sheet and fry, drizzle with honey

Blueberry cheese cake spring roll

Blueberry cheese cake spring roll

$7.00

cream cheese and blue berries wrap in spring roll sheet and fried

Fresh mango & sweet sticky rice

Fresh mango & sweet sticky rice

$9.00Out of stock

( dairy free ) sweet sticky rice with fresh mango, topped with coconut cream ( seasonal )

Thai pumpkin custard

Thai pumpkin custard

$7.00

( dairy free & seasonal ) traditional Thai dessert, eggs, coconut milk, palm sugar, Julienne kabocha pumpkin

ICE CREAM

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome! come in and enjoy our delicious Thai cuisine with family and friends.

8725 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30350

