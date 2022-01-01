Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome! come in and enjoy our delicious Thai cuisine with family and friends.
Location
8725 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30350
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Capitan - 8540 Roswell rd suite 400
No Reviews
8540 Roswell rd suite 400 sandy springs, GA 30350
View restaurant
Plant Based Pizza and More - 8540 Roswell Rd
No Reviews
8540 roswell rd atlanta ga, GA 30350
View restaurant
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Roswell
4.1 • 474
352 South Atlanta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant