Popular Items

Jian Bao

$13.00

4 x pork buns

Shaken Wagyu Beef

$18.00
Tuna Nigiri

$11.00

Chinese

Small Dishes

Shrimp Chips

$2.00
Pork Belly Egg Roll

$5.00
Fried Kabocha (Vegan)

$8.00
Jian Bao

$13.00

4 x pork buns

Pancake Sliders

$17.00

4 x Scallion Pancakes stuffed with pork belly

Egg Roll (Vegan)

$2.00
Tea Egg (Gluten-Free)

$3.00
Scallion Pancake (Vegan)

$8.00
Vegan Eggplant

$10.00
Pork Stuff Eggplant

$11.00
Spicy Chili Wontons

$9.00

5 boiled PORK wontons in chili mix

Szechuan Bon Bon Chicken

$10.00

organic chicken, scallion, garlic, wood ear mushrooms, onions, chili mix cold dish

Jian Tofu (Vegan)

$12.00

pan-fried tofu tossed in chili oil topped with a shiitake/gailan stir fry finished with a yuzu marmalade

Chive Pocket

$6.00

chive, ride noodles, dried baby shrimp, egg

Rice Dishes

Lu Rou Fan

$15.00

miso spiced pork, tea egg optional over rice

Beef Claypot

$19.00
Shaken Wagyu Beef

$18.00
Three Cup Mushroom (Vegan)

$16.00
Miso-Glazed Salmon

$18.00
Pork Belly

$16.00

Dumplings

Pork Panfried

$11.00
Pork Jian Jiou

$9.00
Vegan Steamed

$11.00
Pork Boiled

$11.00
Beef Steamed

$12.00
Beef Panfried

$13.00

Noodles

Zhang Jiang Mian

$15.00

Miso braised pork, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, and bell pepper.

Vegan Zhang Jiang Mian

$15.00

Miso braised bean curd, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, and green bell peppers.

Beef Noodle Soup

$17.00
Cucumber Spicy Noodles

$10.00

cold noodles

Vegan Lo Mein

$14.00
Pork Belly Noodles

$16.00

Vegetables

Daikon Leaves (Gluten-Free)

$14.00
Flowering Chive w/ Tofu-Gan

$15.00
Tofu Ribbon W/ Mustard Greens (Gluten-Free)

$14.00

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$4.40+
Miso Soup

$4.40+
Wonton Soup

$10.00

5 pork wontons in soup

Cold Sampler

1-Item Cold Sampler

$4.00

2-Item Cold Sampler

$7.00

3-Item Cold Sampler

$10.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Noodle

$3.00

Vermicelli

$3.00

Jar of Chili Oil

$10.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Japanese

Starters

Hama Chili

$25.00

Thin Yellowtail Sashimi Garlic oil,yuzu ponsu,chilli oil,green onions,habanero masago,chilli powder.

Asian Nachos

$12.00

Fried wanton top Spicy tuna,avocado,massago,sesame seeds,eel sauce and Spicy mayo. No cheese

Combos

California & Spicy Tuna

$17.00
Spicy Salmon & Spicy Tuna

$19.00
Avocado & Cucumber

$14.00
4-Piece Nigiri & Spicy Tuna

$25.00

Nigiris

Tuna Nigiri

$11.00
Yellowtail Nigiri

$11.00
Salmon Nigiri

$11.00
Tako Nigiri

$11.00
Unagi Nigiri

$12.00
Escolar Nigiri

$11.00
Hotate Nigiri

$12.00
Ikura Nigiri

$11.00

Ama Ebi

$15.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$25.00
Yellowtail Sashimi

$25.00
Salmon Sashimi

$25.00
Hotate Sashimi

$28.00
Escolar Sashimi

$25.00
Tako Sashimi

$25.00

Samplers & Poke

Sashimi Sampler (12)

$50.00
Sushi Sampler (6)

$30.00
Sushi Sashimi Sampler (5+9)

$55.00
Tuna & Salmon Poke

$30.00

Sushi rice,top with raw tuna,salmon mix with poke sauce avocado,cucumber,masago,sesame seeds and green onions.

Chirashi Bowl

$35.00

House Rolls

Cilantro-Made-Me-Do-It

$19.00

Inside: Spicy yellowtail,avocado,serrano. Top: yellowtail,yuzu ponzu,togarashi,,Sriracha and cilantro.

Sea Monster

$19.00

Inside: imitation crab,cucumber and avocado. Top: eel,sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Sorta Tropical

$18.00

Inside: shrimp tempura,coconut,mango,cucumber,cream cheese. Top: masago,Eel sauce,spicy mayo,honey wasabi and mango sauce.

Rufio

$18.00

Inside: shrimp tempura,imitation crab,avocado. Top: crab mix,eel sauce,spicy mayo, and tempura crumbs.

Chive Talk (Vegan)

$16.00

Avocado,asparagus,cucumber and mango Top:mango sauce

Holly Hood

$21.00

Inside: Spicy salmon and avocado. Top: seared scallops,mayo dots,roasted garlic,habanero masago,cilantro and yuzu sauce.

Mata Hari

$21.00

Inside: tuna,salmon,yellow tail,avocado. Top: yuzu ponzu, and masago.

Leopold (Vegan)

$18.00

Inside: Kanpyo,avocado,carrots,sprouts. Top: Yuzu ponzu sauce and honey wasabi.

Apple-Bottom-Genes

$19.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura,avocado and fuji apple Top: Spicy tuna,eel sauce,spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.

Texas Summer

$18.00

Inside: Spicy Tuna and avocado. Top: eel sauce,spicy mayo and roast garlic.

Tiger Eye Roll

$18.00

salmon, serrano cream cheese rolled in seaweed then fried tempura style in soy paper and spicy mayo

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

ACabrón (SPICY!!)

$25.00

Inside: Spicy tuna,cucumber Top: Chunk pieces of tuna mix with avocado Cilantro,serrano,green onion,sesame oil,cilantro,sea salt,lots and lots of Sriracha sauce.

Gaby

$18.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp,cream cheese,avocado Top: Mango,serrano,eel sauce,spicy mayo and mango sauce.

Kendra

$18.00

Kani,cream cheese,avocado Chopped mango,eel sauce and Spicy mayo.

Geovanna

$20.00

Spicy Tuna,tempura crumbs,cucumber.Fatty Yellow Tail,cilantro,serrano,Sriracha dot,seaweed salad, habanero masago and soy yuzu sauce

Sano

$25.00

inside: Crab meat,cucumber,avocado and eel. Top:Fatty Salmon with a mix of Octopus, cilantro, serrano, mango, sesame oil, sea salt, green onions, seaweed salad, habanero masago and eel sauce.

Classic Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$18.00
Philadelphia Roll

$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00
Spider Roll

$19.00
California Roll

$10.00