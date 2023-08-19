- Home
Sweet Chive 2515 E Cesar Chavez St
782 Reviews
$$
2515 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
Chinese
Small Dishes
Shrimp Chips
Pork Belly Egg Roll
Fried Kabocha (Vegan)
Jian Bao
4 x pork buns
Pancake Sliders
4 x Scallion Pancakes stuffed with pork belly
Egg Roll (Vegan)
Tea Egg (Gluten-Free)
Scallion Pancake (Vegan)
Vegan Eggplant
Pork Stuff Eggplant
Spicy Chili Wontons
5 boiled PORK wontons in chili mix
Szechuan Bon Bon Chicken
organic chicken, scallion, garlic, wood ear mushrooms, onions, chili mix cold dish
Jian Tofu (Vegan)
pan-fried tofu tossed in chili oil topped with a shiitake/gailan stir fry finished with a yuzu marmalade
Chive Pocket
chive, ride noodles, dried baby shrimp, egg
Rice Dishes
Dumplings
Noodles
Zhang Jiang Mian
Miso braised pork, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, and bell pepper.
Vegan Zhang Jiang Mian
Miso braised bean curd, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, and green bell peppers.
Beef Noodle Soup
Cucumber Spicy Noodles
cold noodles
Vegan Lo Mein
Pork Belly Noodles
Vegetables
Sides
Japanese
Starters
Combos
Nigiris
Sashimi
Samplers & Poke
House Rolls
Cilantro-Made-Me-Do-It
Inside: Spicy yellowtail,avocado,serrano. Top: yellowtail,yuzu ponzu,togarashi,,Sriracha and cilantro.
Sea Monster
Inside: imitation crab,cucumber and avocado. Top: eel,sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Sorta Tropical
Inside: shrimp tempura,coconut,mango,cucumber,cream cheese. Top: masago,Eel sauce,spicy mayo,honey wasabi and mango sauce.
Rufio
Inside: shrimp tempura,imitation crab,avocado. Top: crab mix,eel sauce,spicy mayo, and tempura crumbs.
Chive Talk (Vegan)
Avocado,asparagus,cucumber and mango Top:mango sauce
Holly Hood
Inside: Spicy salmon and avocado. Top: seared scallops,mayo dots,roasted garlic,habanero masago,cilantro and yuzu sauce.
Mata Hari
Inside: tuna,salmon,yellow tail,avocado. Top: yuzu ponzu, and masago.
Leopold (Vegan)
Inside: Kanpyo,avocado,carrots,sprouts. Top: Yuzu ponzu sauce and honey wasabi.
Apple-Bottom-Genes
Inside: Shrimp tempura,avocado and fuji apple Top: Spicy tuna,eel sauce,spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.
Texas Summer
Inside: Spicy Tuna and avocado. Top: eel sauce,spicy mayo and roast garlic.
Tiger Eye Roll
salmon, serrano cream cheese rolled in seaweed then fried tempura style in soy paper and spicy mayo
Caterpillar Roll
eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
ACabrón (SPICY!!)
Inside: Spicy tuna,cucumber Top: Chunk pieces of tuna mix with avocado Cilantro,serrano,green onion,sesame oil,cilantro,sea salt,lots and lots of Sriracha sauce.
Gaby
Inside: Tempura shrimp,cream cheese,avocado Top: Mango,serrano,eel sauce,spicy mayo and mango sauce.
Kendra
Kani,cream cheese,avocado Chopped mango,eel sauce and Spicy mayo.
Geovanna
Spicy Tuna,tempura crumbs,cucumber.Fatty Yellow Tail,cilantro,serrano,Sriracha dot,seaweed salad, habanero masago and soy yuzu sauce
Sano
inside: Crab meat,cucumber,avocado and eel. Top:Fatty Salmon with a mix of Octopus, cilantro, serrano, mango, sesame oil, sea salt, green onions, seaweed salad, habanero masago and eel sauce.