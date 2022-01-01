Sweet Cravings By Shar
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
SWEET CRAVINGS by Shar offers a unique taste of re-inventing a wide variety of dessert offerings for you to enjoy palate exploration. We are re-defining cakes, pastries and desserts to the next level infused with quality of custom made options to deliver a scrumptious and one-of-a-kind dessert experience specially made for you.
155 Fountains Way, Suite #3, Saint Johns, FL 32259
