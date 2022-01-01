Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Cravings By Shar

review star

No reviews yet

155 Fountains Way, Suite #3

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$65.00+

Chocolate Cake

$70.00+

Cheese Cake

$8.88

Vanilla Cake

$60.00+

Tres Leche Cake

$8.88

Whole Cheesecake

$75.00

Cake By The Slice

$10.88

Whole 6" Cake

$68.88

Cake Topper - Happy Birthday!

$8.88

Cakecups (Vegan)

$4.88

Small Cake By The Slice

$8.88

Single Slice Cake

$6.88

Cupcakes & Muffins

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.88

Chocolate Cupcakes

$4.88

Dozen Cupcakes

$54.88

Dozen Cupcake Bouquet

$78.88

7 Cupcake Bouquet

$68.88

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.88

Muffins

$4.88

Gourmet Loaf

$8.88

Gourmet Cupcake

$5.88

Cinnamon Rolls

$8.88

Sticky Buns

$8.88

Babka Loaf

$7.88

Scones

$4.88

Loaf

$6.88

Rectangular Bar

$4.88

Confections

Choc. Cov. Strawberries

$2.88

Cakesicle

$4.88

Choc. Covered Pretzel Rods (GF)

$2.88

Canoli

$4.88

Oreo Truffles

$2.88

Eclairs

$4.88

Cream Puffs

$3.88

Buckeye Truffles

$2.88

Fudge

$2.88

Cake Domes

$4.88

Rice Krispy Treats

$4.88

Marshmallow Singles

$1.88

Triple Marshmallows

$3.88

Tiramisu Truffles

$2.88

Pastries

Creme Brulee

$8.88

Baklava

$4.88

Fruit Strudel

$10.88

Cheese Roll

$2.88

Napoleon Pastry

$6.88

Tall Shooters

$6.88

Short Shooters

$5.88

Beignet

$10.88

Brownie

$8.88

Round Shooters

$7.88

Square Shooters

$7.88

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.88

Napoleon Tower

$8.88

Banana Pudding

$5.88

Round Tarts

$6.88

Oval Tarts

$6.88

Pies

Single Pecan Pie

$8.88

Single Apple Pie

$8.88

Single Key Lime Pie

$8.88

Single Peach Cobbler Pie

$8.88

Single Pumpkin Pie

$8.88

Whole Pecan Pie

$35.00

GF Whole Apple Pie

$40.00

Whole Apple Pie

$35.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$34.88

Whole Peach Cobbler Pie

$35.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Pie Medley Box

$40.00

Cookies

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

$4.88

Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.88

Chocolate Walnut Cookies

$4.88

Triple Chocolate Cookies

$4.88

Macarons (GF)

$3.88

Sugar Cookies

$4.88

Italian Rainbow Cookies

$2.88

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$5.88

Alfajores Cookies

$4.88

Macadamia Cranberry Cookie

$4.88

Available Drinks

Bottled Pellegrino

$4.00

Canned Pellegrino

$3.50

Canned Sodas

$3.00

Bottled Water (Spring Water)

$2.00

Bottled Teas

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.50

Coffee

Latte

$4.88

Cappucino

$4.88

Flat White

$4.88

Americano

$4.88

Espresso Shot

$2.88

Hot Cocoa

$4.88

Add-on Flavor

$0.88

Teas

Teas

$4.88
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
SWEET CRAVINGS by Shar offers a unique taste of re-inventing a wide variety of dessert offerings for you to enjoy palate exploration. We are re-defining cakes, pastries and desserts to the next level infused with quality of custom made options to deliver a scrumptious and one-of-a-kind dessert experience specially made for you.

155 Fountains Way, Suite #3, Saint Johns, FL 32259

