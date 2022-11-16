Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop

7350 East Stetson Drive C101

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
BLT Avocado Toast
Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

CBD Cold Brew

$8.00Out of stock

Elderflower Espresso Tonic

$6.00

London Fog

$6.00Out of stock
Winnie Latte

$6.00

Honey and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup. "HUNNY" Sleeve and honeycomb stick

Birthday Cake Latte

$6.00

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00
Pistachio Chai

$6.00Out of stock

Maya Chai, 2 shots of espresso, oat milk- topped with our plant based pistachio cold foam.

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

$4.00

Chagacino

$5.00
Prickly Pear Lemonade

$4.00
Strabwerry Basil Lemonade

$4.00
Raspberry Peach Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00
Lavender Bfly pea tea

$4.00

ACV lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus Lavender Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Dark Chocolate mixed with two shots of espresso and milk

Lavender Oat Latte

$7.00Out of stock

House made lavender syrup, two shots of espresso, oat milk and plant based lavender cold foam. Comes Iced.

Espresso Shot

$1.00
Butterbrew

$5.00Out of stock

House magical butter brew syrup, Cream Soda, Marshmallow Cold Foam

Butterbrew Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Butter brew Syrup. Espresso. Milk. Marshmallow Cold Foam.

Chocolate Frog Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Syrup. Espresso. Milk. Chocolate Frog (make sure to enjoy before it hops right off your drink!)

Polyjuice Potion

$7.00Out of stock

Honeydew Lime. Sherbet. Club Soda. Whipped Cream. Pop rocks.

Every Flavored Latte

$6.50Out of stock

Espresso. Milk. Purple and Jelly Bean Chocolate Rim. Whipped Cream. One of Ten Housemade syrups! You won't know which one until you take a sip! Could be: Cotton Candy. Pine Tree. Siracha. Pina Colada. Birthday Cake. Black Pepper. Eggnog. Basil. Banana OR Peppermint.

Edible Straw

$1.00

Miruvor

$5.00+

Milk of the Poppy

$6.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

House Croissant, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Bacon and a Scrambled Egg

Quiche Lorraine

$13.00Out of stock

House Pie Crust. Gruyere. Bacon. Leaks. Parmesan. Thyme. Arugula. Edible Pastry Spoon.

Bagel Platter

$14.00

Smoked Salmon*. Onion. Avocado. Caper. Tomato. Cream Cheese.

Croque Madame

$12.00

oble Country Bread. Ham. Gruyère. Cholula and Thyme Infused Béchamel. Poached Eggs*.

Burrata Avocado Toast

$13.00

Noble Bread. Smashed Avocado. Pesto. Basil. Burrata. Tomato. Prosciutto. Soft Boiled Egg*

BLT Avocado Toast

$13.00

noble country bread. smashed avo. chipotle aioli. tomato. bacon. arugula. basted. egg*. chive,

Protein Waffles

$14.00

Contains nuts. Pure Maple Syrup. Fresh Berries. Whipped Cream.

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Noble Country Bread. avo Rose. Radish salsa. micro green.. House lemon champagne vinaigrette. egg*

Seasonal Fruit Side

$5.00

Avocado Side

$4.00

Arugula Salad Side

$4.00

Toast Side

$2.00

Eggs (2) Side

$4.00

Bacon (2) Side

$5.00

Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Noble country bread. Arugula. Hash brown. Over easy egg. Gruyere. Provolone.

Bbeer Churro

$6.00

Lunch

Berry Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens. strawberries. blueberries. blackberries. goat cheese. candied walnuts. mint. raspberry vinaigrette.

Chicken Quinoa Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens. Quinoa. Feta. Cucumber Red Onion. Pepper. chickpea. Arugula. Lemon. Chicken. Avocado. House champagne vinaigrette. .

Caesar Salad

$11.00

baby romaine. pan fried caper and anchovy. house herb croissant crouton. lemon. Parmesan .

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Romaine. Mixed Greens. Tomato. Red Onion. Pepperoncini. Avocado. Cucumber. Feta. Kalamata Olive. Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

French tarragon. grape. onion. walnuts. croissant. greens.

Deviled Egg Salad

$12.00

croissant. truffle. paprika. chive, mayo. dijon. romaine.

Dee's Club

$12.00

croissant. turkey. bacon, provolone. avo. tomato. mayo. greens

Turkey Baguette

$13.00

mayo. pepperoncini. onion. sopressata. provolone.

Ham Baguette

$13.00

dijonaisse. provolone. arugula. cornichon.

Bacon Jam Panini

$12.00

browned butter. kiss of jalapeño. provolone. chicken.

Caprese Panini

$12.00

mozzarella. tomato. evoo. pesto. balsamic glaze.

Chickpea Egg Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Mayo. Dijon. Dill. Spices. Red Onion. Pickle. Green Onion. Romaine. Avocado. Country Bread.

Vegan Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Vegan pretzel bites tossed with Himalayan pink salt, served with cucumber slices and plant based queso.

Online Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Flakey, all butter croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Vegan Elderberry Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Almond Croissant

$4.50
Ham and Cheese Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in our flakey croissant

24 Hr. Brioche Doughnuts

$3.00
Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Choose from our weekly flavors of house made French macarons!

Dee's Nuts

$2.00+

Gluten Free and Dairy Free Baked Miniature Donuts

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

A cinnamon roll designed to share... or not :) Topped with Orange Zested and Spiced Cream Cheese

Cookies

$0.00+

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Silky Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust, house made whipped cream + chocolate lemon garnish

Halloween Menu

Blood Bag Lemonade

$6.00

Black Cherry and Cranberry lemonade served in a keepsake blood bag!

Apple Cider Latte

$5.00

House apple cider syrup latte topped with apple cider cold foam

Shrunken Head Apple Cider

$5.00

Apple Cider with apple "shrunken head" floating in your drink!

Full Moon Chai

$5.00

Spicy chai with pumpkin spice, topped with pumpkin spice cold foam!

Black Widow

$5.00

White and dark chocolate mocha, topped with cotton candy and a keepsake spider ring!

Trick or Treat Latte

$7.00

Chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter latte in a purple chocolate rimmed cup. Topped with whipped cream!

Candy Corn Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold brew with house made candy corn syrup and a splash of cream. Topped with candy corn sweet cold foam!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

House made pumpkin spice syrup, topped with pumpkin spice cold foam!

Candy Corn Churro

$6.00

Looks like candy corn, tastes like kettle corn!

Pumpkin Spice Churro

$6.00

Served with pumpkin spice cream cheese dip!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in making baked goods look so rad you won't want to eat them, but taste so good you won't be able to resist. Between Cakes, Cupcakes, Pies, and Donuts, there's bound to be something that makes your sweet tooth ache.

Location

7350 East Stetson Drive C101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

