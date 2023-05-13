Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Delights Coffee Shop

23 Old Station Drive

Chazy, NY 12921

Drinks

Hot Beverage

8 oz X-Small Hot Coffee

$1.50

12 oz Small Hot Coffee

$2.00

16 oz Medium Hot Coffee

$2.25

20 oz Large Hot Coffee

$2.75

24 oz X-Large Hot Coffee

$3.25

8 oz X-small Hot Latte

$3.25

12 oz Small Hot Latte

$3.75

16 oz Medium Hot Latte

$4.50

20 oz Large Hot Latte

$5.00

8 oz X-Small Hot Americano

$3.25

12 oz Small Hot Americano

$3.75

16 oz Medium Hot Americano

$4.50

20 oz Large Hot Americano

$5.00

8 oz X-Small Hot Cappuccino

$3.25

12 oz Small Hot Cappuccino

$3.75

16 oz Medium Hot Cappuccino

$4.50

20 oz Large Hot Cappuccino

$5.00

8 oz X-Small Hot Macchiato

$3.25

12 oz Small Hot Macchiato

$3.75

16 oz Medium Hot Macchiato

$4.50

20 oz Large Hot Macchiato

$5.00

Single Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Double Shot of Espresso

$2.25

8 oz X-Small Hot Chai

$2.50

12 oz Small Hot Chai

$3.00

16 oz Medium Hot Chai

$3.75

20 oz Large Hot Chai

$4.50

24 oz X-Large Hot Chai

$5.25

8 oz X-Small Hot Matcha

$2.50

12 oz Small Hot Matcha

$3.00

16 oz Medium Hot Matcha

$3.75

20 oz Large Hot Matcha

$4.50

24 X-Large Hot Matcha

$5.25

8 oz X-Small Hot Tea

$2.00

12 oz Small Hot Tea

$2.50

16 oz Medium Hot Tea

$3.00

20 oz Large Hot Tea

$3.50

24 oz X-Large Hot Tea

$4.00

8 oz X-Small Hot Chocolate

$1.50

12 oz Small Hot Chocolate

$2.00

16 oz Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.50

20 oz Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00

24 oz X-Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Beverages

12 oz X-Small Iced Coffee

$2.50

16 oz Small Iced Coffee

$3.25

20 oz Medium Iced Coffee

$4.00

24 oz Large Iced Coffee

$4.75

X-Small 12 oz Iced Latte

$3.00

Small 16 oz Iced Latte

$3.75

Medium 20 oz Iced Latte

$4.50

Large 24 oz Iced Latte

$5.25

X-Small 12 oz Iced Americano

$3.00

Small 16 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

Medium 20 oz Iced Americano

$4.50

Large 24 oz Iced Americano

$5.25

X-Small 12 oz Iced Cappuccino

$3.00

Small 16 oz Iced Cappuccino

$3.75

Medium 20 oz Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Large 24 oz Iced Cappuccino

$5.25

X-Small 12 oz Iced Macchiato

$3.00

Small 16 oz Iced Macchiato

$3.75

Medium 20 oz Iced Macchiato

$4.50

Large 24 oz Iced Macchiato

$5.25

X-Small 12 oz Iced Tea

$2.00

Small 16 oz Iced Tea

$2.50

Medium 20 oz Iced Tea

$3.00

Large 24 oz Iced Tea

$3.50

X-Small 12 oz Iced Chai Latte

$2.50

Small 16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$3.25

Medium 20 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Large 24 oz Ice Chai Latte

$4.75

X-Small12 oz Iced Matcha

$2.50

Small 16 oz Iced Matcha

$3.25

Medium 20 oz Iced Matcha

$4.00

Large 24 oz Iced Matcha

$4.75

X-Small 12oz Refresher

$2.50

Small 16oz Refresher

$3.25

Medium 20oz Refresher

$4.00

Large 24 oz Refresher

$4.75

X-Large 32oz Refresher

$6.25

X-Small 12oz Cold Brew

$3.00

Small 16oz Cold Brew

$3.75

Medium 20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Large 24 oz Cold Brew

$5.25

12 oz Small Lotus Energy Drink

$3.75

20 oz Large Lotus Energy Drink

$5.00

Frozen Beverages

12 oz X-Small Frozen Coffee

$2.75

16 oz Small Frozen Coffee

$3.50

20 oz Medium Frozen Coffee

$4.25

24oz Large Frozen Coffee

$5.00

12 oz X-Small Frozen Refresher

$2.50

16 oz Small Frozen Refresher

$3.25

20 oz Medium Frozen Refresher

$4.00

24 oz Large Frozen Refresher

$4.75

Smoothies

12oz X-Small Smoothie

$3.50

16oz Small Smoothie

$4.50

20oz Medium Smoothie

$5.50

24 oz Large Smoothie

$6.50

Bottled Beverage

Water

$1.50

Bakery

Muffins

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Bread

Lemon Blueberry

$2.00

Donut

Glazed

$0.50

Cake

$0.50

Candy

Rock Candy

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 Old Station Drive, Chazy, NY 12921

Directions

