  • Home
  • /
  • El Paso
  • /
  • Sweet District Dessert Lounge - 1550 N Zaragoza 201
Sweet District Dessert Lounge imageView gallery

Sweet District Dessert Lounge 1550 N Zaragoza 201

review star

No reviews yet

1550 N Zaragoza 201

El Paso, TX 79936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Waffles

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$9.99

Triple Chocolate Waffle

$7.99

Carmel Waffle

$7.99

Smores Waffle

$8.99

Shawarma Waffle

$8.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$3.50

Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Crêpes

Triple Chocolate Crêpe

$7.99

Caramel Crêpe

$7.99

Nutella Crêpe

$8.99

Peanut Butter Lovers Crêpe

$8.99

Strawberry & Banana Crêpe

$9.99

Shawarma Crêpe

$9.99

Nutty Professor Crêpe (Snickers)

$8.99

Andes Crêpe (Mint Chocolate)

$8.99

Cookies & Cream Crêpe

$8.99

Berry Crêpe

$8.99

Drinks

Pepsi 20oz

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.49

Bubbly

$1.99

Aquafina

$1.99

Bottled Sodas

Pepsi 20oz

$2.49

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.49

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.49

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.49

Aquafina Water 20oz

$1.99

Bubbly

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

1550 N Zaragoza 201, El Paso, TX 79936

Directions

Gallery
Sweet District Dessert Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Friendz Sports Bar - 1978 George Dieter
orange starNo Reviews
1798 George Dieter El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Bonny's Cafe - Montwood - 11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4
orange starNo Reviews
11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
WING KINGS - Montwood
orange starNo Reviews
11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
1691 N Zaragoza suite 03 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
El Muchacho Alegre - 1452 N Zaragoza Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1452 N Zaragoza Rd El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Urban Gyros Mediterranean Street Food
orange star4.7 • 242
1550 N Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston