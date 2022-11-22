Sweet Dreams imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sweet Dreams

347 Reviews

$

540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A

Hartland, WI 53029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Hand Cut Fries Lg

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Our delicious 1/3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon & American Cheese

Cheeseburger

$6.59

1/3# Angus Burger served with American Cheese

Hamburger

$5.89

1/3# Angus Burger made to your preference.

Mac Attack Burger

Mac Attack Burger

$7.99

1\3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Cheddar Curds or Mac Bites.

Mushroom & Swiss

$7.49

fried mushrooms and swiss cheese on a 1/3 pound angus burger.

Patty Melt

$7.49

1/3 pound angus burger with one slice of American cheese, one slice of swiss cheese and fried onions served on our toasted marble rye bread

Texas Burger

$7.49

Enjoy our 1/3# Angus Burger with BBQ sauce, Grilled Jalapeño, and Pepperjack Cheese.

Western Burger

$7.99

2 slices Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on a 1/3 pound angus burger

Appetizer

Sidewinder Fry

$3.99

Crinkle Cut Fry Sm

$1.79

Crinkle Cut Fry Med

$2.39

Crinkle Cut Fry Lrg

$4.29

Hand Cut Fry Sm

$2.29

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Hand Cut Fry Med

Hand Cut Fry Med

$2.89

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Hand Cut Fries Lg

$4.99

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Battered Mushrooms

$4.99
Cheddar Curd

Cheddar Curd

$5.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Deep Fried Panko Breaded Pickle Chips.

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.99
Mozzarella Wraps

Mozzarella Wraps

$6.99

Enjoy 5 of our Hand-Rolled Mozzerlla Wraps served with Marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Miss Vickies Chips Bag

$1.79

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.79

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Pretzel w/ Cheese Sauce

$6.49

Junior Baskets

Chicken Tender Junior Basket

$7.29

2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included

Grilled Cheese Junior Basket

$6.59
Hot Dog Junior Basket

Hot Dog Junior Basket

$5.99

Corn Dog Junior Basket

$5.99

Hamburger Junior Basket

$6.59

1/4 pound burger served with a junior crinkle cut fry and a small drink is included

Cheeseburger Junior Basket

$6.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

plain grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Hand breaded to order

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$6.99

Dogs/Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$3.99
Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$4.49

Our grilled all beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, a sliced kosher pickle spear, yellow mustard, green relish, diced raw onions, sport peppers and topped with celery salt all served on a warmed poppy seed hot dog bun

Chili Dog

$4.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.59

Fox Bros. Brat

$4.29

Gyro

$6.49

Served with diced raw onions, tomatoes and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$7.49

Chopped Beef Steak w\ Fire Roasted Onions & Peppers, served with melted Monterey Jack Cheese on a toasted Steak Roll

BLT

$6.49

3 slices of Applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Corn Dog

$3.99

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Soup & Chili

CUP Chili

$3.99
BOWL Chili

BOWL Chili

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Soup CUP

$3.99

Chicken Noodle Soup BOWL

$4.99

Broccoli & Cheese Soup CUP

$3.99

Broccoli & Cheese Soup BOWL

$4.99

Soda

Small Soda

$1.99

Medium Soda

$2.49

Large Soda

$2.99

DANG! BOTTLE

Root Beer

$2.59

Diet Root Beer

$2.59

Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.59

Diet Butterscoth Root Beer

$2.59

Italian Cherry

$2.59

Cones/Dish/Pints/Quarts

Dish

$2.99

Cake Cone

$2.99
Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$3.49

Waffle Bowl

$3.49
Quart of Custard

Quart of Custard

$8.49

Pint of Custard

$5.49

Sundaes

Regular Sundaes

$4.29

Large Sundaes

$5.29

Regular Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.29

Large Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.29

Regular Caramel Cashew

$5.79

Large Caramel Cashew

$6.59

3 scoops of vanilla custard with caramel topping and salted cashews with whipped cream and a cherry all served in our banana boat.

Regular Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Large Hot Fudge Brownie

Large Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Banana Split

$7.49

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with a split banana, strawberries, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream and a cherry. served in a banana boat.

Regular Turtle Sundae

$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Large Turtle Sundae

$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Fat Elvis

Fat Elvis

$7.49

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Bacon, Banana Slices, Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce and Maple Syrup.

Regular S'moreo Sundae

$5.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Large S'moreo Sundae

Large S'moreo Sundae

$6.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Regular PB Lovers

$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Large PB Lovers

$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Sundae of the Month (Peppermint Bark)

$7.49Out of stock

December Sundae of the Month: Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Crushed Candy Canes drizzed with Hot Fudge.

Shakes, Malts, Concretes, Floats

Black Cow

$4.09

Mixed Root Beer Shake with one pump of chocolate syrup!

Regular Shake

$4.59

Large Shake

$5.59

Regular Malt

$4.99

Large Malt

$5.99

Regular Concrete

$5.99
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.59

Sprecher Root Beer over our freshly made vanilla custard.

Large Root Beer Float

$5.59
Orange Float

Orange Float

$4.59

Sunkist Orange Soda over our fresh made vanilla custard.

Large Orange Float

$5.59

SLUSHIES, MILK, WATER, COFFEE

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Baseball hats

White hat

$20.00

Blue hat

$20.00

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$2.99

2 HR ROOM RENTAL

RENTAL RATE

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Dreams image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boondocks BBQ
orange star4.5 • 149
N67W33525 County Road K Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Belfre Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,111
606 N Genesee St Delafield, WI 53018
View restaurantnext
Tie Up
orange starNo Reviews
N50 W34959, Wisconsin Ave Okauchee, WI 53069
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
orange starNo Reviews
N55 W34657 Road E Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
The Coop - Waukesha, WI
orange star4.2 • 6
350 Delafield St Waukesha, WI 53188
View restaurantnext
Ginger Ovens
orange starNo Reviews
219 east pleasant street Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hartland

Beer Snobs - 122 Cottonwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 310
122 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Creole Cafe & Catering
orange star4.9 • 131
365 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hartland
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston