Bakeries
Caterers

Sweet Dreams Bakery

239 Reviews

$$

100 portsmouth ave

Stratham, NH 03885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Cinnamon swirl drizzled with icing

Breakfast Bread

$10.00

Morning breakfast bread for coffee tea. available in a variety of flavors.

Day Old Bag

$4.50

A random assortment of breakfast items in a clear bag.

Mini Muffin

$2.25

Our famous muffins just smaller

Hot Crossed Buns

$3.50

1/2 Hot Cross Buns

$21.00

Dozen Cinn Rolls

$54.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Muffin loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries

Baker's Choice Muffin

$4.00

Muffin loaded with bakers choice filling

Dozen Muffins

$48.00

1/2 Muffins

$24.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Scottish style, oat based Muffin loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries

Baker's Choice Scone

$4.00

Scottish style, oat based with fruits, nuts, spices, chocolate, and/or butterscotch chips

Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Croissant filled with sweetened cream cheese and raspberry jam

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Croissant filled with chocolate filling

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Buttery flakey plain Croissant

Dozen Plain Croissants

$42.00

Dozen Rasp Croissants

$48.00

1/2 Dozen Plain Croissants

$21.00

Bars And Brownies

Lemon Square

$3.69

Shortbread crust, sweet lemon filling and dusted with powdered sugar

Raspberry Bar

$3.69

Raspberry filling baked on a shortbread crust with oatmeal crumb butter topping.

5-Layer Bar

$4.38

Coconut, walnut, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, sweetened condensed milk baked on a gram-cracker crust

Mint Brownie

$4.15

Rich chocolate brownie layered with mint flavored buttercream, topped with chocolate ganache

Chocolate Brownie

$4.15

Rich chocolate brownie layered with chocolate flavored buttercream, topped with chocolate ganache

Choc Stuffed Brownie

$4.15

Cookies

An old-fashion large cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

M & M Cookie

$3.00

Tea Cookies

Italian

$1.38

Frosted anise cookie with sprinkles

Linzer

$1.38

Spiced almond cookie with a raspberry marmalade thumbprint

Russian Tea Cake

$1.38

walnut shortbread cookie dusted with confectioners sugar

Assorted Dozen Tea Cookies

$15.00

Breads

Country White Bread

$7.00

Whole Wheat Bread

$7.00

Oatmeal Molasses Bread

$8.00

Anadama Bread

$8.00
Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$8.50

Rolls

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Rolls

$12.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Curry Chix Salad

$12.90

Tarragon Chix Salad

$12.90

American Chix Salad

$12.90

Tuna Salad

$11.98

Egg salad

$10.14

BLT

$12.90

Grilled Chicken

$12.90

Hummus Veggie

$8.76

Quiche

Slice of Quiche

$7.00

Half Quiche

$26.00

Whole Quiche

$50.00

Soups

Seafood Chowder

$7.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Deli Container

Curry Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$7.50+

American Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Tuna Salad

$6.50+

Egg Salad

$4.50+

Fruit Salad

$4.00+

Chips

Chips

$2.25

Garden salad

Basic Salad

$8.50

Salad Plus

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich and Wraps

1/2 Curry Chicken

$5.00

1/2 Terragon Chicken

$5.00

1/2 American Chicken

$5.00

1/2 Tuna

$5.00

1/2 Egg

$5.00

1/2 BLT

$5.00

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$5.00

1/2 Veggie

$4.50

Dessert Pastries

Eclaires

$5.50

Pate a Choux filled with vanilla custard then topped with melted Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Strawberries

$2.95

Dozen Chocolate Strawberries

$35.00

Slice of Cake

$4.50

Valentines Heart

$6.00

Mini RCT

$5.50

Pies

Apple Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Blueberry Pie

$25.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$25.00

Strawberry Peach Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$29.00

KeyLime Pie

$28.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$28.00

Triple Berry Pie

$25.00

Mini Apple Pie

$9.00

Mini Blueberry Pie

$9.00

Mini Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$9.00

Mini Chocolate Cream Pie

$10.00

Mini Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Mini Cherry Pie

$9.00

Mini Peach Pie

$9.00

Mini Coconut

$10.00

Traditional Cakes

6" Chocolate

$32.00

6" Carrot Cake

$34.00

9" Chocolate

$42.00

9" Carrot Cake

$45.00

Specialty Cakes

6" Strawberry Whipped Cream Cake

$36.00

6" German Chocolate Cake

$36.00

6" Cheesecake

$26.00

9" German Chocolate Cake

$52.00

9" Strawberry Whipped Cream Cake

$52.00

9" Cheesecake

$38.00

Tortes And Tarts

6” Rich Chocolate Torte

$32.00

9” Rich Chocolate Torte

$42.00

Hot Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.07+

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.06+

Decaf Coffee

$2.06+

Hazelnut Coffee

$2.06+

Pistachio Coffee

$2.06+

Pumpkin/Vanilla Coffee

$2.06+

Hot Chocolate

$1.95+

Iced Coffee

Iced Regular Coffee

$2.98

Iced Dark Roast

$2.98

Iced Decafe

$2.98

Iced Hazelnut

$2.98

Iced Pistachio

$2.98

Iced FV/Pumpkin

$2.98

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Squamscot

$2.50

Honest Tea

$3.25

Can of Soda

$1.95

Orangina

$2.95

Bottled Coke (Mex)

$2.95

Box O Joe

$18.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Sweet Dreams

Website

Location

100 portsmouth ave, Stratham, NH 03885

Directions

