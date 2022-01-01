Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm 14400 E. State Highway 29

No reviews yet

14400 E. State Highway 29

Georgetown, TX 78626

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

7" Personal Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

7" Personal Pepperoni Pizza

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

12oz can of Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can of Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.50

12oz can of Sprite

Powerade

$2.50

16oz bottle of Powerade

Water

$2.50

20oz bottle of Ozarka Water

Beer

$6.50

Bud Mich

$2.00

Combo

Cheese Pizza with Drink

$9.99

7" Cheese pizza and your choice of drink.

pepperoni pizza with drink

$9.99

Burgers

Cheese burger

$7.00

Cheese burger combo

$11.50

slider combo

$10.00

sliders

$6.50

The heifer combo

$14.00Out of stock

Double patty with cheese, chili, and queso.

The heifer

$11.00Out of stock

Double patty with cheese, chili, and queso.

Double bacon cheeseburger

$10.00

Double cheese burger combo

$13.00

Meat Patty

$3.50

Hotdogs

hotdog

$3.50

hotdog combo

$7.75

Farm dog

Out of stock

Grilled chicken, chili, queso, topped on a hot dog.

Farm dog combo

Out of stock

Grilled chicken, chili, and queso on top a hot dog.

Fried Items

Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Onion rings

$7.00

Mini Corn dogs

$5.00

Corn dog combo

$7.00

chips

$2.00

Sampler platter

$7.00

Fries, tots, 3 onion rings, 2 corn dogs, 2 mozzarella sticks.

Kids meals

Slider kids meal

$5.00

One slider with cheese, a small portions of a side , apple slices, and a juice box.

Hot dog kids meal

$5.00

One hot dog, a small portion side, apple slices, and a juice box

Discount prices

Slider combo

$5.00

Hot dog combo

$5.00

Kids meal

$2.00+

snow cones

blue raspberry

$5.00

cherry

$5.00

grape

$5.00

lemon lime

$5.00

orange

$5.00

pina colada

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Rainbow

$6.50

Milkshake

chocolate

$8.00

vanilla

$8.00

strawberry

$8.00

caramel

$8.00

White Chocolate

$8.00

funnel cakes

original

$6.00

Funnel Fries

$5.00

soft serve

plain choco cup

$3.00

plain vanilla cup

$3.00

sundae

$5.00

kettle corn

kettle corn

$7.50

Salty snacks

Nachos

$5.50

Supreme Nachos

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Agrotainment Venue with pick your own produce, bakery, children's activities, petting zoo, and adult boardwalk.

Location

14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

