Sweet Eats Fruit Farm 14400 E. State Highway 29
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Agrotainment Venue with pick your own produce, bakery, children's activities, petting zoo, and adult boardwalk.
14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, TX 78626
