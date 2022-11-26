Main picView gallery

Sweet heart dc 703 Edgewood Street NE, DC

703 Edgewood Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20017

Order Again

Croissants

Plain

$3.75

Plain Croissant

Chocolate

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

Almond

$4.50

Almond Croissant Almond slices old top With Almond filling

Raspberry

$4.50

Raspberry Croissant

Apple turnover

$4.50

Apple turnover

Muffins

Blueberry

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

Cranberry

$4.00

Cranberry Muffin

Banana

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon

$4.25

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Lemon Poppy

$4.50

Scones

Blueberry

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Danishes

Apple

$3.50

Cherry

$3.50

Cheese

$3.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ceasar

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, Tomatoes

Cobb

$15.00

Mix Greens, Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Blue cheese, Olives

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and cheese

$9.50

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$9.50

Turkey Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

$9.50

Avocado, Egg, And Cheese

$9.50

Croissant Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Pickles, Mustard, Spinach

Turkey & Cheese

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Turkey & Avocado

$10.50

Tomato & Mozzarella

$9.50

Basil Leaves, Balsamic,Scallions

Smoked Salmon

$10.50

Herb mayo, Scallions, Cucumbers

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.00

Tuna Fish, Mayo, Jalapeño, Onion, Tomato

Bagel Breakfast

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.75

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side of Jelly

$2.00

Veggie options

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Spinach Feta & Egg White Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

2 Hard Boiled Eggs Over Kale

$5.50

Fruit Salad 16 oz

$6.00

Granola Parfait

$6.00

Feta & Watermelon Salad

$6.50

Home Fries

$5.50

Baguette

$4.50

Served W/ Butter

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Hot Coffee W/ Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Apple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Spreading the love one plate at a time

Location

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

