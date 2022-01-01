A map showing the location of Sweet Home Alabama Food TruckView gallery

Sweet Home Alabama Food Truck

542 Reviews

$$

4400 Watercrest Rd

Killeen, TX 76549

Popular Items

Fried Porkchop Plate
Sweet Potato Pie
Kids Wings (2)

Entrees

Veggie Plate

$13.00

Catfish & Shrimp Plate

$21.99

Catfish Plate

$18.00

Chicken

$18.75

Fried Pork Ribs

$16.50

Fried Porkchop Plate

$18.00

Liver w/ Onion Plate

$15.00

Shrimp Plate (6)

$18.00

Smothered Porkchop Plate

$19.00

Baked Chicken

$14.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Kids Fish (1)

$12.00

Kids Wings (2)

$12.00

Beef Tips & Rice

$19.00

Sides A la Carte

French Fries

$4.75

Fried Okra

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.75

Mozz Sticks

$4.75

Potato Salad

$4.75

Collard Greens

$4.75

Mac Cheese

$4.75

Candied Yams

$4.75

Cabbage

$4.75

Mashed Potatos

$4.75

Green Beans

$4.75

Corn on Cob

$4.75

Rice

$4.75

Cornbread

$4.75

A La Carte

ALC Smothered Pork Chops

$10.50

ALC Fried Pork Chop

$10.00

ALC Liver w/ Onions

$7.00

ALC Baked Chicken

$6.25

ALC Meatloaf

$10.00

ALC Individual Catfish

$4.00

ALC Fried Pork Rib

$3.00

CornBreadDressing

$5.50

Shrimp (3)

$5.50

Shrimp (1)

$3.00

Chicken Wing

$4.25

Thigh

$5.00

Thighs and Fries

$7.00

CBD with Gravy Add To Plate

$1.10

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.25

Drinks

Kool-Aid

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
