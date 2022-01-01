A map showing the location of Sweet Home Alabama MainView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Sweet Home Alabama Main

542 Reviews

$$

4400 Watercrest rd

Killeen, TX 76549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plates

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Fish

$17.00

Fish & Shrimp

$20.99

Fried Porkchops

$16.00

Meatloaf

$19.99

A La Carte

Cornbread Dressing w/ Gravy

$5.45

Cornbread Dress Meal Add

$1.45

Fish x2

$8.00

Fish x1

$4.00

Wings x3

$13.00

Wing x1

$4.25

Fish One

$4.00

Shrimp x1

$2.25

Shrimp x3

$5.00

Meatloaf

$12.00

Gravy 4oz

$3.00

Porkchop

$10.00

Chicken Gravy 4oz

$3.00

Corndog

$3.25

Entrees

Catfish & Shrimp Plate

$20.99

Catfish Plate

$17.00

Chicken

$18.00

Fried Porkchop Plate

$17.50

Fried Pork Ribs

$15.99

Beef Tips

$16.99

Smothered Porkchop Plate

$17.99

Meatloaf

$19.99

Turkey Necks

$14.99

Turkey Leg

$16.99

Meatballs

$15.99

Kids Wings

$10.00

Kids Fish 7 To 9

$9.00

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Liver And Onions

$14.99

Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Catfish & Shrimp 7 To 9oz

$17.39

Catfish 7to9oz

$14.79

Large Side

$10.00

Baked Chicken

$14.99

Sides A la Carte

Broccoli Cheese Casserole (6oz)

$4.00

Cabbage (6oz)

$4.00

Candied Yams (6oz)

$4.00

Collard Greens (6oz)

$4.00

Cornbread Dressing (6oz)

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Green Beans(6oz)

$4.00

Mac Cheese (6oz)

$4.00

Mashed Potatos (6oz)

$4.00

Mozarella Sticks

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pinto Beans (6oz)

$4.00

Potato Salad (6oz)

$4.00

Small Side(6oz)

$5.00

Gravy(4oz)

$2.00

Extra Side Rice (6oz)

$2.00

Extra Cornbread

$1.25

Large Side (16oz)

$10.00

Meat A La Carte

ALC Smothered Pork Chops

$10.50

ALC Fried Pork Chop

$10.00

ALC Chicken Wing

$4.25

ALC Liver w/ Onions

$7.00

ALC Baked Chicken

$7.00

ALC Meatloaf

$10.00

ALC Individual Catfish

$4.00

ALC Fried Pork Rib

$4.00

ALC Turkey Legs

$10.00

Shrimp 6ct

$10.00

Wing Ding 10pc

$14.99

Turkey Neck

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Pie

$20.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Large Kool Aid (32oz)

$3.00

Small Kool Aid (16oz)

Small Kool Aid (16oz)

$2.00

Ice Cup (16oz)

$1.00

Monday Special

Meatloaf

$19.99

Baked Chicken

$14.99

Thursday

Turkey Neck

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4400 Watercrest rd, Killeen, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shed
orange starNo Reviews
220 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 826
602 Center Circle Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
The Bistro - 701 Sun Meadows Drive
orange starNo Reviews
701 Sun Meadows Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Sean's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1827 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Killeen

Menos Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,965
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest Rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Killeen
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston