Bars & Lounges
Sweet Home Alabama Main
542 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4400 Watercrest rd, Killeen, TX 76549
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bistro - 701 Sun Meadows Drive
No Reviews
701 Sun Meadows Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurant