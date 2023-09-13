Milkshakes

Vanilla Bliss

Vanilla Bliss

$13.95

Vanilla ice cream in a vanilla iced dipped cup rolled in rainbow sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla chips, a wafer and a mini vanilla cup cake.

Chocolate Aficionado

Chocolate Aficionado

$15.95

Chocolate ice cream with brownie in a chocolate iced cup rolled in chocolate chips and chocolate sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a mini chocolate brownie.

Cookies n’ Cream

Cookies n’ Cream

$13.95

Vanilla ice cream with Oreos in a chocolate iced cup rolled with crushed Oreos. Topped with whipped cream, Oreos, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and an ice cream sandwich.

Campfire S’mores

Campfire S’mores

$14.95

Vanilla ice cream with marshmallows in a marshmallow fluff dipped cup rolled in crushed graham crackers. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a S’more.

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$12.95

Vanilla ice cream with dulce de leche in a caramel dipped cup rolled in brown sugar mix. Topped with whipped cream, dulce de leche drizzle, condensed milk and Churros.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.95

Vanilla ice cream with a dash of cream cheese, frozen strawberries and strawberry sauce. In a strawberry dipped cup rolled in graham crackers. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, crushed graham crackers and a slice of cheesecake.

Unicorn Dream

Unicorn Dream

$13.95

Cotton candy ice cream in vanilla iced cup rolled in unicorn sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles, cotton candy and a rainbow swirl lollipop.

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$14.95

Vanilla ice cream with passion fruit mix, frozen berries. Topped with whipped cream and raspberry drizzle.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$13.95

Vanilla ice cream blended with pineapples and pina colada mix. Topped with whipped cream and pineapples.

Plain Vanilla

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Plain Chocolate

Plain Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Bubble Waffles

Hazelnut Bubble Waffle

Hazelnut Bubble Waffle

$10.95

Classic bubble waffle with Vanilla ice cream. Topped with a Nutella drizzle, vanilla chips, toasted hazel nuts, wafer and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Chocolate Bubble Waffle

Chocolate Bubble Waffle

$10.95

Classic bubble waffle with Chocolate ice cream. Topped with a chocolate drizzle, crushed brownie, chocolate shavings and Poky sticks.

Peanut Butter Bubble Waffle

Peanut Butter Bubble Waffle

$10.95

Classic bubble waffle with chocolate ice cream. Topped with a peanut butter drizzle, chocolate drizzle, Reese’s pieces and Reese's cups.

Vanilla Sundae Bubble Waffle

Vanilla Sundae Bubble Waffle

$10.95

Classic bubble waffle with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, Poky sticks and a cherry.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Vanilla Sandwich

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream between 2 sugar cookies. Rolled in Rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Sandwich

$6.95

Chocolate ice cream between 2 Chocolate cookies. Rolled in Chocolate shavings and drizzled with caramel and Chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Sandwich

$6.95

Sweet & Simple

Plain Shake

$6.00

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Single Scoops

$3.00

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$5.95Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Organic Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Canned Soda

$2.95