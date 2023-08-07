Sweet Jane
No reviews yet
64 E Main St
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Raw Bar
Oysters (6)*
$18.00
Lucky 13 Oysters (6)*
$12.00Out of stock
Clams (6)
$10.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$15.00
Scallop Crudo*
$21.00
Curried Mussels
$12.00
Octopus Salad
$18.00
Petite Plateau*
$56.00
5 Oysters, 5 shrimp, 5 clams, 8 curried mussels
Grand Plateau*
$110.00
8 oysters, 8 shrimp, 8 clams, 12 curried mussels, smoked fish toast, salmon rillettes, scallop crudo
FIRE COURSE TWO
FIRE COURSE THREE
PLATES
Seared Scallops
$28.00
Citrus Olives
$10.00
whipped chive blossom butter
Smoked Almonds
$7.00
amahari, pickled shallots, harissa mayo,mint
Escargot
$18.00
garlic-pernod butter, sourdough crostini
Potato and Bean Salad
$16.00
catapano chevre, smoked almonds, celery leaves
Greek Salad
$17.00
Dijon vinaigrette, bacon lardon, crispy pork, raleigh's soft boiled egg
Charred Octopus
$21.00
chives, whole grain mustard, capers, potato chips
Duck Merguez
$26.00
Lamb Meatballs
$20.00
tomato ragout, balsam farm polenta, catapano feta
Sour Dough
$6.00
Burrata
$21.00
Lobster Roll
$41.00
Mezze Plate
$20.00
Blistered Shisitos
$15.00
FIRE COURSE TWO
FIRE COURSE THREE
Cheese & Charcuterie
LUNCH
COCKTAILS
SIGNATURE/STAFF
CLASSICS
RIFFS
NEGRONI
DESSERT COCKTAILS
BEER
Draft Beer
Bottled/Canned Beer
WINE
White BTG
Red BTG
Rose/Sparkling/Orange BTG
WHITE BOTTLES
BTL Bader Mimeur Meursault
$128.00
BTL Flowers Chardonnay
$92.80
BTL William Fevre Chablis
$73.60
BTL Bodegas Albamar Albarino
$96.00
BTL Domaine Weinbach Gewürztraminer
$76.80
BTL Macari Sauv Blanc
$38.40
BTL Hermann J W Riesling
$38.40
BTL Domaine Gerard Milet Sancerre
$48.00
BTL Channing Daughters Chardonnay
$30.40
BTL Acrobat Pinot Gris
$36.80
RED BOTTLES
BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir
$92.80
BTL Stags Leap Artemis
$152.00
BTL Macari Bergen Rd
$88.00
BTL Orin Swift 8 Yrs
$92.00
BTL Geantet-Pansiot Bourgogne Pinot Noir
$104.00
BTL Monticello Gran Reserve Rioja
$76.00
BTL Georges Vigouroux Malbec
$116.00
BTL Lieb Cellars Cab Franc
$48.00
BTL Robert Hall Cab Sauv
$43.20
BTL Luigi Bosca Malbec
$43.20
BTL Vignerons des Monts Pinot Noir
$38.40
OTHER BOTTLES
PORT & SHERRY
SPIRITS
VODKA
GIN
TEQUILA
ANGELISCO REPOSADO
$10.00+
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$10.00+
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
$11.00+
CAYEYA BLANCO
$11.00+
CLASE AZUL ANEJO
$60.00+
CLASE AZUL BLANCO
$18.00+
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$19.00+
DON JULIO 1942
$22.00+
DON JULIO ANEJO
$13.00+
DON JULIO BLANCO
$11.00+
DON JULIO REPOSADO
$12.00+
FORTALEZA BLANCO
$17.00+
FORTALEZA STILL STRENGTH
$18.00+
PUEBLO VIEJO
$7.00+
PUEBLO VIEJO HH
$7.20
TEQUILA OCHO
$10.00+
TEQUILA OCHO WIDOW JANE
$16.00+
SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO
$14.00+
FORTALEZA REPOSADO
$19.00+
MEZCAL
RUM
BACARDI LIMON 1L
$7.00+
CLAIRIN SOH SAJOUS
$10.00+
CRUZAN BLACK STRAP
$8.00+
DENIZEN VATTED
$8.00+
Don Q Spiced
$9.00+
EL DORADO 3YR
$9.00+
EL DORADO HH
$9.60
FOURSQUARE 2009
$15.00+
FOURSQUARE 2010
$15.00+
FOURSQUARE SHIBBOLETH
$19.00+
GOSLINGS
$8.00+
HAMPDEN 8YR
$12.00+
HAMPDEN LROK
$22.00+
LA FAVORITE
$9.00+
LEMON HART 151
$9.00+
PLANTATION O.F.T.D
$9.00+
PLANTATION PINEAPPLE
$9.00+
PROBITAS
$9.00+
RON ZACAPA 23YR
$11.00+
SMITH & CROSS
$9.00+
THE FUNK
$8.00+
HAMILTON 86
$9.00+
HAMILTON 151
$9.00+
LA FAVORITE AMBRE
$10.00+
AQUAVIT
PISCO/AGUARDIENTE
BOURBON
ANGELS ENVY BOURBON
$9.00+
BASIL HAYDENS
$10.00+
BLANTONS
$11.00+
BLOOD OATH PACT NO. 7
$17.00+
BTAC GEORGE T STAGG
$48.00+
BTAC THOMAS HANDY
$31.00+
BTAC WILLIAM LARUE
$31.00+
BUFFALO TRACE
$9.00+
BULLEIT BOURBON
$10.00+
COLONEL EH TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL
$18.00+
COLONEL EH TAYLOR SMALL BATCH
$15.00+
EAGLE RARE
$10.00+
ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF C922
$13.00+
FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH SELECT
$11.00+
JEFFERSONS SMALL BATCH
KNOB CREEK 12 YR
$11.00+
MAKERS MARK
$9.00+Out of stock
OLD FORESTER 1920 PROHIBITION
$12.00+
OLD RIP VAN WINKLE 10 YR
$31.00+
PAPPY VAN WINKLE 15 YR
$85.00+
STAGG JR
$23.00+
VAN WINKLE 12 YR
$50.00+
WELLER 12 YR
$17.00+
WELLER ANTIQUE 107
$17.00+
WELLER FULL PROOF
$21.00+
WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE
$12.00+
WIDOW JANE DECADENCE
$14.00+
WILD TURKEY RARE BREED BORUBON
$12.00+
WOODFORD RESERVE
$10.00+
RYE
SCOTCH/IRISH/CANADIAN/OTHER
APPLEJACK
$9.00+
BALVENIE 14 CARIBBEAN CASK
$11.00+
BALVENIE 16 YR
$18.00+
Balvenie 21 yr
$40.00+
BUSHMILLS
$9.00+
CHIVAS 18 YR
$12.00+
CROWN ROYAL
$9.00+
GLENLIVET 15 YR
$13.00+
GREEN SPOT
$11.00+
JACK DANIELS
$8.00+
JACK DANIELS HH
$8.00
JAMESONS
$8.00+
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$10.00+
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
$31.00+
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
$9.00+
LAPHROAIG 10 YR
$11.00+
MACALLAN 12 YR
$13.00+
MACALLAN 15 YR
$18.00+
MONKEY SHOULDER
$9.00+
REDBREAST 15 YR
$16.00+
REDBRREAST 12 YR
$12.00+
Toki Whiskey
$8.00+
AMARI/LIQEURS/CORDIALS
ALPE GENEPY
$8.00+
AMARETTO E DOLCE
$7.00+
AMARO AMICI
$10.00+
AMARO NONINO
$10.00+
Amaro Pellegrino
$8.00+
ANCHO REYES
$8.00+
ANCHO VERDE
$8.00+
Antics Torino
$7.00+
APEROL
$7.00+
AVERNA
$8.00+
B + B
$8.00+
BENEDICTINE
$8.00+
BRAULIO
$9.00+
CAMPARI
$8.00+
CAPPELLETTI
$7.00+
CHAMBORD
$9.00+
CHARTREUSE GREEN
$10.00+
CHARTREUSE YELLOW
$10.00+
CHERRY HEERING
$7.00+
COINTREAU
$9.00+
CYNAR
$7.00+
CYNAR 70
$8.00+
DISSARONO
$8.00+
DRAMBUIE
$9.00+
FERNET BRANCA
$7.00+
FERNET BRANCA MENTA
$7.00+
GIFFARD APRICOT
$7.00+
GIFFARD BANANE DE BRESIL
$7.00+
GIFFARD PAMPLEMOUSE
$7.00+
GIFFARD PECHE
$7.00+
GIFFARD RHUBARB
$7.00+
GIFFARD VANILLE
$7.00+
GRAND MARNIER
$9.00+
HEIRLOOM GENEPY
$8.00+
IRISH CREAM BRADYS
$6.00+
JAGERMEISTER
$7.00+
LO FI GENTIAN
$7.00+
LUXARDO MARASCHINO
$7.00+
Matchbook a Land of Muses
$10.00+
Matchbook Day Trip
$10.00+
Matchbook Field Trip
$10.00+
Matchbook Late Embers
$10.00+
Matchbook Ritual Sister
$10.00+
MIDORI
$8.00+
MONTENEGRO
$8.00+
MR. BLACK AMARO
$8.00+
MR. BLACK LIQUEUR
$8.00+
PEACH SCHNAPPS LLORDS
$5.00+
PIMMS
$7.00+
ST GERMAIN
$7.00+
SUZE
$7.00+
TRIPLE SEC LLORDS 30 PROOF
$5.00
VECCHIO AMARO DEL CAPO
$7.00+
DEGROFF AMARO
$8.00+
LUCANO ANNIVERSARIO
$8.00+
LUCANO AMARO
$8.00+
FERNET FENETTI
$7.00+
FORTIFIED WINES/VERMOUTH
Generic Cocktails
Cocktails
Vesper
$14.00
Cappelletti Spritz
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Negroni
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$15.00
Daiquiri
$13.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$13.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Greyhound
$14.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
Hurricane
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$19.00
Naked & Famous
$14.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Margarita
$13.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Juice Cleanse
$14.00
Mojito
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$15.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Rob Roy
$14.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Bisongrass Martini
$15.00
Happy Go Lucky
$15.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$13.00
Bitter Tom
$15.00
Barber of Seville
$16.00
Baybreeze
$12.00
Americano
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
French 75
$15.00
French Martini
$15.00
L.I.T.
$22.00
Last Word
$17.00
Oaxacan OF
$16.00
Oaxacan Negroni
$15.00
Paloma
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$16.00
Sherry Cobbler
$15.00
White Negroni
$16.00
Garibaldi
$14.00
Midori Sour
$15.00
Flip
$16.00
Hole In A Cup
$15.00
Clover Club
$16.00
Pornstar Martini
$16.00
Three Dots & A Dash
$16.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
64 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bay Shore
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
4.3 • 1,911
70 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant
More near Bay Shore
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Melville
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.