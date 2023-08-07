FOOD

Raw Bar

Oysters (6)*

$18.00

Lucky 13 Oysters (6)*

$12.00Out of stock

Clams (6)

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Scallop Crudo*

$21.00

Curried Mussels

$12.00

Octopus Salad

$18.00

Petite Plateau*

$56.00

5 Oysters, 5 shrimp, 5 clams, 8 curried mussels

Grand Plateau*

$110.00

8 oysters, 8 shrimp, 8 clams, 12 curried mussels, smoked fish toast, salmon rillettes, scallop crudo

PLATES

Seared Scallops

$28.00

Citrus Olives

$10.00

whipped chive blossom butter

Smoked Almonds

$7.00

amahari, pickled shallots, harissa mayo,mint

Escargot

$18.00

garlic-pernod butter, sourdough crostini

Potato and Bean Salad

$16.00

catapano chevre, smoked almonds, celery leaves

Greek Salad

$17.00

Dijon vinaigrette, bacon lardon, crispy pork, raleigh's soft boiled egg

Charred Octopus

$21.00

chives, whole grain mustard, capers, potato chips

Duck Merguez

$26.00

Lamb Meatballs

$20.00

tomato ragout, balsam farm polenta, catapano feta

Sour Dough

$6.00

Burrata

$21.00

Lobster Roll

$41.00

Mezze Plate

$20.00

Blistered Shisitos

$15.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

Chefs TOWER

$55.20

Choose 1

$7.20

Choose 2

$13.60

Choose 3

$20.00

Choose 5

$32.00

Chef's BOARD

$26.40

Sides

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Gluten Free Rice Crackers

$6.00

Baguette

Side Pita Bread

Desserts

Pot de creme

$10.00

Date cake

$10.00

LUNCH

Banh Mi

$16.00

Pork Katsu

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Paillard

$18.00

Duck Merguez lunch

$16.00

BLFGT

$16.00Out of stock

Lamb Meatball Hero

$18.00

Mr. Tartaglia

$18.00

Mixed Greens

$14.00

COCKTAILS

SIGNATURE/STAFF

Blank Space

$11.20

Danny Greene

$11.20

Living Dangerously 2.0

$12.80

Los Conejos

$12.00

Morning Star

$12.00

Praise You

$11.20

Rain & Sun

$12.00

Sure Shot

$12.00

Ultimo Parola

$12.00

CLASSICS

Bees Knees

$11.20

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.20

Hotel Nacional

$11.20

Manhattan

$12.80

Martini

$12.80

Old Fashioned

$12.80

Penicillin

$11.20

Queens Park Swizzle

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.80

RIFFS

Dell's Cartell

$12.00

Garden Smoke

$12.00

Karats & Rabbits

$12.00

Love & Parcha

$12.00

Monkey Man

$12.00

Jalisco Old Fashioned

$12.80

Ring of Fire

$12.00

So Fresh So Clean

$12.00

NEGRONI

Bianco Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Chocolate Negroni

$12.00

Coffee Negroni

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Oaxacan Negroni

$12.00

Shochu Negroni

$12.00

NEGRONI FLIGHT

$22.00

TIKI

Deuce Deuce

$12.00

Kentucky Jungle

$12.80

Love Me Two Times

$12.80

Rye Tai

$12.80

Zombie

$20.80

LOW ABV

Americano 3.0

$10.40

Brightside

$10.40

Giribaldi

$10.40

Sherry Cobbler

$12.00

Wild Horses

$11.20

NO ABV

Spritzless

$9.60

Garden Toniq

$8.80

Morning Glory

$8.80

DESSERT COCKTAILS

Grasshopper

$12.00

Affogato

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Finback Orange Crush

$8.00

OEC Coolship

$7.20

Hudson Valley Silhouette

$8.80

Maine Lunch

$8.80

Other Half Green City

$8.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.40

Equilibrium Photon

$7.20

Foam Brewers Dead Wax

$8.00

Grimm Color Field

$8.00

Peroni

$6.40

Bottled/Canned Beer

High Life

$5.60

Bud Heavy

$5.60

Stella

$5.60

Birra Moretti

$6.40

Heineken

$6.40

Merchant's Daughter Cider

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.20

Yuengling

$6.40

Modelo

$6.40

Amstel Lt

$6.40

Athletic N/A

$6.40

WINE

White BTG

Macari Sauvignon Blanc

$11.20

Hermann J. Weimer Riesling

$11.20

Domaine Gerard Millet Sancerre

$12.80

Channing Daughters Chardonnay

$10.40

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$10.40

Red BTG

Lieb Cabernet Franc

$12.80

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$12.00

Vignerons des Monts Pinot Noir

$11.20

Rose/Sparkling/Orange BTG

Macari Horses

$11.20

Aranleon Solo Cava

$10.40

Croteaux Rose

$10.40

WHITE BOTTLES

BTL Bader Mimeur Meursault

$128.00

BTL Flowers Chardonnay

$92.80

BTL William Fevre Chablis

$73.60

BTL Bodegas Albamar Albarino

$96.00

BTL Domaine Weinbach Gewürztraminer

$76.80

BTL Macari Sauv Blanc

$38.40

BTL Hermann J W Riesling

$38.40

BTL Domaine Gerard Milet Sancerre

$48.00

BTL Channing Daughters Chardonnay

$30.40

BTL Acrobat Pinot Gris

$36.80

RED BOTTLES

BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$92.80

BTL Stags Leap Artemis

$152.00

BTL Macari Bergen Rd

$88.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Yrs

$92.00

BTL Geantet-Pansiot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$104.00

BTL Monticello Gran Reserve Rioja

$76.00

BTL Georges Vigouroux Malbec

$116.00

BTL Lieb Cellars Cab Franc

$48.00

BTL Robert Hall Cab Sauv

$43.20

BTL Luigi Bosca Malbec

$43.20

BTL Vignerons des Monts Pinot Noir

$38.40

OTHER BOTTLES

DOMAINE DE L'OLIVETTE ROSE

$36.80

BTL Fio Mosel Glou Glou

$44.00

BTL HG Espirit Nature Champagne

$112.00

BTL HG Blanc de Craie

$156.00

PORT & SHERRY

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr

$16.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 yr

$28.00

Taylor Fladgate 30 yr

$32.00

Lustau Oloroso

$12.80

SPIRITS

VODKA

ABSOLUT CITRON

$7.00+

CROP CUCUMBER

$7.00+

GREY GOOSE

$9.00+

KETEL ONE

$8.00+

STOLI BLUEBERI

$7.00+

STOLI OHRANJ

$7.00+

STOLI VANIL

$7.00+

TITOS

$8.00+

TITOS HH

$8.00

GIN

Bar Hill

$9.00+

Beyond Tropical Gin

$9.00+

Bluecoat Gin

$9.00+

Bols Genever

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Brooklyn

$10.00+

Citadelle Gin Jardin

$10.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Monkey 47

$11.00+

Plymouth

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Tanqueray HH

$10.40

TEQUILA

ANGELISCO REPOSADO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$11.00+

CAYEYA BLANCO

$11.00+

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$60.00+

CLASE AZUL BLANCO

$18.00+

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$19.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$22.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00+

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$17.00+

FORTALEZA STILL STRENGTH

$18.00+

PUEBLO VIEJO

$7.00+

PUEBLO VIEJO HH

$7.20

TEQUILA OCHO

$10.00+

TEQUILA OCHO WIDOW JANE

$16.00+

SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO

$14.00+

FORTALEZA REPOSADO

$19.00+

MEZCAL

BOZAL GUIAS DE CALABAZA

$10.00+

BOZAL TOBASICHE

$10.00+

CINCO SENTIDOS PECHUGA

$17.00+

EL JOLGORIO ESPADIN

$10.00+

ILEGAL ANEJO

$15.00+

ILEGAL HH

$8.80

ILEGAL JOVEN

$8.00+

ILEGAL REPOSADO

$11.00+

MAL BIEN ESPADIN

$8.00+

MAL BIEN TIGRE

$17.00+

POR SIEMPRE SOTOL

$9.00+

VAGO ELOTE

$12.00+

VAGO ENSEMBLE TIO REY

$17.00+

RUM

BACARDI LIMON 1L

$7.00+

CLAIRIN SOH SAJOUS

$10.00+

CRUZAN BLACK STRAP

$8.00+

DENIZEN VATTED

$8.00+

Don Q Spiced

$9.00+

EL DORADO 3YR

$9.00+

EL DORADO HH

$9.60

FOURSQUARE 2009

$15.00+

FOURSQUARE 2010

$15.00+

FOURSQUARE SHIBBOLETH

$19.00+

GOSLINGS

$8.00+

HAMPDEN 8YR

$12.00+

HAMPDEN LROK

$22.00+

LA FAVORITE

$9.00+

LEMON HART 151

$9.00+

PLANTATION O.F.T.D

$9.00+

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$9.00+

PROBITAS

$9.00+

RON ZACAPA 23YR

$11.00+

SMITH & CROSS

$9.00+

THE FUNK

$8.00+

HAMILTON 86

$9.00+

HAMILTON 151

$9.00+

LA FAVORITE AMBRE

$10.00+

CACHACA

AVUA AMBURANA

$10.00+

AVUA PRATA

$9.00+

SHOCHU

IICHIKO SAITEN BARLEY SHOCHU

$8.00+

MIZU GREEN TEA

$10.00+

MIZU LEMONGRASS

$10.00+

AQUAVIT

SAGAPONACK AQUAVIT

$9.00+

PISCO/AGUARDIENTE

CARAVEDO QUEBRANTA

$8.00+

CUMBE

$7.00+

BRANDY/COGNAC

PIERRE FERRAND COGNAC 1ST CRU

$10.00+

PERE MAGLIORE CALVADOS VS

$8.00+

ELEVATED CALVADOS

BOURBON

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$9.00+

BASIL HAYDENS

$10.00+

BLANTONS

$11.00+

BLOOD OATH PACT NO. 7

$17.00+

BTAC GEORGE T STAGG

$48.00+

BTAC THOMAS HANDY

$31.00+

BTAC WILLIAM LARUE

$31.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$10.00+

COLONEL EH TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL

$18.00+

COLONEL EH TAYLOR SMALL BATCH

$15.00+

EAGLE RARE

$10.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF C922

$13.00+

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH SELECT

$11.00+

JEFFERSONS SMALL BATCH

KNOB CREEK 12 YR

$11.00+

MAKERS MARK

$9.00+Out of stock

OLD FORESTER 1920 PROHIBITION

$12.00+

OLD RIP VAN WINKLE 10 YR

$31.00+

PAPPY VAN WINKLE 15 YR

$85.00+

STAGG JR

$23.00+

VAN WINKLE 12 YR

$50.00+

WELLER 12 YR

$17.00+

WELLER ANTIQUE 107

$17.00+

WELLER FULL PROOF

$21.00+

WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE

$12.00+

WIDOW JANE DECADENCE

$14.00+

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED BORUBON

$12.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00+

RYE

ANGELS ENVY FINISHED RYE

$11.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT RYE

$10.00+

HW MIDWINTER ACT 9 SCENE 4

$25.00+

RITTENHOUSE

$9.00+

SAZERAC

$9.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$12.00+

Willett Rye

$12.00+

SCOTCH/IRISH/CANADIAN/OTHER

APPLEJACK

$9.00+

BALVENIE 14 CARIBBEAN CASK

$11.00+

BALVENIE 16 YR

$18.00+

Balvenie 21 yr

$40.00+

BUSHMILLS

$9.00+

CHIVAS 18 YR

$12.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00+

GLENLIVET 15 YR

$13.00+

GREEN SPOT

$11.00+

JACK DANIELS

$8.00+

JACK DANIELS HH

$8.00

JAMESONS

$8.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$31.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$9.00+

LAPHROAIG 10 YR

$11.00+

MACALLAN 12 YR

$13.00+

MACALLAN 15 YR

$18.00+

MONKEY SHOULDER

$9.00+

REDBREAST 15 YR

$16.00+

REDBRREAST 12 YR

$12.00+

Toki Whiskey

$8.00+

AMARI/LIQEURS/CORDIALS

ALPE GENEPY

$8.00+

AMARETTO E DOLCE

$7.00+

AMARO AMICI

$10.00+

AMARO NONINO

$10.00+

Amaro Pellegrino

$8.00+

ANCHO REYES

$8.00+

ANCHO VERDE

$8.00+

Antics Torino

$7.00+

APEROL

$7.00+

AVERNA

$8.00+

B + B

$8.00+

BENEDICTINE

$8.00+

BRAULIO

$9.00+

CAMPARI

$8.00+

CAPPELLETTI

$7.00+

CHAMBORD

$9.00+

CHARTREUSE GREEN

$10.00+

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$10.00+

CHERRY HEERING

$7.00+

COINTREAU

$9.00+

CYNAR

$7.00+

CYNAR 70

$8.00+

DISSARONO

$8.00+

DRAMBUIE

$9.00+

FERNET BRANCA

$7.00+

FERNET BRANCA MENTA

$7.00+

GIFFARD APRICOT

$7.00+

GIFFARD BANANE DE BRESIL

$7.00+

GIFFARD PAMPLEMOUSE

$7.00+

GIFFARD PECHE

$7.00+

GIFFARD RHUBARB

$7.00+

GIFFARD VANILLE

$7.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00+

HEIRLOOM GENEPY

$8.00+

IRISH CREAM BRADYS

$6.00+

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00+

LO FI GENTIAN

$7.00+

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$7.00+

Matchbook a Land of Muses

$10.00+

Matchbook Day Trip

$10.00+

Matchbook Field Trip

$10.00+

Matchbook Late Embers

$10.00+

Matchbook Ritual Sister

$10.00+

MIDORI

$8.00+

MONTENEGRO

$8.00+

MR. BLACK AMARO

$8.00+

MR. BLACK LIQUEUR

$8.00+

PEACH SCHNAPPS LLORDS

$5.00+

PIMMS

$7.00+

ST GERMAIN

$7.00+

SUZE

$7.00+

TRIPLE SEC LLORDS 30 PROOF

$5.00

VECCHIO AMARO DEL CAPO

$7.00+

DEGROFF AMARO

$8.00+

LUCANO ANNIVERSARIO

$8.00+

LUCANO AMARO

$8.00+

FERNET FENETTI

$7.00+

FORTIFIED WINES/VERMOUTH

CARPANO ANTICA SW VERMOUTH

$7.00+

CARPANO BIANCO

$6.00+

DOLIN DRY VERMOUTH

$6.00+

LUSTAU PEDRO XIMENEZ SHERRY

$7.00+

LUSTAU OLOROSO SHERRY

$7.00+

ABSINTHE

MATA HARI ABSINTHE

$10.00+

LUCID ABSINTHE

$11.00+

JADE 1901 ABSINTHE

$14.00+

Non Alcoholic

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Half Press

$7.00

Full Press

$12.00

Bottled Flat Water

$7.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$7.00

Desserts

Pot de creme

$10.00Out of stock

Date cake

$10.00