Sweet Lady Jane | Encino
No reviews yet
16403 Ventura Blvd Suite C
Encino, CA 91436
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cakes
Slices
- Chocolate Triple Berry Slice$12.99
A chocolate lover's take on the famous Triple Berry Cake featuring fresh berries, our perfectly sweet chocolate cake and chocolate whipped cream frosting. The best of both worlds.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Slice$12.99
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake Slice$12.99
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Proper Carrot Cake Slice$12.99
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- The Beverly Slice$12.99
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf
- Triple Berry Slice$12.99
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Vanilla Creme Slice$12.99
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti
- Waldorf Red Velvet Slice$12.99
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
- Slice Showcase$48.00
Planning a grand event and need a cake to top it all off? With our Slice Showcase, you can pick any 4 slices and get them boxed up so you can do your sampling at home with loved ones.
6 In Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Chocolate Triple Berry Cake 6"$85.00
A chocolate lover's take on the famous Triple Berry Cake featuring fresh berries, our perfectly sweet chocolate cake and chocolate whipped cream frosting. The best of both worlds.
- Vanilla Creme Cake 6"$85.00
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti.
- The Beverly Cake 6"$85.00
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 6"$85.00
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 6"$85.00
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls.
- Proper Carrot Cake 6"$85.00
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 6"$85.00
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
9 In Cakes
- Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Choc Triple Berry Cake 9"$120.00
Our world famous Triple Berry Cake. Fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries layered between lightly sweetened whipped cream and classic yellow butter cake. Incredulity in every bite.
- Vanilla Creme Cake 9"$120.00
Yellow butter cake with layers of vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, frosted with vanilla buttercream and decorated with candy confetti.
- The Beverly Cake 9"$120.00
Yellow cake layered with Cordillera chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and rich ganache wrapped in Divine chocolate glaze and decorated with cocoa nibs, buttercream flowers and edible gold leaf.
- Old-Fashioned Coconut Cake 9"$120.00
Three decadent layers of buttery yellow cake in between two luscious layers of coconut cream and finished with a gorgeous buttercream frosting– Our Coconut Cake is, simply put: Sumptuous. The entire cake is wrapped in shredded coconut. Decadent and delicious.
- Heavenly Dark Choc Cake 9"$120.00
Divine fairtrade chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and frosted with dark Cordillera chocolate ganache, topped with Divine chocolate curls.
- Proper Carrot Cake 9"$120.00
Nice and spiced, our carrot cake is a cozy crowd-pleaser. Made with our special blend of warming spices, walnuts and raisins, our walnut-caramel filling adds a touch of sophistication to the cream cheese. Every bite takes you a bit further in your reverie.
- The Waldorf Red Velvet Cake 9"$120.00
Sumptuous red velvet cake like you’ve never had it. Bittersweet cocoa and elegant vanilla notes mingle with luscious cream cheese frosting. This is red velvet done the right way, with romance in every bite.
Treats & Cookies
Treats
- Coconut Macaroon$5.50
A golden mound of sweet shredded coconut and ground almonds. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Dark Choc Cocunut Macaroon$5.50
A golden mound of sweet shredded coconut and ground almonds dipped in dark chocolate. Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
- Lemon Bar$5.50
Bright, zesty English lemon curd marries a rich, buttery and crisp shortbread to make the most perfect lemon bar.
- Oatmeal Date Bar$5.50
Brown sugar oatmeal sweetened with Medjool dates and topped with a velvety butter crumble for the most divine oatmeal date bar you’ve ever tasted.
- Sea Salt Brownie$6.00
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.
- Dark Choc Walnut Brownie$6.00
Our fudgy Cordillera dark chocolate brownie but with a hint of espresso and chunks of toasted walnuts for a sophisticated bit of flair.
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
Divine dark chocolate chips take center stage in our buttery chocolate chip cookies.
- Chocolate Chip Cherry Cookie$5.50
Generous pieces of cherry and semi-sweet chocolate for the perfect sweet and tart match.
- Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Cookie$5.50
A classic done right – buttery oatmeal cookies dotted with juicy raisins and crunchy walnuts.
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Walnut Cookie$5.50
Just the right decadent balance of fudgy, nutty and chewy Gluten-Free Disclaimer: Made in a facility that processes wheat, nuts and dairy. If you have a severe allergy, we suggest avoiding our products.
Mini Treats
- Mini Oatmeal Date Bar$2.50
Brown sugar oatmeal sweetened with Medjool dates and topped with a velvety butter crumble for the most divine mini oatmeal date bar you’ve ever tasted.
- Mini Lemon Bar$2.50
Bright, zesty English lemon curd marries a rich, buttery and crisp shortbread to make the most perfect mini lemon bar.
- Mini Sea Salt Brownie$2.50
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate mini brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.
- Sea Salt Caramel Brownie Bites$3.00
Vibrant Cordillera dark chocolate brownies that are perfectly fudgy and sprinkled with flaked sea salt and a dollop of caramel for the perfect savory sweet bite every time.