Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Sweet Leaf - Courthouse
538 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
Restaurant info
A chill modern cafe with some outdoor seating to enjoy a thoughtfully sourced bowl or sandwich. Filling hungry bellies from breakfast to dinner
Location
2200 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ireland's Four Courts - 2051 Wilson Blvd
4.6 • 592
2051 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
4.5 • 308
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
Ireland's Four Courts - 2051 Wilson Blvd
4.6 • 592
2051 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
4.5 • 308
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant
More near Arlington