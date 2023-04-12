Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Sweet Leaf - Courthouse

538 Reviews

$

2200 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Restaurant info

A chill modern cafe with some outdoor seating to enjoy a thoughtfully sourced bowl or sandwich. Filling hungry bellies from breakfast to dinner

Website

Location

2200 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Leaf - image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ireland's Four Courts - 2051 Wilson Blvd
orange star4.6 • 592
2051 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
orange star4.5 • 308
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Clarendon
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Claredon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Cava Mezze Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 3,353
2940 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Renegade
orange star4.6 • 1,207
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Tupelo Honey
orange star4.1 • 2,375
1616 N Troy St Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
TNR Cafe
orange star4.1 • 2,222
2049 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Courthouse Kabob
orange star4.6 • 1,496
2045 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ireland's Four Courts - 2051 Wilson Blvd
orange star4.6 • 592
2051 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
orange star4.5 • 308
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
For Five Coffee Roasters
orange star4.1 • 149
2311 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Clarendon
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Rosslyn
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pentagon City
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Shirlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Ballston
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston