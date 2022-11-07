Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Leaf - Glebe

41 Reviews

$

800 N Glebe Rd

Arlington, VA 22203

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
A chill modern cafe with some outdoor seating to enjoy a thoughtfully sourced bowl or sandwich. Filling hungry bellies from breakfast to dinner

