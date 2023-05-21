Sweet Lich's - Bird Road Art District Ghost Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Homemade feel made by us, fresh every time. Order ahead so we can ensure we have all of the flavors you'd like!
Location
4800 sw 75 ave, Miami, FL 33155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pumo Miami - 4372 SW 73 Ave
No Reviews
4372 SW 73 Ave Glenvar Heights FL 33155 Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant