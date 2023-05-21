  • Home
  • Miami
  • Sweet Lich's - Bird Road Art District Ghost Kitchen -
Sweet Lich's - Bird Road Art District Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

4800 sw 75 ave

Miami, FL 33155

Cookie Specials

6 Pack of Cookies

6 Pack of Cookies

$15.00

Choose 6 cookie flavors

Bakers Dozen

Bakers Dozen

$30.00

13 cookies of your choosing

Double Dozen

Double Dozen

$51.00

24 cookies of your choosing

Cookie Platter - 25 Cookies

Cookie Platter - 25 Cookies

$55.00

25 cookies on a party platter wrapped in clear cellophane. Bring on the fun! Each platter comes with 24 of your choosing plus one flavor of the month.

Mallow Sandwich

Mallow Sandwich

$6.00

Melted Marshmallow Sandwiched between two Chocolate Chip Cookies, or any cookie flavor of your choice. Remember to specify your preferences in the special instructions for a personalized treat!

Oreo Stuffed

Oreo Stuffed

$4.00

Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies, customized to your taste! Simply specify your preferred Cookie flavor in the special instructions, and we'll craft the perfect cookie to satisfy your cravings.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

The OG! The one that brings you back to childhood.

Coconut

Coconut

$2.75

We're in love with the coco. Sweet Lich's signature base mixed with toasted coconut flakes

Cookies n' Cream

Cookies n' Cream

$2.75

Sweet Lich's signature cookies n' cream base, rolled in crushed oreos.

Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$2.75

Double the Chocolate, double the chips!

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Your dad's other favorite cookie A twist on the OG

Guava White Chocolate Chip

Guava White Chocolate Chip

$2.75

There's no cookie more miami than this!

M & M

M & M

$2.75

The Sweet Lich's classic dough with M&M's mixed in

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.75

Your Dad's favorite cookie

S'mores

S'mores

$2.75

Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dusted with Graham Cracker Crumbs and topped with a roasted mini marshmallow nest on tip.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Who wouldn't want a little extra cinnamon sugar on their cookie?

Sprinkle

Sprinkle

$2.75

Sugar cookie blasted with sprinkles

Sugar

Sugar

$2.75

From scratch with nothing but sugar, butter, and love.

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$2.75

A creamy twist to the OG!

Flavor of the Month

Flavor of the Month

$3.50

A flavor that changes monthly. Check ig for this month's flavor! @Sweet_Lichs

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Gluten free chocolate chip cookie Flour substitute contains no nuts. Ingredients include sweet white rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, and xanthum gum

Pies & Cookie Cakes

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$35.00

9 inch pie feeds 6-10 people Brownie base, marshmallow middle, and chocolate chip cookie top.

Triple Threat Slice

Triple Threat Slice

$8.00

A slice of our famous triple threat Brownie bottom, marshmallow middle, and chocolate chip cookie top.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$40.00

A cinnamon chip Graham cracker cookie crust with key lime custard topped with homemade whipped cream and lime zest.

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$9.00

A slice of cinnamon chip Graham cracker cookie crust with key lime custard. Topped with homemade whipped cream and lime zest

Cookie Cake 8"

Cookie Cake 8"

$25.00

A chocolate chip cookie cake Add Personalization $5 extra

Cookie Cake 12"

Cookie Cake 12"

$40.00

A chocolate chip cookie cake Personalization optional - $5 extra

Vegan S'mores Mini Box

Vegan S'mores Mini Box

$9.00

Vegan Smores bar has dairy free and cruelty free chocolate, Graham crackers, and vegan butter but still delicious as ever. * this item is NOT gluten free

Ice Cream Pints

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

We like to keep it simple so enjoy our creamy vanilla ice cream with vanilla beans throughout.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

A chocolate lovers dream Extra creamy and chocolatey ice cream

Cookies N' Cream Ice Cream

Cookies N' Cream Ice Cream

$10.00

A twist on the classic with our cookies n cream cookies mixed in instead of the oreos themselves

Milk N' Cookies Ice Cream

Milk N' Cookies Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Think cookies n cream but with our OG chocolate chip cookies! A Sweet Lich's lovers dream

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Dulce de Leche made from scratch and not too too sweet. A top seller!

Dulce Doodle Ice Cream

Dulce Doodle Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Savor the delightful combination of our Dulce Doodle treat, featuring creamy dulce de leche ice cream, infused with chunks of snickerdoodle cookies and sprinkled with cinnamon chips for an irresistible fusion of flavors.

Birthday Cookie Ice Cream

Birthday Cookie Ice Cream

$10.00

Our Birthday Cake Ice Cream starts with a classic vanilla base, enhanced by the delightful addition of colorful sprinkle cookies, creating a festive and delicious treat for any celebration.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Homemade feel made by us, fresh every time. Order ahead so we can ensure we have all of the flavors you'd like!

4800 sw 75 ave, Miami, FL 33155

Directions

