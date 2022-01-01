Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Life Grayson

review star

No reviews yet

603 E. Main Street

Grayson, KY 41143

Coffee Shop

Black Eye

$3.39

Coffee with a double shot of Espresso

Café Americano

$2.29

Café Americano

Cappuccino

$2.89

Cappuccino

Coffee Club Cups

$14.99

Cold Brew/Nitro Cold Brew

$2.39

Cold Brew/Nitro

Cortado

$2.89

Cortado

Dripped/Flavored Coffee

$1.59

Cup of Coffee

Espresso

$1.09

Espresso Shot

Espresso Con Panna

$1.89

Espresso Con Panna

Frappe

$3.69

Frappe

Frozen Coffee

$3.69

Frozen Coffee

Goose Bridle Packaged Coffee

$6.29

Goose Bridle Package Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

Hot Latte

$2.89

Hot Latte

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

Iced Coffee

$2.39

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte/Mocha

$3.29

Iced Latte/Mocha

Macchiato

$2.89

Macchiato

Red Eye

$2.39

Coffee with a shot of Espresso

Smoothie

$3.89

Smoothie

Sweet Life Packaged Coffee

$11.49

Sweet Life Package Coffee

Café

1/2 Chicken Salad, Soup & Small Drink Combo meal

$8.95

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich and Cup of Soup

Avocado and Cucumber Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Avocado and Cucumber Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.95

Buffalo Style Chicken Salad

Ceasar Salad

$4.89

Chicken Bacon Ceasar Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Bacon Ceasar Wrap

Chef Salad

$8.95

Chief Salad

Chef Special

$6.89

Chips

$1.29

Chips

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad

Grilled Country Ham and Brie

$8.95

Country Ham and Brie on Brioche Toast

Ham Sandwich

$6.95

House Salad

$6.95

House Salad

Parfait

$2.49

Pickle

$0.35

Pickle Wedge

Roasted Chicken and Pesto Sandwich

$7.95

Roasted Chicken and Pesto Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Sides

$3.49

Sides

Signature Southern Chicken Salad

$6.95

Southern Style Chicken Salad

Soft Drinks

$1.29

Soft Drink

Soup

$4.95

Soup

Sweet Life 100% Beef Dog

$4.95

Sweet Life 100% Beef Dog

Sweet Life Avocado Chicken Salad

$8.95

Sweet Life Avocado Chicken Salad

Sweet Life Cuban Sandwich

$9.95

Sweet Life Cuban Sandwich

Sweet Life Fall Chicken Salad

$7.95

Sweet Life Fall Chicken Salad

Sweet Life Summer Chicken Salad

$7.95

Sweet Life Summer Chicken Salad

Daily Special

Frappe Special

$1.99

Bagel Bar

Bagel

$2.09

Bagel

Gluten Free Bakery

Gluten Free Iced Cookies

$3.99

Gluten Free Bundt Cake

$6.89

Gluten Free Muffins

$3.89

Gluten Free Maple Pumpkin Bread

$4.49

Gluten Free Party Mix

$5.99

Jordan's Sweet Creations

Caramel Apples

$5.89

Caramel Apples

