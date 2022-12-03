Main picView gallery

Sweet Lily Expansion 9516 Culver blvd

9516 Culver blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Breakfast

Frenchie

$19.50

English

$19.50

US Style

$19.50

French Toast

$16.00

Benedict Eggs

$19.00

Omelette

$16.00

Eggs Side

$8.00

Salads

Fraicheur

$17.00

Farm

$17.00

Unexpected

$15.00

Greek

$17.00

Chevre Chaud

$18.50

Sandwiches

Parisien

$15.00

Rosette

$15.00

Club

$17.00

Pain Bagnat

$17.00

Cocorico

$17.00

Caprese

$15.00

Savory

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Salmon Quiche

$15.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Croque Madame

$17.00

Salmon Croissant

$17.00

Prosciutto Croissant

$17.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.50

Pizza

$13.00

Charcuterie Cheese Plate

$29.00

Raclette Sandwich Special

$17.00

Raclette platter

$30.00

Tartines

Avocado Toast

$17.00

3 Cheese

$16.00

Goat Cheese

$17.00

Alpine

$17.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Pesto Sun Dried Tomato

$15.00

Viennoiseries

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

double chocolate croissant

$5.50

Raspberry/Pistachio croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Almond

$6.50

Nutella Croissant

$6.00

3.80

Pains aux raisins

$5.50

Mini Brioche

$3.00

Chocolate twist

$5.50

Apple turnover

$5.00

Chouquettes (8)

$5.50

Nutella Chouquettes (5)

$6.00

mini beignet

$4.00

Beignet sugar

$4.50

Raspberry Beignet

$5.50

Beignet Nutella

$5.50

scone

$5.00

le Maxi

$9.00

the Star

$5.00

Kouign amann

$4.50

chocolate viennois

$3.00

Brioche nutella

$4.00

Muffin

$4.50

Bostocks

$4.50

Brioche Feuillete

$12.00

Patisserie

Mini log

$8.00

large log

$58.00

Eclairs

$7.00

Tartelette

$6.50

Tropezienne

$7.00

Entremet

$8.00

Napoleon

$8.00

Macarons

$2.75

macaron box

$29.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

mousse cup

$6.00

Paris-Brest

$8.00

Choux Chantilly

$6.00

Strawberry Napoleon

$8.50

cupcake

$4.00

Flan

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Nutella Napoleon

$8.50

galette individual

$7.50

galette 4ppl

$24.00

galette 8 ppl

$42.00

Extravaganza

Divorces

$8.00

Tart 6ppl

$36.00

tart 8ppl

$48.00

fresh fruit tart 8 ppl

$56.00

Turfu Eclair

$9.00

Cookies Section

Cookies

$3.00

Diamond Sable

$4.00

Mini Palmiers

$4.00

Sable Poche

Chocolate Fondant

$5.00

Cannele

$2.50

Meringue

$3.00

Mini Meringue

$2.50

brittany cookie

$4.00

Madeleine

$5.50

Fincancier Almond

$5.50

Brownie Bags

$5.50

Fondant Bags

$5.50

Marron glace

$4.00

chocolate truffle

$10.00

Coconut Rocher

$6.50

Bread

Baguette

$4.00

Sourdough Baguette

$4.30

Epi baguette sourdough

$4.30

Multi Grain Baguette

$4.50

Olive Baguette

$5.50

Demi Baguette

$2.50

Loaf

$9.50

Whole Wheat

$11.50

6 Cereals

$11.50

Charcoal bread

$5.00

Brioche

$10.50

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

side cornichons

$2.00

omelette in sandwich

$2.50

butter

$1.00

dressing

$2.00

side salmon

$4.00

nutella

$2.00

maple syrup

$2.00

Holiday

Medium Egg

$15.00

Large Egg

$20.00

Heel Choco

$25.00

Friture Bag Choco

$10.00

Nest

$8.00

drinks

Coke

$2.00

Perrier bottle

$2.50

San pellegrino can

$2.50

Orangina

$3.00

Illy Drink Can

$4.75

Nestle water

$1.80

1 L water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Apple juice

$2.80

Tropicana juice

$2.50

Sparkling Apple cider

$2.50

Evian water

$2.30

iced tea

$3.50

Calypso

$3.00

snapples

$2.20

redbull

$3.50

Small redbull special flavor

$3.00

Fresh squeezed juice orange

$5.00

Syrup Glass

$5.00

Iced Tea Lipton bottle

$3.00

Iced coffee

$5.00

Iced Nitro Coffee

$6.20

Iced latte

$5.50

iced capuccino

$5.50

iced americano

$5.00

extra shot

$1.00

cup of milk

$3.00

Hot Drinks

espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

espresso macchiato

$3.85

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

black coffee

$4.00

tea

$4.00

extra shot

$1.00

Mocha

$5.50

milk side

$1.00

Milk Cup

$3.00

RETAIL

Tart Bonne Maman

$6.00

LU Barquettes

$6.00

Pepito

$6.00

mini jar jam / honey

$1.75

Langue de chat

$3.50

Petit Beurre

$6.00

Paille d'or

$7.50

Cracottes

$10.00

Mikado

$2.80

Princes

$7.50

Napolitain

$6.00

BN

$6.00

Syrup Teisseire

$10.00

Teisseire glass bottle

$11.50

Rillette pot

$8.99

Savanes

$7.50

Chamonix

$6.00

Crackers cheese Monaco

$5.00

Ourson Bear Marshmallow chocolate

$1.15

Chocolate ourson bag

$6.00

Francine BIO Flour

$6.99

Francine wheat flour

$6.00

Tagada Haribo

$3.00

Tagada pink pik

$6.00

Krema Licorice Candy

$5.50

Suchard Rocher Chocolate

$2.85

Gavotte Chocolate box

$5.50

Harissa

$4.50

Hollywood Gum

$2.00

Malabar / Carambar

$0.30

Malabar bag

$6.50

Carte D'or cafe

$8.50

champomy

$10.00

Biscotte Heudebert

$6.00

Fig jam

$6.00

Boudoir

$6.00

Mayonnaise

$5.50

Pain d'epice

$8.00

Pain D'epice old fashion

$10.00

Galette Mt St Michel

$10.50

Kinder Bueno

$2.00

Kinder Joy

$1.80

Banania

$9.50

Milk choco bar hazelnut

$9.50

Darh choco bar

$5.00

Belin Chipster

$6.50

Sucre Vanille bag

$7.00

Lu Petit Coeur

$6.00

Chocolate 100g

$8.50

Chocapic

$11.00

Lutti Arlequin / Bubblizz

$6.00

Nougat Bag

$12.00

Nougat

$8.00

Calisson

$22.80

Saucisson sec

$15.00

Chicken Truffle Mousse

$11.00

Rillette barquette

$12.00

Dried Cured duck breast

$40.00

Rosette de Lyon

$15.50

Duck Mousse

$11.00

Isigny Sweet / Salted Butter

$8.00

Jacquin Crottin Cheese

$6.50

President Comte

$11.00

Pave D'affinois

$9.00

Secret des lys

$10.00

Candle happy birthday

$8.50

Candles

$4.00

Lion / bounty

$2.50

Antesite bottle syrup

$11.50

Michoco bag

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9516 Culver blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

