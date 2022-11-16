Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 32 beers on tap (16 reserved for local favorites) you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Location
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
