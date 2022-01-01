- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries
Sweet Lucy's
No reviews yet
3201 Concord Pike
Talleyville, DE 19803
Order Again
Ice Cream
One Scoop
$3.00
Two Scoops
$5.00
Three Scoops
$7.50
Four Scoops
$8.75
1 Scoop VEGAN ice cream
$4.00
Mini Soft Serve
$3.50
Small Soft Serve
$4.50
Medium Soft Serve
$5.50
Large Soft Serve
$6.50
Pup Cup (mini soft serve with 2 dog bones)
$3.50
Medium Milkshake
$6.00
Large Milkshake
$7.50
Orange Float
$6.00
Rootbeer Float
$6.00
Strawberry Float
$6.00
Banana Split Sundae
$9.00
Brownie Sundae
$9.00
2 Scoop Sundae
$6.50
3 Scoop Sundae
$8.50
Double Take Sundae
$9.00
Medium Ice Cream Cake Sundae (in med shake cup)
$7.00
Large Ice Cream Cake Sundae (in large shake cup)
$9.00
XL Ice Cream Cake Sundae (in double take cup)
$12.00
Cookie Monster Cake Cone Sundae
$9.00
Elmo Cake Cone Sundae
$9.00
Vanilla Soft Serve
$7.00+
Chocolate Soft Serve
$7.00+
Twist Soft Serve
$7.00+
Medium Soft Serve Parfait (with 2 toppings 2x layered)
$7.50
Large Soft Serve Parfait (with 2 toppings 2x layered)
$8.50
Pints & Quarts
**OTHER PINT**
$7.00
Apple Strudel Pint FF
$7.00
Bacon Pint
$7.00
Banana Berry Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
Banana Pint FF
$7.00
Banana Pudding Pint FF
$7.00
Banana Split Pint FF
$7.00
Banana's Foster Pint FF
$7.00
Birthday Cake Pint
$7.00
Black Bear Pint
$7.00
Black Cherry Pint
$7.00
Black Raspberry Cheesecake Pint FF
$7.00
Black Raspberry Chip Pint
$7.00
Blueberry Strudel Frobert Pint FF
$7.00
Brookie Dough Blast Pint
$7.00
Butter Brickle Pint
$7.00
Butter Pecan Pint FF
$7.00
Cake Batter Confetti Pint FF
$7.00
Cake Batter Pint
$7.00
Candy Bar Overload Pint
$7.00
Cantaloupe Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
Cappuccino Crunch Pint
$7.00
Caramel Apple Pint FF
$7.00
Cherry Chocolate Chip Pint FF
$7.00
Cherry Vanilla Pint FF
$7.00
Choco Coco Loco Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Almond Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Brownie Fudge Swirl Pint FF
$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Chip Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Moosetracks Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Marshmallow Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Pint
$7.00
Chocolate Thunder Pint
$7.00
Chunky Monkey Pint FF
$7.00
Cinnamon Bun Pint
$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Pecan Pint FF
$7.00
Coconut Almond Bliss Pint FF
$7.00
Coconut Pint
$7.00
Coffee Pint
$7.00
Cookies n Cream Pint
$7.00
Cotton Candy Confetti Pint
$7.00
Cotton Candy Pint
$7.00
Dirt Pint
$7.00
Double Chocolate Cherry Frobert Pint FF
$7.00
Eggnog Pint FF
$7.00
Espresso Dough Pint
$7.00
French Vanilla Pint
$7.00
Gingersnap Pint
$7.00
Graham Central Station Pint
$7.00
Holy Cow Pint
$7.00
Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Pint
$7.00
Honeydew Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
It's a Cow Party Pint
$7.00
Jamaican Me Crazy Pint
$7.00
Java Chip Pint FF
$7.00
Key Lime Pie Pint
$7.00
Lemon Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
Lil Blue Panda Pint
$7.00
Maple Walnut Pint FF
$7.00
Marshmallow Overload Pint
$7.00
Mint Chocolate Chip Pint
$7.00
Mint Moosetracks Pint
$7.00
Motor Oil Pint
$7.00
Mystical Mermaid Pint
$7.00
Nutty Buddy Pint FF
$7.00
Oatmeal Cookie Craving Pint
$7.00
Orange Cream Frobert Pint FF
$7.00
Peach Cobbler Pint FF
$7.00
Peach Pint FF
$7.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pint FF
$7.00
Peanut Butter Caramel Cookie Dough Pint
$7.00
Peanut Butter Cookies n Cream Pint
$7.00
Peanut Butter Cup Swirl Pint FF
$7.00
Peppermint Chip Pint
$7.00
Peppermint Oreo Pint FF
$7.00
Peppermint Stix Pint
$7.00
Pineapple Mango Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
Pineapple Pint FF
$7.00
Pistachio Pint
$7.00
Playdough Pint
$7.00
Pumpkin Latte Pint FF
$7.00
Pumpkin Pie Pint FF
$7.00
Pumpkin Pint
$7.00
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Pint FF
$7.00
Red Velvet Pint FF
$7.00
Rocky Road Pint FF
$7.00
Rum Raisin Pint FF
$7.00
S'mores Pint FF
$7.00
Salt City Caramel Pint
$7.00
Santa's Cookies Pint FF
$7.00
Soft Serve - Chocolate Pint
$7.00
Soft Serve - Twist Pint
$7.00
Soft Serve - Vanilla Pint
$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pint FF
$7.00
Strawberry Pint
$7.00
Strawberry Pretzel Salad Pint FF
$7.00
Strawberry Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
Sugar Free Chocolate Pint
$7.00
Sugar Free Vanilla Pint
$7.00
Sweet and Salty Caramel Pint FF
$7.00
Sweet Corn Pint FF
$7.00
Triple Berry Frobert Pint FF
$7.00
Turtle Pint
$7.00
Vanilla Bean Pint
$7.00
Vanilla Moosetracks Pint
$7.00
Vanilla Peanut Butter Pint
$7.00
Vanilla Pint (Woodside)
$7.00
Walking Doughed Pint
$7.00
Watermelon Sorbet Pint FF
$7.00
**OTHER FROZEN FARMER QUART**
$14.00
**OTHER QUART**
$12.00
Apple Strudel Quart FF
$14.00
Bacon Quart
$12.00
Banana Quart FF
$14.00
Banana Pudding Quart FF
$14.00
Banana Split Quart FF
$14.00
Banana's Foster Quart FF
$14.00
Birthday Cake Quart
$12.00
Black Bear Quart
$12.00
Black Cherry Quart
$12.00
Black Raspberry Cheesecake Quart FF
$14.00
Black Raspberry Chip Quart
$12.00
Blueberry Strudel Quart FF
$14.00
Brookie Dough Blast Quart
$12.00
Butter Brickle Quart
$12.00
Butter Pecan Quart FF
$14.00
Cake Batter Confetti Quart FF
$14.00
Cake Batter Quart
$12.00
Candy Bar Overload Quart
$12.00
Cappuccino Crunch Quart
$12.00
Caramel Apple Quart FF
$14.00
Cherry Chocolate Chip Quart FF
$14.00
Cherry Vanilla Quart FF
$14.00
Choco Coco Loco Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Almond Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Brownie Fudge Swirl Quart FF
$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough FF Quart
$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Chip Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Moosetracks Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Marshmallow Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Quart
$12.00
Chocolate Thunder Quart
$12.00
Chunky Monkey Quart FF
$14.00
Cinnamon Bun Quart
$12.00
Cinnamon Sugar Pecan Quart FF
$14.00
Coconut Almond Bliss Quart FF
$14.00
Coconut Quart
$12.00
Coffee Quart
$12.00
Cookies n Cream Quart
$12.00
Cotton Candy Confetti Quart
$12.00
Cotton Candy Quart
$12.00
Dirt Quart
$12.00
Eggnog Quart FF
$14.00
Espresso Dough Quart
$12.00
French Vanilla Quart
$12.00
Gingersnap Quart
$12.00
Graham Central Station Quart
$12.00
Holy Cow Quart
$12.00
Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Quart
$12.00
It's a Cow Party Quart
$12.00
Key Lime Pie Quart
$12.00
Maple Walnut Quart FF
$14.00
Marshmallow Overload Quart
$12.00
Mint Chocolate Chip Quart
$12.00
Mint Moosetracks Quart
$12.00
Motor Oil Quart
$12.00
Mystical Mermaid Quart
$12.00
Nutty Buddy Quart FF
$14.00
Oatmeal Cookie Craving Quart
$12.00
Orange Creamsicle Quart FF
$14.00
Peach Cobbler Quart FF
$14.00
Peach Quart FF
$14.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly Quart FF
$14.00
Peanut Butter Caramel Cookie Dough Quart
$12.00
Peanut Butter Cup Swirl Quart FF
$14.00
Peppermint Chip Quart
$12.00
Peppermint Oreo Quart FF
$14.00
Peppermint Stix Quart
$12.00
Pineapple Quart FF
$14.00
Playdough Quart
$12.00
Pumpkin Latte Quart FF
$14.00
Pumpkin Pie Quart FF
$14.00
Pumpkin Quart
$12.00
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Quart FF
$14.00
Red Velvet Quart FF
$14.00
Rocky Road Quart FF
$14.00
Rum Raisin Quart FF
$14.00
S'mores Quart FF
$14.00
Salt City Caramel Quart
$12.00
Santa's Cookies Quart FF
$14.00
Soft Serve - Chocolate Quart
$12.00
Soft Serve - Twist Quart
$12.00
Soft Serve - Vanilla Quart
$12.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Quart FF
$14.00
Strawberry Pretzel Salad Quart FF
$14.00
Strawberry Quart
$12.00
Sugar Free Vanilla Quart
$12.00
Sweet and Salty Caramel Quart FF
$14.00
Sweet Corn Quart FF
$14.00
Turtle Quart
$12.00
Vanilla Bean Quart
$12.00
Vanilla Moosetracks Quart
$12.00
Vanilla Peanut Butter Quart
$12.00
Vanilla Quart (woodside)
$12.00
Walking Doughed Quart
$12.00
Ice Cream Cakes
6" Round House
$25.00
8" Round House
$40.00
Football House
$45.00
Heart House
$60.00
Quarter Sheet House
$70.00
6” MEGA Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cake
$45.00
8" Ballpark Crunch Caramel Home Run
$60.00
8" Banana Split Cake (Indulgent)
$75.00
8" Brownie Sundae Cake (Indulgent)
$75.00
8” Brownie Cake (brownie crust)
$65.00
8” Cake Batter Confetti
$60.00
8” Caramel Cappuccino Indulgence
$60.00
8" Chocolate Covered Cherry
$60.00
8” Chocolate Moosetracks
$60.00
8” Chocolate Overload Cake
$60.00
8" Cookie Monster
$60.00
8” Death by Chocolate
$60.00
8” Flying Elvis
$60.00
8” Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake (cookie crust)
$65.00
8” Holy Cowabunga
$60.00
8” Lucy Almond Joy
$60.00
8” MEGA Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cake
$65.00
8” MegaMint
$60.00
8” Nutter Butter Cake (honey roasted/vanilla)
$60.00
8” Peanut Butter Cookie Cake (pb cookie crust)
$65.00
8" S'mores
$60.00
8" Strawberry Crunch
$60.00
8" Uh-Oh Oreo
$60.00
Cake Upgrade $1
$1.00
Cake Upgrade $5
$5.00
Cake Upgrade $10
$10.00
Cake Upgrade $15
$15.00
Cake Upgrade $20
$20.00
Topping on Cake (6" or 8")
$1.00
Topping on Cake (Football, Heart or Quarter Sheet)
$2.00
Mini Custom Cake
$18.00
Mini Ice Cream Cake Decorating Kit
$25.00
6" Round Custom Cake
$25.00
Egg/Mini Football Cake Custom Cake
$35.00
8" Round Custom Cake
$35.00
Football Shaped Custom Cake
$45.00
Heart Shaped Custom Cake
$55.00
Quarter Sheet Custom Cake
$65.00
Half Sheet Custom Cake
$130.00
Candy Land Cake
$150.00
Ice Cream Cake Cupcakes 6pack
$24.00
Ice Cream Cake Cupcakes 12pack
$48.00
2oz Topping (on side in container)
$1.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll (9")
$40.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake (slice)
$7.00
Apple Strudel Roll (9")
$40.00
Apple Strudel (slice)
$7.00
Birthday Cake Confetti Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Chocolate CHOCOLATE Chip Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
M&M Sugar Cookie Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
No Name Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Oatmeal Raisin Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Reese Pieces Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
S'mores Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Snickerdoodle Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
White Chocolate Pumpkin Edible Cookie Dough
$7.00
Banana Split Sundae Pie
$25.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae Pie
$25.00
Piña Colada Sundae Pie
$25.00
Strawberry Vanilla Sundae Pie
$25.00
USA Sundae Pie
$25.00
Cake Batter Sundae Pie
$25.00
Mint Chocolate Sundae Pie
$25.00
Snoballs
Mini
$2.50
Small
$3.00
Medium
$4.00
Large
$5.00
X-Large
$6.00
Stuffed Snoball
$5.00
Inside Out Stuffed Snoball
$6.00
Bourbon Street
$5.00
Condensed Milk/Sweet Cream
$0.50
Small Snoda (12oz cup #2 2oz)
$5.00
Medium Snoda (16oz cup #3 2oz)
$7.00
Large Snoda (20oz cup #4 2oz)
$9.00
XL Snoda (24oz cup #5 2oz)
$11.00
Add Whip to Snoda (any size)
$1.00
Cookies
Miscellaneous
Candles Multicolor (Small Pack)
$3.00
Candles Pink Pack
$4.00
Candles Blue Pack
$4.00
Candles Silver Pack
$4.00
Candles Happy Birthday Letters
$5.00
Candles Pastel Swirl
$5.00
Sugar Cone
$0.50
Cake Cone
$0.50
Waffle Cone
$1.00
Waffle Bowl
$1.00
Topping 50¢
$0.50
Topping $1
$1.00
Topping $2
$2.00
1 Banana
$1.00
Gallon of Milk
$5.00
Can of Whipped Cream
$5.00
Merchandise
Cajun-Sno Magnet
$3.00
Cajun-Sno 12oz Plastic Cup
$5.00
Cajun-Sno 22oz Tumbler & Lid
$25.00
I Donut Know What I'd Do Without You Mug
$15.00
Drip Café Mini Coffee
$5.00
Sweet Lucy's Color Changing Ice Cream Scoop
$6.00
Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream Bowl & Spoon
$6.00
Sweet Lucy's T-Shirts
$15.00
NWM Decal
$3.00
NWM Magnet
$3.00
Drinks from Pepsi Cooler
Bulk Ice Cream
Sorbets
Banana Berry Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Cantaloupe Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Honeydew Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Lemon Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Pineapple Mango Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Strawberry Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Watermelon Sorbet Pint
$7.00
Banana Berry Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Cantaloupe Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Honeydew Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Lemon Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Pineapple Mango Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Strawberry Sorbet Quart
$14.00
Watermelon Sorbet Quart
$14.00
1 Scoop Sorbet
$3.00
2 Scoops Sorbet
$5.00
3 Scoops Sorbet
$7.50
4 Scoops Sorbet
$8.75
Donuts & Apple Dumplings
Ice Cream Pies
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3201 Concord Pike, Talleyville, DE 19803
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
