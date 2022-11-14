Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse 7500 State Rd

1,909 Reviews

$$

7500 State Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19136

Popular Items

Baked Macaroni & Cheese
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter
Pulled Pork Platter

Sandwich

"Turkey BLT"

$12.99

Hickory smoked Turkey Breast, with bacon and melted Cheddar Cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on an toasted Italian roll with your choice of 2 homemade side dishes

Drunken Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Tequila Lime Pulled Chicken served on a Toasted Italian Roll, topped with Chipotle Ranch Sauce, Pickled Red onion and cilantro. Comes with your choice of 2 side dishes

Drunken Pig Sandwich

Drunken Pig Sandwich

$13.99

Tequila Lime Pulled Baby back Rib meat served on a toasted Italian Roll, topped with Chipotle Ranch Sauce, pickled Red Onions and Cilantro, your choice of two side dishes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll

Smoked Kielbasa Sandwich

$11.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll

Philly Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

with melted Swiss Cheese, caramelized onions and Horseradish sauce, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides

Salmon Po'Boy

$14.50

Smoked Salmon, with melted cheddar cheese, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll

Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.50

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.50

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread

Chopped Beef Brisket Platter

$18.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread

Smoked Kielbasa Platter

$14.50

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread. Must choose sauce.

1/3 Rack Ribs Platter

1/3 Rack Ribs Platter

$17.50

3-4 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

1/2 Rack Ribs Platter

$22.50

5-6 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

Whole Rack Ribs Platter

$41.50

11-12 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes (half pints), your choice of 2 round or Italian rolls, or 2 pieces of cornbread

Triple the Pleasure

$25.50

Your choice of 3 meats, with 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

Quadruple By-Pass

$27.50

Your choice of 4 meats, with 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

Side Dish Platter

$13.99

Includes three 1/2 pints of any homemade side dish, cornbread or roll

Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

$18.99

Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread

Whole Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$32.50

Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$17.99

Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

1/2 Chicken & 1/3 Rack Combo

$26.99

Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread

Salmon Platter (Fridays Only)

$19.50Out of stock

Hickory Smoked Salmon Platter served with your choice of 2 side dishes, roll or cornbread. Served with Cajun mayo and lemon.

Wings

6 Hickory Smoked Wings

$8.99

With your choice of sauce and dressing

12 Hickory Smoked Wings

$17.99

With your choice of sauce and dressing

Salad

Big Green Salad

$8.99

Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll

Salad with 4oz. Pulled Pork

$12.99

Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll

Salad with 4oz Chicken

$12.99

Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef

$14.99

Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll

Salad with 4oz Hickory Smoked Salmon

Salad with 4oz Hickory Smoked Salmon

$15.99

Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll

Salad with 8 oz. Hickory Smoked Salmon

Salad with 8 oz. Hickory Smoked Salmon

$19.50

Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll

Side Salad

$3.35

Salad with 8oz. Turkey

$16.50Out of stock

Salad w/ 4oz. Turkey

$12.50Out of stock

Salad with 4 oz Sliced Brisket

$13.99

Salad with 8oz Sliced Brisket

$18.99

Piglet Meals

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish

Kid's Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Includes choice of Fountain Drink, can soda, bottle water, or juice box & 1 side dish

Kid's Kielbasa Sandwich

$7.99

Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish

Kid's Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish

Pig Out's

Standard Pig Out - Serves 4

$56.99

Includes a Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 4 half-pints of any side dish, 1/2 pt of BBQ sauce, and 4 rolls or cornbread & butter

Standard Pig Out - Serves 6

$83.50

Includes a Rotisserie Chicken, 2 lbs. of any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 3 pints of any side dish, 1 pt of BBQ sauce, and 6 rolls or cornbread & butter

Deluxe Pig Out - Serves 4

$76.99

Includes 1 Whole Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1 lb. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 4 half-pints of any side dish, 1/2 pt of BBQ sauce, and 4 rolls or cornbread & butter

Deluxe Pig Out - Serves 6

$129.99

Includes 1 1/2 Racks of Ribs, Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 2 lbs. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 3 pints of any side dish, 1 pt of BBQ sauce, and 6 rolls or cornbread & butter

Just Meat

Pulled Pork - 1 pound

$15.99

Pulled Chicken - 1 pound

$15.99

Kielbasa - 1 pound

$15.99

Chopped Beef- 1 pound

$22.99

Sliced Beef - 1 pound

$22.99

Ribs - Just the Meat

$15.50+

Rotisserie Chicken - just the meat

$10.99+

Side Dishes - 1/2 Pint, Pint, or Quart

Baked Beans with Pork

$3.99+

Dixie Coleslaw

$3.99+

Creamy Cheesy Spinach

$3.99+

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.99+

Tangy Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.99+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with gravy

$4.50+

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50+

Spicy Braised Collard Greens

$4.50+

Brussels with Bacon

$4.75+

Smokehouse Chili

$4.75+

Garlic Mash/dry

$4.50+

Misc

Dz Cornbread

$14.99

Cornbread

$1.50

Roll & Butter

$1.25

Italian Roll & Butter

$1.25

Hot Dog

$3.75

BBQ Sauce

$5.00+

Gravy

$5.00+

Vinegar Sauce

$4.00+

Au Jus

$4.00+

1/2 Pint Dill Pickles

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

2 oz Coleslaw

$0.99

Bottle Hot Sauce

$3.49

Spice Rub

$3.99+

Cornbread Croutons

$0.50

1/2 Pint Cinnamon Honey Butter

$7.00

Caramelized onions 4oz. Cup

$2.00

Caramelized onions 1/2 pint

$4.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$5.25
S'mores Pie

S'mores Pie

$5.25
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$5.25

Fresh Apples mixed with butter and spices, topped with an Oatmeal Crumble Crisp

Oatmeal Carmelita Bar

Oatmeal Carmelita Bar

$3.25

Creamy Caramel, Chocolate Chips and oatmeal, in a delicious Bar

Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

Beverages

22 oz Fountain

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Can Soda

$1.75

Kid's Drink

$1.75

22 oz Tea

$2.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.99

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$10.99

Juice Box

$1.75

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Guinness Can

$6.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Down East Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Yards IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Downeast Pumpkin

$6.00

12 oz Corona

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

22 oz Cornona

$9.00

Sea Isle Iced Tea

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Downeast Cider Donut

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We didn't invent barbecue, we perfected it!

Location

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19136

Directions

