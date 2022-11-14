- Home
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse 7500 State Rd
1,909 Reviews
$$
7500 State Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19136
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwich
"Turkey BLT"
Hickory smoked Turkey Breast, with bacon and melted Cheddar Cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on an toasted Italian roll with your choice of 2 homemade side dishes
Drunken Chicken Sandwich
Tequila Lime Pulled Chicken served on a Toasted Italian Roll, topped with Chipotle Ranch Sauce, Pickled Red onion and cilantro. Comes with your choice of 2 side dishes
Drunken Pig Sandwich
Tequila Lime Pulled Baby back Rib meat served on a toasted Italian Roll, topped with Chipotle Ranch Sauce, pickled Red Onions and Cilantro, your choice of two side dishes
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Smoked Kielbasa Sandwich
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Philly Beef Brisket Sandwich
with melted Swiss Cheese, caramelized onions and Horseradish sauce, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides
Salmon Po'Boy
Smoked Salmon, with melted cheddar cheese, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides
Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Platter
Pulled Pork Platter
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Pulled Chicken Platter
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Chopped Beef Brisket Platter
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Smoked Kielbasa Platter
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread. Must choose sauce.
1/3 Rack Ribs Platter
3-4 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter
5-6 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Whole Rack Ribs Platter
11-12 bones, your choice of 2 homemade side dishes (half pints), your choice of 2 round or Italian rolls, or 2 pieces of cornbread
Triple the Pleasure
Your choice of 3 meats, with 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Quadruple By-Pass
Your choice of 4 meats, with 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Side Dish Platter
Includes three 1/2 pints of any homemade side dish, cornbread or roll
Sliced Beef Brisket Platter
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
1/2 Chicken & 1/3 Rack Combo
Your choice of 2 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Salmon Platter (Fridays Only)
Hickory Smoked Salmon Platter served with your choice of 2 side dishes, roll or cornbread. Served with Cajun mayo and lemon.
Wings
Salad
Big Green Salad
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Salad with 4oz. Pulled Pork
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Salad with 4oz Chicken
Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Salad with 4oz Hickory Smoked Salmon
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Salad with 8 oz. Hickory Smoked Salmon
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Side Salad
Salad with 8oz. Turkey
Salad w/ 4oz. Turkey
Salad with 4 oz Sliced Brisket
Salad with 8oz Sliced Brisket
Piglet Meals
Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
Kid's Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, can soda, bottle water, or juice box & 1 side dish
Kid's Kielbasa Sandwich
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
Kid's Hot Dog
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
Kid's Brisket Sandwich
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
Pig Out's
Standard Pig Out - Serves 4
Includes a Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 4 half-pints of any side dish, 1/2 pt of BBQ sauce, and 4 rolls or cornbread & butter
Standard Pig Out - Serves 6
Includes a Rotisserie Chicken, 2 lbs. of any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 3 pints of any side dish, 1 pt of BBQ sauce, and 6 rolls or cornbread & butter
Deluxe Pig Out - Serves 4
Includes 1 Whole Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1 lb. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 4 half-pints of any side dish, 1/2 pt of BBQ sauce, and 4 rolls or cornbread & butter
Deluxe Pig Out - Serves 6
Includes 1 1/2 Racks of Ribs, Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 2 lbs. any boneless meat (salmon excluded), 3 pints of any side dish, 1 pt of BBQ sauce, and 6 rolls or cornbread & butter
Just Meat
Side Dishes - 1/2 Pint, Pint, or Quart
Baked Beans with Pork
Dixie Coleslaw
Creamy Cheesy Spinach
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Tangy Cucumber Tomato Salad
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with gravy
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Spicy Braised Collard Greens
Brussels with Bacon
Smokehouse Chili
Garlic Mash/dry
Misc
Dz Cornbread
Cornbread
Roll & Butter
Italian Roll & Butter
Hot Dog
BBQ Sauce
Gravy
Vinegar Sauce
Au Jus
1/2 Pint Dill Pickles
Extra Dressing
2 oz Coleslaw
Bottle Hot Sauce
Spice Rub
Cornbread Croutons
1/2 Pint Cinnamon Honey Butter
Caramelized onions 4oz. Cup
Caramelized onions 1/2 pint
Dessert
Triple Chocolate Brownie
Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
S'mores Pie
Apple Crisp
Fresh Apples mixed with butter and spices, topped with an Oatmeal Crumble Crisp
Oatmeal Carmelita Bar
Creamy Caramel, Chocolate Chips and oatmeal, in a delicious Bar
Pumpkin Cake
Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
Beverages
Bottled Beer
Coors Light
Guinness Can
Budweiser
Down East Cider
Michelob Ultra
Stella Artois
Yuengling Lager
Yards IPA
Sam Adam's Boston Lager
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Downeast Pumpkin
12 oz Corona
Twisted Tea
22 oz Cornona
Sea Isle Iced Tea
White Claw Watermelon
Downeast Cider Donut
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We didn't invent barbecue, we perfected it!
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19136