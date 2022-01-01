Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Mama's of Stony Brook

1,069 Reviews

$$

121 Main St

Stony Brook, NY 11790

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Club
West Coast Tuna Melt

BURGERS.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.22

8 0z Burger choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll

Best Burger

$15.40

Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.40

Melted cheddar, bacon and BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll

Patty Melt

$15.40

Melted cheddar sauteed onions thousand island, dressing on grilled rye

Turkey Avocado Burger

Turkey Avocado Burger

$15.83

Our Homemade turkey burger topped with white cheddar, avocado. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll

Veggie Avocado Burger

$15.83

"Our veggie burger topped with white cheddar, avocado"

Burger

$13.58

8 0z Angus Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onon

LUNCH WRAPS.

Mediterranean Wrap

$16.47

Grilled chicken, feta, red onion, olives, romaine, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette. In a whole wheat wrap

Californian Wrap

$15.83

Sliced grilled turkey breast, swiss, romaine, avocado, tomato and ranch dressing. In a whole wheat wrap

Caesar Wrap

$15.83

Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap

Grilled Veggie wrap

$15.83

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine and provolone with balsamic glaze in a whole wheat wrap

SANDWICHES..

West Coast Tuna Melt

West Coast Tuna Melt

$15.83

Tuna salad, white cheddar, tomato and avocado on multigrain toast

James Dean

$14.76

Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce tomato and mayo on a hero

BLTA

$15.18

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and mayo on Texas toast

Reuben

$15.83Out of stock

Our Homemade corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island on grilled rye

Chicken Club

$15.83

Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a soft roll

OMG! Chicken Waffle Sandwich

OMG! Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$16.57

Fried chicken cutlet topped with cole slaw, American and mozzarella cheese between a belgian waffle.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.62

Classic with your choice of cheese on Texas toast

BLT

$13.36

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

SALADS..

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.18

Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, sliced egg

Mandarin Shrimp Salad

Mandarin Shrimp Salad

$18.18

Grilled shrimp over a bed of mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and cripsy noodles. Served with ginger vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.57

Grilled chicken over a bed of romaine tossed with shredded parmesan, creamy caesar dressing and croutons

Good BEEF Burger Salad

$17.64

8 oz burger, portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Good Veggie Burger Salad

$17.64

Our Veggie burger topped with a portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Good Turkey Burger Salad

$17.64

Our Turkey burger topped with a portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Plain Caesar Salad

$12.83

Romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a caesar dressing.

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

$21.40

Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, sliced egg

APPETIZERS.

Big Fat Potato Skins

$11.33

Four potato skins stuffed with bacon, cheddar and chives served with sour cream

Crab Cake Appetizer

$15.93Out of stock

Two homestyle crab cakes sauteed and served with remoulade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.33

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.33

Cheddar and pepperjack with peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.61

Grilled Chicken Cheddar and pepperjack with peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Buffalo Wings

$13.58

Served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Fingers

$13.58

Served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing

Appy Combo

$13.58

2 potato skins, 4 mozzarella sticks 4 buffalo wings. Served with sour cream, marinara and blue cheese dressing on the side

French Onion Soup

$9.04

A crock of freshly prepared onion soup covered with melted mozzarella and swiss

BENEDICTS

Spicy Avocado Benny

$17.00

Two poached eggs over avocado,and bacon, topped with spicy hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin

C B Benny

C B Benny

$17.11

Two poached eggs over homemade corned beef hash, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with Texas toast

California Benny

California Benny

$16.90

Two poached eggs over avocado and tomato, topped with hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.36

Two poached eggs over canadian Bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin

OMELETS

Avocado Omelet

$15.83

sliced avocado, cheddar, tomato and onion. Served with homefries and toast

Veggie Omelet

$15.29

Mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast

Western Omelet

$15.29

Ham, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast

Popeye Omelet

Popeye Omelet

$15.83

Spinach, feta, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast

South Beach Omelet

South Beach Omelet

$15.83

Egg whites, ham, cheddar, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast

Mama's Omelet

$14.97

Sausage, bacon, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast

Create Your Own EGG Omelet

$12.83

Build Your Own Omelet. Served with homefries and toast. Add Optional Ingredients.

EGG WHITES Avocado Omelet

$17.43

Egg Whites, sliced avocado, cheddar, tomato and onion

EGG EHITES Veggie Omelet

$16.90

Egg Whites, Mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes

EGG WHITES Western Omelet

$16.90

Egg Whites, Ham, peppers, onions

EGG WHITES Popeye Omelet

$17.43

Egg Whites, Spinach, feta, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast

EGG WHITES Mama's Omelet

$17.43

Egg Whites, Sausage, bacon, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast

Create Your Own EGG White Omelet

$16.90

Build Your Own Egg White Omelet. Served with homefries and toast. Add Optional Ingredients.

MAMA'S FAVORITES

Big Daddy

Big Daddy

$17.64

Two eggs any style, two pancakes, two slices of French toast, bacon, sausage and home fries

Little Mama

$17.11

Two eggs any style, two silver dollar pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with toast and home fries

California Avocado Toast

California Avocado Toast

$15.83

Two eggs any style over homemade guacamole, tomato and turkey acon on multi-grain toast. Served with fresh garden greens and balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$17.32

Two eggs any style, buttered grits and biscuits, Crispy Fried Chiken Style Battered Steak, topped with Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy

Southern Fixins Breakfast

Southern Fixins Breakfast

$17.11

Two eggs any style, ham, grits, biscuits, Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy and homefries

Steak and Eggs

$23.53

8 oz Sirloin, two eggs any style, home fries and toast

EGG FARE

Two Eggs any Style with Meat

Two Eggs any Style with Meat

$13.47

Two eggs any style. Served with homefries and toast and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$8.98

Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll. Served with homefries.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat

Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat

$12.19

Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll with choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with homefries

Two Eggs any Style

$10.15

Two Eggs any style with homefries and toast

GRIDDLE SPECIALTIES

Full Stack Pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes

$11.97

Three of our fluffy buttermilk original recipe

Blueberries and Cream Pancakes

Blueberries and Cream Pancakes

$15.40

Full stack of blueberry battered pancakes topped with blueberries and whipped cream

Croissant French Toast

Croissant French Toast

$15.83

Stuffed with fresh blueberries, strawberries & cream cheese

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$15.40

Graham cracker encrusted french toast stuffed with bananas and Nutella

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$11.33

Thick sliced French toast

Nana Nutter Waffle

Nana Nutter Waffle

$14.22

Sliced bananas, Nutella and whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$11.22

Our Classic Cripsy and light waffle

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.22

Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with Chocolate Chips inside

M&M's Pancakes

M&M's Pancakes

$14.22

Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with m&m's inside and whipped cream on top

OREO Pancakes

OREO Pancakes

$14.22Out of stock

Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crushed OREO inside and on top.

Party

$1,020.00

BREAKFAST WRAPS and SKILLETS

Papa's Skillet

$16.47

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, American cheese over two homemade potato pancakes. Choice of toast

Hungry Man Wrap

Hungry Man Wrap

$16.47

Scrambled eggs, turkey, bacon, sausage, American cheese. Served with homefries.

Veggie Egg White Wrap

$15.83

Scrambled egg whites, sun-dried tomato, mushrooms, avocado, Swiss. Served with homefries.

ICE CREAM PARLOR...

Single Scoop Cup

$5.51

Double Scoop Cup

$6.20

Milkshake

$7.48

Sprinkles

$2.13

Pint Ice Cream

$8.55

Quart Ice Cream

$16.04

Extra Cone

Milkshake (Copy)

$7.48

JUICE / MILK..

Apple Juice

$3.84

Orange Juice

$3.84

Choc Milk

$3.84

Cranberry Juice

$3.84

Tomato Juice

$3.84

Pineapple Juice

$3.84

Grapefruit Juice

$3.84

SOFT DRINKS..

SOFT DRINKS

COFFEE..

Coffee

$2.41

Hot Tea

$2.41

Hot Chocolate

$3.48

Ice Cappucino

$5.34

Breakfast Sides..

Side Homefries

$4.28

Side French Fries

$6.41

Single Pancake

$4.27

Side Bacon

$4.28

Side Sausage Links

$4.28

Side Sausage Patties

$4.28

Side Ham

$4.28

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.28

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.28

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.89

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.28

Side Dishes..

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.48

Side 1 Egg

$3.21

Side 2 Eggs

$5.89

Side TOAST

$2.41

Side FRENCH FRIES

$6.41

Side SWEET FRIES

$6.41Out of stock

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$4.59

Side BROCCOLI

$4.27

Side COLE SLAW

$4.28

Side MIXED FRUIT

$5.34

Side ONION RINGS

$6.84

Side PICKLES

$2.14

4 SPEARS

Side POTATO PANCAKES

$4.59

2 HOMEMADE POTATO PANCAKES

Side SAWMILL GRAVY

$3.21

Side SPINACH

$4.27

Side Mixed Sauteed Vegetables

$5.35
Restaurant info

Homestyle Cookin' Breakfast Lunch and Dinner. Where you feel like you're at home!

Location

121 Main St, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Directions

