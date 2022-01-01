- Home
Sweet Mama's of Stony Brook
1,069 Reviews
$$
121 Main St
Stony Brook, NY 11790
Popular Items
BURGERS.
Cheeseburger
8 0z Burger choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
Best Burger
Topped with a fried egg, bacon and American cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
BBQ Bacon Burger
Melted cheddar, bacon and BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
Patty Melt
Melted cheddar sauteed onions thousand island, dressing on grilled rye
Turkey Avocado Burger
Our Homemade turkey burger topped with white cheddar, avocado. Lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on a Soft Roll
Veggie Avocado Burger
"Our veggie burger topped with white cheddar, avocado"
Burger
8 0z Angus Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onon
LUNCH WRAPS.
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta, red onion, olives, romaine, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette. In a whole wheat wrap
Californian Wrap
Sliced grilled turkey breast, swiss, romaine, avocado, tomato and ranch dressing. In a whole wheat wrap
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Grilled Veggie wrap
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine and provolone with balsamic glaze in a whole wheat wrap
SANDWICHES..
West Coast Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, white cheddar, tomato and avocado on multigrain toast
James Dean
Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce tomato and mayo on a hero
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and mayo on Texas toast
Reuben
Our Homemade corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island on grilled rye
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a soft roll
OMG! Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Fried chicken cutlet topped with cole slaw, American and mozzarella cheese between a belgian waffle.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic with your choice of cheese on Texas toast
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
SALADS..
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, sliced egg
Mandarin Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over a bed of mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and cripsy noodles. Served with ginger vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of romaine tossed with shredded parmesan, creamy caesar dressing and croutons
Good BEEF Burger Salad
8 oz burger, portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Good Veggie Burger Salad
Our Veggie burger topped with a portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Good Turkey Burger Salad
Our Turkey burger topped with a portobello mushroom and melted cheddar with a side of mixed greens topped with sliced avocado. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Plain Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a caesar dressing.
Steak Gorgonzola Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, sliced egg
APPETIZERS.
Big Fat Potato Skins
Four potato skins stuffed with bacon, cheddar and chives served with sour cream
Crab Cake Appetizer
Two homestyle crab cakes sauteed and served with remoulade sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and pepperjack with peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Cheddar and pepperjack with peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Buffalo Wings
Served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Fingers
Served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing
Appy Combo
2 potato skins, 4 mozzarella sticks 4 buffalo wings. Served with sour cream, marinara and blue cheese dressing on the side
French Onion Soup
A crock of freshly prepared onion soup covered with melted mozzarella and swiss
BENEDICTS
Spicy Avocado Benny
Two poached eggs over avocado,and bacon, topped with spicy hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin
C B Benny
Two poached eggs over homemade corned beef hash, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with Texas toast
California Benny
Two poached eggs over avocado and tomato, topped with hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over canadian Bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, served on a toasted English muffin
OMELETS
Avocado Omelet
sliced avocado, cheddar, tomato and onion. Served with homefries and toast
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast
Western Omelet
Ham, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast
Popeye Omelet
Spinach, feta, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast
South Beach Omelet
Egg whites, ham, cheddar, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast
Mama's Omelet
Sausage, bacon, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast
Create Your Own EGG Omelet
Build Your Own Omelet. Served with homefries and toast. Add Optional Ingredients.
EGG WHITES Avocado Omelet
Egg Whites, sliced avocado, cheddar, tomato and onion
EGG EHITES Veggie Omelet
Egg Whites, Mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes
EGG WHITES Western Omelet
Egg Whites, Ham, peppers, onions
EGG WHITES Popeye Omelet
Egg Whites, Spinach, feta, tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast
EGG WHITES Mama's Omelet
Egg Whites, Sausage, bacon, peppers, onions. Served with homefries and toast
Create Your Own EGG White Omelet
Build Your Own Egg White Omelet. Served with homefries and toast. Add Optional Ingredients.
MAMA'S FAVORITES
Big Daddy
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, two slices of French toast, bacon, sausage and home fries
Little Mama
Two eggs any style, two silver dollar pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with toast and home fries
California Avocado Toast
Two eggs any style over homemade guacamole, tomato and turkey acon on multi-grain toast. Served with fresh garden greens and balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Two eggs any style, buttered grits and biscuits, Crispy Fried Chiken Style Battered Steak, topped with Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy
Southern Fixins Breakfast
Two eggs any style, ham, grits, biscuits, Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy and homefries
Steak and Eggs
8 oz Sirloin, two eggs any style, home fries and toast
EGG FARE
Two Eggs any Style with Meat
Two eggs any style. Served with homefries and toast and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Egg And Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll. Served with homefries.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat
Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll with choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with homefries
Two Eggs any Style
Two Eggs any style with homefries and toast
GRIDDLE SPECIALTIES
Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy buttermilk original recipe
Blueberries and Cream Pancakes
Full stack of blueberry battered pancakes topped with blueberries and whipped cream
Croissant French Toast
Stuffed with fresh blueberries, strawberries & cream cheese
Funky Monkey
Graham cracker encrusted french toast stuffed with bananas and Nutella
Classic French Toast
Thick sliced French toast
Nana Nutter Waffle
Sliced bananas, Nutella and whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
Our Classic Cripsy and light waffle
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with Chocolate Chips inside
M&M's Pancakes
Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with m&m's inside and whipped cream on top
OREO Pancakes
Full stack of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crushed OREO inside and on top.
Party
BREAKFAST WRAPS and SKILLETS
Papa's Skillet
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, American cheese over two homemade potato pancakes. Choice of toast
Hungry Man Wrap
Scrambled eggs, turkey, bacon, sausage, American cheese. Served with homefries.
Veggie Egg White Wrap
Scrambled egg whites, sun-dried tomato, mushrooms, avocado, Swiss. Served with homefries.
Breakfast Sides..
Side Dishes..
YOGURT PARFAIT
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side TOAST
Side FRENCH FRIES
Side SWEET FRIES
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side BROCCOLI
Side COLE SLAW
Side MIXED FRUIT
Side ONION RINGS
Side PICKLES
4 SPEARS
Side POTATO PANCAKES
2 HOMEMADE POTATO PANCAKES
Side SAWMILL GRAVY
Side SPINACH
Side Mixed Sauteed Vegetables
121 Main St, Stony Brook, NY 11790
121 Main St, Stony Brook, NY 11790