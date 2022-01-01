Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sweet Mama's Restaurant Sweet Mama's Northport

1,912 Reviews

$$

9 alsace Pl

Northport, NY 11768

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sweet Mama's makes you feel like family. Breakfast ~ Lunch ~ Dinner Homestyle Cookin'

Location

9 alsace Pl, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Mama's Restaurant image
Sweet Mama's Restaurant image
Sweet Mama's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Brownstones Coffee Northport
orange starNo Reviews
361 Larkfield Blvd East Northport, NY 11731
View restaurantnext
Jackson's
orange star4.1 • 1,865
6005 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Grub Shop - Huntington
orange star4.8 • 210
376 New York ave Huntington, NY 11756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Northport

SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Intermezzo
orange star4.8 • 192
10 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston