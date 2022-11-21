Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

88 Reviews

$$

254 E Ontario St

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
Iced Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack

Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack

$26.00

3 Yellow and 3 chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and Thanksgiving sugars

"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"

"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"

$4.50

Yellow or Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream and Caramel Decorated like "Mashed Potatoes and Gravy"

Drumstick Cupcake

Drumstick Cupcake

$4.50

Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla and Chocolate Buttercream blend decoration

9" Apple Streusel Pie

9" Apple Streusel Pie

$28.00

Pastry crust, fresh apple pie filling, streusel topping

9" Banana Cream Pie

9" Banana Cream Pie

$28.00

Vanilla Pudding Layered with Fresh Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream and Toasted Almonds on Top

9" Chocolate Cream Pie

9" Chocolate Cream Pie

$28.00

Oreo Crust, Chocolate Pudding Filling, Whipped Cream Topping, and Chocolate Pearls

9" Key Lime Pie

9" Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Key Lime Filling, and Whipped Cream

9" Pecan Pie

9" Pecan Pie

$34.00

Pie Crust with a Sweet Pecan Filling

9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling

Thanksgiving Cut Out Cookie 4 Pack

Thanksgiving Cut Out Cookie 4 Pack

$18.00

4 Pack of our classic cut out butter cookies including 2 turkeys and 2 pumpkins

Turkey Cake

Turkey Cake

$46.00

Yellow Cake and vanillia buttercream with Turkey Decoration on Top.

Turkey Cut Out Cookie

Turkey Cut Out Cookie

$4.50

Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Turkey

Pie Cut Out

Pie Cut Out

$4.00

Butter cookie decorated as a Pie. Pie colors will vary.

Cupcakes

Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack

Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack

$26.00

3 Yellow and 3 chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and Thanksgiving sugars

"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"

"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"

$4.50

Yellow or Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream and Caramel Decorated like "Mashed Potatoes and Gravy"

Drumstick Cupcake

Drumstick Cupcake

$4.50

Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla and Chocolate Buttercream blend decoration

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.10

Pumpkin Spiced Cupcake with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Fall Sprinkles

Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla

Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla

$3.85

Yellow Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with sprinkles mix.

Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate

Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate

$3.85

Yellow Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and topped with sprinkles mix.

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla

$3.85

Devil’s Food Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with Sprinkles mix.

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate

$3.85

Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and topped with Sprinkles mix

Banana Cupcake with Chocolate

Banana Cupcake with Chocolate

$3.85

Banana Cake, Chocolate Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips

Banana Cupcake with Vanilla

Banana Cupcake with Vanilla

$3.85

Banana Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$3.85

Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans

Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Cupcake

Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.85

Devil’s Food Cake, Peanut Butter Buttercream, Chocolate Drizzle

Confetti Cupcake

Confetti Cupcake

$3.85

Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins

Cookie Monster Cupcake

Cookie Monster Cupcake

$4.10

Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips

Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$3.85

Lemon Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, White Non Pareils

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.85

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$3.85

Cinnamon Sugar Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Cinnamon Sugar Sprinkle

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$4.50

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake with Vegan Vanilla Icing

Vegan Yellow Cupcake

Vegan Yellow Cupcake

$4.50

Vegan Vanilla Cupcake with Vegan Vanilla Icing

Happy Birthday Cupcake Topper

Happy Birthday Cupcake Topper

$0.50

Happy Birthday Cupcake Topper. The Topper Will Come On the Side of Your Cupcakes in Your Selected Color.

Rainbow Cupcake Sugar

Rainbow Cupcake Sugar

$0.35

Add a rainbow sugar decoration to any cupcake. The decoration will come on the side.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame Sugar

Take Me Out to the Ballgame Sugar

$0.35

Assorted baseball themed sugar topper for cupcake, decorator's choice.

Football Sugar Cupcake Topper

Football Sugar Cupcake Topper

$0.35

Add a football sugar decoration to any cupcake. The decoration will come on the side.

Party Gems Assortment Sugar

Party Gems Assortment Sugar

$0.35

Festive sugar topper for cupcake. Ordering is for 1 sugar gem - decorator's choice.

Baby Boy Cupcake Sugars

Baby Boy Cupcake Sugars

$0.35

Assorted Baby boy cupcake sugar toppers. Choice is up to the decorator

Baby Girl Cupcake Sugars

Baby Girl Cupcake Sugars

$0.35

Assorted Baby girl cupcake sugar toppers. *Choice is up to the decorator

Brownies & Bars

Confetti Rice Krispie Bar

Confetti Rice Krispie Bar

$4.60

Rice Krispie Treat with Rainbow Mix Sprinkles

Confetti Rice Krispie w/ Buttercream

Confetti Rice Krispie w/ Buttercream

$5.25

Rice Krispie Treat with Rainbow Sprinkles topped with colored vanilla buttercream and Sprinkles Mix

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Bar

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Bar

$5.25

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat, chocolate topping

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.60

Fudgy, chocolatey brownie

Oreo Frosted Brownie

Oreo Frosted Brownie

$5.75

Fudgy brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.25

Pastry crust, sweet and tangy lemon curd

Magic Bar

Magic Bar

$5.75

Our version of a 7-layer bar: graham cracker crust, coconut filling, topped with chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and pecans

Raspberry Bar

Raspberry Bar

$5.25

Pastry crust, raspberry preserve filling, streusel topping

Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)

Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)

$5.75

A Plant Based Peanut Butter Blondie with Chocolate Chips topped with Vanilla Vegan Buttercream.

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$5.75

Fudgy Brownie topped with caramel, pecans and a chocolate drizzle

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.30

Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.30

Sugar Cookie Rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles

Double Doozie Cookie

Double Doozie Cookie

$4.50

Two chocolate chip cookies sandwiched around white vanilla buttercream

Sweetie Pie Cookie

Sweetie Pie Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Two sugar cookies layered with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with sprinkles

Iced Molasses Cookie

Iced Molasses Cookie

$3.85

Soft gingerbread-type cookie topped with white vanilla buttercream

Iced Sugar Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.85

Soft sugar cookie topped with colored vanilla buttercream and sprinkles

Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie

Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie

$4.50

Our classic iced sugar cookie in a Gluten Free version.

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$3.30

A buttery soft sugar cookie with M&M's baked in.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.30

Chewy oatmeal cookie with dark raisins

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$3.30

Oatmeal Chocolate chip cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.30

Sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar

Raspberry Thumbprint

Raspberry Thumbprint

$3.30

Shortbread cookie base, a bright, vibrantly flavored raspberry jam filling and a drizzle of lemon glaze

Cut Out- Pumpkin

Cut Out- Pumpkin

$3.75

Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Pumpkin

Cut Out- Maple Leaf

Cut Out- Maple Leaf

$3.75Out of stock

Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Maple Leaf

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.50

Cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles

Cakes

6" 3 Layer Yellow / Vanilla House Cake

6" 3 Layer Yellow / Vanilla House Cake

$34.00

Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.

6" 3 Layer Yellow / Chocolate House Cake

6" 3 Layer Yellow / Chocolate House Cake

$34.00

Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with chocolate buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.

6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Vanilla House Cake

6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Vanilla House Cake

$34.00

Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.

6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Chocolate House Cake

6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Chocolate House Cake

$34.00

Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with chocolate buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.

6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake

6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake

$34.00

Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream, and iced with Oreo buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.

Candles

Candles

$1.95

12 count White Glitter Candles

Happy Birthday cake topper

Happy Birthday cake topper

$2.50

Large Happy birthday topper in Dark blue, Light blue, or Pink. *This will come on the side for online orders

Pumpkin Cake/vanilla Buttercream Cake Slice

$4.75

Pies

9" Apple Streusel Pie

9" Apple Streusel Pie

$28.00

Pastry crust, fresh apple pie filling, streusel topping

9" Banana Cream Pie

9" Banana Cream Pie

$28.00

Vanilla Pudding Layered with Fresh Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream and Toasted Almonds on Top

9" Chocolate Cream Pie

9" Chocolate Cream Pie

$28.00

Oreo Crust, Chocolate Pudding Filling, Whipped Cream Topping, and Chocolate Pearls

9" Key Lime Pie

9" Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Key Lime Filling, and Whipped Cream

9" Pecan Pie

9" Pecan Pie

$34.00

Pie Crust with a Sweet Pecan Filling

9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling

Apple Streusel Pie Slice

Apple Streusel Pie Slice

$4.95Out of stock

A slice of our Apple Streusel Pie

Banana Cream Pie Slice

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$4.95Out of stock

A Slice of our Banana Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$4.95Out of stock
Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

A Slice of our Key Lime Pie

Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.50Out of stock

A Slice of our Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

A Slice of our Pumpkin Pie

Pudding

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.75

Vanilla pudding layered with vanilla wafers and fresh banana slices

Chocolate Pudding

Chocolate Pudding

$5.75

Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

Smooth and creamy cinnamon rice pudding that is Gluten Free

Dirt Cup

Dirt Cup

$4.50

Chocolate cake, oreo crumbs and whipped cream

Individual Banana Caramel Cabinet Pudding

Individual Banana Caramel Cabinet Pudding

$6.85Out of stock

Yellow cake baked in custard, caramel and bananas. Heat up 40 seconds-delish

Miscellaneous Treats

Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Gingersnap Crust with Creamy Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake with Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream then Finished with Candied Pecans

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Caramel, Chocolate and Pecans.

Ind Oreo Cheesecake

Ind Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache and oreos

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$2.25

Breakfast Items

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$6.95

Moist Pumpkin Spiced Bread

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$6.95

A Super Moist Banana Bread with Spices and Ripe Bananas

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.60

Classic Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls Smothered in Cream Cheese Buttercream.

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Our Classic Muffin Packed with Fresh Blueberries and Topped with Streusel. Available Monday and Friday

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Poppy seed jumbo muffin! Available Thursday

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Available Wednesday and Saturday

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25

Available Monday and Friday

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Available Tuesday and Thursday

Dried Cherry & White Chocolate Chip Scone

Dried Cherry & White Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Available on Wednesday and Sunday

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Available Saturday

Pumpkin Apple Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Apple Muffin with Streusel topping. Only available Tuesday and Sunday

Gluten Free Items

Our classic iced sugar cookie in a gluten free version!
Chocolate Pudding

Chocolate Pudding

$5.75

Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

Smooth and creamy cinnamon rice pudding that is Gluten Free

Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)

Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)

$5.75

A Plant Based Peanut Butter Blondie with Chocolate Chips topped with Vanilla Vegan Buttercream.

Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake

Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Rich chocolate single layer torte - we recommend heating up the individual size for about 25 seconds -Gluten Free

Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie

Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie

$4.50

Our classic iced sugar cookie in a Gluten Free version.

Order Frosting

Individual Side Buttercream

Individual Side Buttercream

$5.50

Our Classic Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$16.00Out of stock

16oz Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough* *Does NOT contain raw eggs

Order Greeting Cards

Classic Sweet Mandy B's Card

Classic Sweet Mandy B's Card

$4.00Out of stock

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Just a Bite Card

Just a Bite Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

When Life Gives You Lemons Card

When Life Gives You Lemons Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Love Card

Love Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Sweetheart Cake Card

Sweetheart Cake Card

$4.00Out of stock

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Happy Birthday To You Card

Happy Birthday To You Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Candles and Cake Card

Candles and Cake Card

$4.00Out of stock

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Sweet Mandy B's Classic Cake Slices Card

Sweet Mandy B's Classic Cake Slices Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Garden Tea Party Card

Garden Tea Party Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Happy Birthday Card

Happy Birthday Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Confetti Cupcakes Card

Confetti Cupcakes Card

$4.00Out of stock

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Raspberry Chocolate Cake Card

Raspberry Chocolate Cake Card

$4.00

Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser

Order Merchandise

Baby Doily Onesie

Baby Doily Onesie

$20.00
Child's Tshirt

Child's Tshirt

$20.00

Crew neck shirt, fits 8 - 10

Adult T Best Things White

Adult T Best Things White

$20.00

Tee shirt Unisex sizing

Adult T Doily White

Adult T Doily White

$20.00

Adult T Best Things Grey

$20.00Out of stock

Tee shirt Unisex sizing

Adult T Doily Grey

Adult T Doily Grey

$20.00
Adult T Pink

Adult T Pink

$20.00

Tee shirt Ladies size

Zip-up Hoodie

Zip-up Hoodie

$50.00

Contrasting, complementary-colored drawstring with fuzzy fleece interior.

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Reusable Bag

Reusable Bag

$5.00

Reusable Bag

Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$12.00
City Scents Floral Shop

City Scents Floral Shop

City Scents Floral Shop 209 E Ohio Street 312-836-0211 Call to place an order for flowers

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old Fashioned Desserts!

Website

Location

254 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Mandy B's image
Sweet Mandy B's image
Sweet Mandy B's image

Similar restaurants in your area

MBurger - Huron
orange star4.0 • 2,730
161 E Huron St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
orange star4.3 • 594
535 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Drunken Bean
orange starNo Reviews
400 East South Water St. Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
orange star4.4 • 836
330 E Ohio St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Avli on The Park
orange starNo Reviews
180 N Field Blvd Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston