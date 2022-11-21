- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Near North Side
- /
- Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
88 Reviews
$$
254 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack
3 Yellow and 3 chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and Thanksgiving sugars
"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"
Yellow or Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream and Caramel Decorated like "Mashed Potatoes and Gravy"
Drumstick Cupcake
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla and Chocolate Buttercream blend decoration
9" Apple Streusel Pie
Pastry crust, fresh apple pie filling, streusel topping
9" Banana Cream Pie
Vanilla Pudding Layered with Fresh Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream and Toasted Almonds on Top
9" Chocolate Cream Pie
Oreo Crust, Chocolate Pudding Filling, Whipped Cream Topping, and Chocolate Pearls
9" Key Lime Pie
Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Key Lime Filling, and Whipped Cream
9" Pecan Pie
Pie Crust with a Sweet Pecan Filling
9" Pumpkin Pie
Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling
Thanksgiving Cut Out Cookie 4 Pack
4 Pack of our classic cut out butter cookies including 2 turkeys and 2 pumpkins
Turkey Cake
Yellow Cake and vanillia buttercream with Turkey Decoration on Top.
Turkey Cut Out Cookie
Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Turkey
Pie Cut Out
Butter cookie decorated as a Pie. Pie colors will vary.
Cupcakes
Thanksgiving Cupcake Six Pack
3 Yellow and 3 chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and Thanksgiving sugars
"A Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy"
Yellow or Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream and Caramel Decorated like "Mashed Potatoes and Gravy"
Drumstick Cupcake
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla and Chocolate Buttercream blend decoration
Pumpkin Cupcake
Pumpkin Spiced Cupcake with Cream Cheese Buttercream and Fall Sprinkles
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
Yellow Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with sprinkles mix.
Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate
Yellow Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and topped with sprinkles mix.
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla
Devil’s Food Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with Sprinkles mix.
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate
Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and topped with Sprinkles mix
Banana Cupcake with Chocolate
Banana Cake, Chocolate Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips
Banana Cupcake with Vanilla
Banana Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips
Carrot Cupcake
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Cupcake
Devil’s Food Cake, Peanut Butter Buttercream, Chocolate Drizzle
Confetti Cupcake
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Cookie Monster Cupcake
Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips
Lemon Cupcake
Lemon Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, White Non Pareils
Red Velvet Cupcake
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Cinnamon Sugar Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Cinnamon Sugar Sprinkle
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake with Vegan Vanilla Icing
Vegan Yellow Cupcake
Vegan Vanilla Cupcake with Vegan Vanilla Icing
Happy Birthday Cupcake Topper
Happy Birthday Cupcake Topper. The Topper Will Come On the Side of Your Cupcakes in Your Selected Color.
Rainbow Cupcake Sugar
Add a rainbow sugar decoration to any cupcake. The decoration will come on the side.
Take Me Out to the Ballgame Sugar
Assorted baseball themed sugar topper for cupcake, decorator's choice.
Football Sugar Cupcake Topper
Add a football sugar decoration to any cupcake. The decoration will come on the side.
Party Gems Assortment Sugar
Festive sugar topper for cupcake. Ordering is for 1 sugar gem - decorator's choice.
Baby Boy Cupcake Sugars
Assorted Baby boy cupcake sugar toppers. Choice is up to the decorator
Baby Girl Cupcake Sugars
Assorted Baby girl cupcake sugar toppers. *Choice is up to the decorator
Brownies & Bars
Confetti Rice Krispie Bar
Rice Krispie Treat with Rainbow Mix Sprinkles
Confetti Rice Krispie w/ Buttercream
Rice Krispie Treat with Rainbow Sprinkles topped with colored vanilla buttercream and Sprinkles Mix
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Bar
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat, chocolate topping
Fudge Brownie
Fudgy, chocolatey brownie
Oreo Frosted Brownie
Fudgy brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
Lemon Bar
Pastry crust, sweet and tangy lemon curd
Magic Bar
Our version of a 7-layer bar: graham cracker crust, coconut filling, topped with chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and pecans
Raspberry Bar
Pastry crust, raspberry preserve filling, streusel topping
Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)
A Plant Based Peanut Butter Blondie with Chocolate Chips topped with Vanilla Vegan Buttercream.
Turtle Brownie
Fudgy Brownie topped with caramel, pecans and a chocolate drizzle
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Confetti Cookie
Sugar Cookie Rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles
Double Doozie Cookie
Two chocolate chip cookies sandwiched around white vanilla buttercream
Sweetie Pie Cookie
Two sugar cookies layered with colored vanilla buttercream and topped with sprinkles
Iced Molasses Cookie
Soft gingerbread-type cookie topped with white vanilla buttercream
Iced Sugar Cookie
Soft sugar cookie topped with colored vanilla buttercream and sprinkles
Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie
Our classic iced sugar cookie in a Gluten Free version.
M&M Cookie
A buttery soft sugar cookie with M&M's baked in.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chewy oatmeal cookie with dark raisins
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
Oatmeal Chocolate chip cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar
Raspberry Thumbprint
Shortbread cookie base, a bright, vibrantly flavored raspberry jam filling and a drizzle of lemon glaze
Cut Out- Pumpkin
Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Pumpkin
Cut Out- Maple Leaf
Our Classic Butter Cookie Decorated as a Maple Leaf
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles
Cakes
6" 3 Layer Yellow / Vanilla House Cake
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
6" 3 Layer Yellow / Chocolate House Cake
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with chocolate buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Vanilla House Cake
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Chocolate House Cake
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with chocolate buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream, and iced with Oreo buttercream. COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY. --> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
Candles
12 count White Glitter Candles
Happy Birthday cake topper
Large Happy birthday topper in Dark blue, Light blue, or Pink. *This will come on the side for online orders
Pumpkin Cake/vanilla Buttercream Cake Slice
Pies
9" Apple Streusel Pie
Pastry crust, fresh apple pie filling, streusel topping
9" Banana Cream Pie
Vanilla Pudding Layered with Fresh Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream and Toasted Almonds on Top
9" Chocolate Cream Pie
Oreo Crust, Chocolate Pudding Filling, Whipped Cream Topping, and Chocolate Pearls
9" Key Lime Pie
Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Key Lime Filling, and Whipped Cream
9" Pecan Pie
Pie Crust with a Sweet Pecan Filling
9" Pumpkin Pie
Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling
Apple Streusel Pie Slice
A slice of our Apple Streusel Pie
Banana Cream Pie Slice
A Slice of our Banana Cream Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
Key Lime Pie Slice
A Slice of our Key Lime Pie
Pecan Pie Slice
A Slice of our Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Pie Slice
A Slice of our Pumpkin Pie
Pudding
Banana Pudding
Vanilla pudding layered with vanilla wafers and fresh banana slices
Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free
Rice Pudding
Smooth and creamy cinnamon rice pudding that is Gluten Free
Dirt Cup
Chocolate cake, oreo crumbs and whipped cream
Individual Banana Caramel Cabinet Pudding
Yellow cake baked in custard, caramel and bananas. Heat up 40 seconds-delish
Miscellaneous Treats
Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake
Gingersnap Crust with Creamy Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake with Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream then Finished with Candied Pecans
Turtle Cheesecake
Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Caramel, Chocolate and Pecans.
Ind Oreo Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache and oreos
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Breakfast Items
Pumpkin Bread
Moist Pumpkin Spiced Bread
Banana Bread
A Super Moist Banana Bread with Spices and Ripe Bananas
Cinnamon Roll
Classic Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls Smothered in Cream Cheese Buttercream.
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin
Our Classic Muffin Packed with Fresh Blueberries and Topped with Streusel. Available Monday and Friday
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Lemon Poppy seed jumbo muffin! Available Thursday
Banana Nut Muffin
Available Wednesday and Saturday
Chocolate Chip Scone
Available Monday and Friday
Cranberry Orange Scone
Available Tuesday and Thursday
Dried Cherry & White Chocolate Chip Scone
Available on Wednesday and Sunday
Lemon Poppyseed Scone
Available Saturday
Pumpkin Apple Muffin
Pumpkin Apple Muffin with Streusel topping. Only available Tuesday and Sunday
Gluten Free Items
Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate Pudding layered with whipped cream Gluten Free
Rice Pudding
Smooth and creamy cinnamon rice pudding that is Gluten Free
Vegan Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)
A Plant Based Peanut Butter Blondie with Chocolate Chips topped with Vanilla Vegan Buttercream.
Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate single layer torte - we recommend heating up the individual size for about 25 seconds -Gluten Free
Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie
Our classic iced sugar cookie in a Gluten Free version.
Order Frosting
Order Greeting Cards
Classic Sweet Mandy B's Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Just a Bite Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
When Life Gives You Lemons Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Love Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Sweetheart Cake Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Happy Birthday To You Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Candles and Cake Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Sweet Mandy B's Classic Cake Slices Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Garden Tea Party Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Happy Birthday Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Confetti Cupcakes Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Raspberry Chocolate Cake Card
Blank Inside, Artwork by Natalie Walser
Order Merchandise
Baby Doily Onesie
Child's Tshirt
Crew neck shirt, fits 8 - 10
Adult T Best Things White
Tee shirt Unisex sizing
Adult T Doily White
Adult T Best Things Grey
Tee shirt Unisex sizing
Adult T Doily Grey
Adult T Pink
Tee shirt Ladies size
Zip-up Hoodie
Contrasting, complementary-colored drawstring with fuzzy fleece interior.
Coffee Mug
Reusable Bag
Reusable Bag
Travel Mug
City Scents Floral Shop
City Scents Floral Shop 209 E Ohio Street 312-836-0211 Call to place an order for flowers
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Old Fashioned Desserts!
254 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611