Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Maple Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1339 W Taylor St

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast
The 18th Street
Sweet Maple Special

Coffee/Tea

Brewed Coffee

$3.25

Regular or Decaf

Espresso

$2.25

Single shot

Espresso (Double)

$2.75

Double shot

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Cafe Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Creamy Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Soda/Juice/Milk

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (8 oz)

$3.25

8 oz

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (12 oz)

$3.95

12 oz

Soda

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk (8 oz)

$2.25

8oz

Milk (12 oz)

$3.00

12oz

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

12oz

Fresh squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$3.25+Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Big Breakfast Entrees

Sweet Maple Special

$14.25

2 eggs any style, with side of bacon or country sausage, home fries or grits , and your choice of biscuit or toast

Way South Eggs

Way South Eggs

$12.95

2 eggs any style on corn tortillas,with spicy black beans, melted cheddar cheese and house made salsa

Corn B. H.

Corn B. H.

$13.95

Meal-sized portion with 2 eggs any style and biscuit

Laurene's Little Tacos

Laurene's Little Tacos

$13.25

Two corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, spicy black beans,grilled onions, spinach, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese, served with home fries and fruit medley

Chorrisimo Tacos

Chorrisimo Tacos

$13.25

2 corn tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs. chorizo sausage, Cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro, served with home fries and fruit medley

Sheldon's Healthy Start

Sheldon's Healthy Start

$8.75

Spicy black beans, sauteed spinach, sliced tomatoes, and multigrain toast

Chicken Livers and Onions

Chicken Livers and Onions

$15.50

Served with 2 eggs any style, home fries or grits and your choice of biscuit or toast

Pancakes/French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.25
Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$11.25
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.75
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.25

Apple Spice Pancakes

$11.25

Pumpkin Spice

$12.65
French Toast

French Toast

$10.25

1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.25

1/2 Banana Pancakes

$5.75

1/2 Blueberry Pancakes

$5.95

1/2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.75

1/2 Apple Spice Pancakes

$5.95

1/2 pumpkin spice

$6.50

1/2 French Toast

$5.25

2eggs

2 Eggs

$9.75

2 eggs any style, choice of biscuit or toast with side of bacon or country sausage

Omelets

Be Creative Om

Be Creative Om

$15.25

Choose any four: bone-in ham, turkey, Italian, country, or chorizo sausage, spicy black beans, mushrooms, spinach, onions, potatoes, red or green bell or jalapeno peppers, Cheddar, Swiss, Feta, Fontina or Mozzarella cheeses

Be Good

Be Good

$15.50

Egg white or egg substitute omelet. Choose five: mushrooms, spinach, onions, spicy black beans, tomatoes, red or green bell or jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese. Served with fruit medley and toast

Sunrise Omelet

Sunrise Omelet

$13.95

Sausage, sweet onions and cheddar cheese

Opolis

Opolis

$14.25

Feta and Mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed red bell peppers, spinach, and onions

Taylor Street Omelet

Taylor Street Omelet

$12.95

Fontina cheese, tomato, basil

3/Chez Omelet

3/Chez Omelet

$12.95

Cheddar, Swiss and Fontina chesses

Country Scramble

The 18th Street

The 18th Street

$12.95

Eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo sausage, jalapeno peppers, red or green bell peppers, and Queso Fresco

The 18th Street(Side)

$6.95
Carmen G's

Carmen G's

$12.95

Eggs scrambled with bacon,spinach, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Carmen G's (Side)

$6.95
Dr. Glenn's

Dr. Glenn's

$12.95

Eggs scrambled with Ham. Cheddar, spinach, red bell peppers, and mushrooms

Dr. Glenn's(Side)

$6.95

That's Italian

$11.50

Eggs scrambled with red and green bell peppers, Romano and Mozzarells cheeses

That's Italian (Side)

$5.75
Diaz y Noches

Diaz y Noches

$14.95

Eggs scrambled with grilled chicken, jalapeno peppers, and cheddar, topped with salsa fresca

Diaz y Noches (Side)

$7.25

Protein Power Scramble

$14.95

Eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham , and your choice of cheese

Protein Power(Side)

$7.25

The Toss Up

$14.95

Choose any four: bone-in ham; turkey, Italian, country, or chorizo sausage: grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, red or green bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, Cheddar, Swiss, Feta, Fontina, or Mozzarella cheeses

Cereals

Bowl Steel-Cut oatmeal

$7.75

A steaming bowlful, served with vanilla cream, brown cinnamon sugqar, and raisins

Bowl Cheddar Grits

Bowl Cheddar Grits

$5.75

A traditional Southern favorite

Bowl Plain Grits

$4.75

Just what you think they are!

Cup of oatmeal

$5.50

Cup of plain grits

$4.55

Cup of Cheddar Grits

$4.95

Cup of American Grits

$4.95

Heavenly Home Fries

Monterrey Fries

$8.25

Home fries with bacon, Cheddar and jalapeno peppers

Ham-It-Up Fries

$8.25

Home Fries with ham, chice of cheese, and red bell peppers

Pick A Pepper Fries

$7.95

Home fries with jalapenos, red and green bell peppers and your choice of cheese

Slacker Fries

Slacker Fries

$10.95

Corned beef hash with jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, Cheddar, and red bell peppers

Bliss

$8.75

Choose any four: bacon, ham, red or green bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, mushrooms, and Cheddar, Swiss, Feta, Fontina, American, or Mozzarella cheese

Daybreak Sandwiches

Egg and Cheeser

$7.95

Scrambled or fried eggs with your choice of Cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese on a Sweet milk biscuit. Served with housemade applesauce

Egg/Chez Sausage

$9.25

Scrambled or fried eggs with your choice of Cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese on a Sweet milk biscuit. Served with housemade applesauce

Egg/Chez Bacon

$9.25

Egg/Chez Ham

$9.95

Scrambled or fried eggs with your choice of Cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese on a Sweet milk biscuit. Served with housemade applesauce

Egg/Chez Turkey

$9.95

Egg/Chez Chicken

$10.25

Scrambled or fried eggs with your choice of Cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese on a Sweet milk biscuit. Served with housemade applesauce

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Serious Sides

Home Fries

$4.95

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sausage links

$4.00

Bacon

$4.50

Ham

$5.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

Biscuits with Spicy Gravy

$7.95

Sweet Milk Biscuits

$2.95

Toast

$2.75

Muffin

$2.95

Cup of Oatmeal

$5.50

Cup of Plain Ol' Grits

$4.55

Cup of Cheddar Grits

$4.95

1 Egg Any Style

$2.25

2 Egg Any Style

$3.75

Housemade Applesauce

$4.25

Very Fresh Fruit Salad

$6.75

Additional Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Chicken Livers

$9.00

French Toast Meal

French Toast Meal

$15.60

Omelets only - no sides

Sweet Maple- Opolis

$8.95

Taylor Street - no sausage

$8.25

Taylor Street with Italian Sausage - 9.25

$10.20

3 Cheese Omelet

$7.25

3 Cheese with ham

$9.50

Sunrise Omelet

$8.50

Be Creative Omelet

$10.25

Be Good

$10.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sweet Maple Cafe. Located in a modest storefront on Taylor St., Sweet Maple is one of Chicago’s favorite restaurants. Each day business owners, police officers, professors, students, retirees, and tourists, gather to create a community that is uniquely “Sweet Maple”. Some come for the ’40s era background. Others come to chat with our friendly staff. But they all come for the authentic “taste of home” found only at Sweet Maple Cafe. We do things the old-fashioned way. Try our delectable homemade “sweet milk biscuits” or our “Not-So-Plain Buttermilk Pancakes,” served with pure Vermont maple syrup. And new dishes, like Dr. Glenn’s Scramble with farm-fresh scrambled eggs, chunks of succulent bone-in ham, Wisconsin cheddar and sautéed vegetables, are not to be missed! Come join our celebration of great food, good people, and a bygone era. Sweet Maple Cafe It’s more than breakfast.

Website

Location

1339 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stax Cafe - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
1401 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
orange starNo Reviews
1230 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
1359 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
County BBQ
orange star4.0 • 923
1352 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Busy Burger - 1120 W TAYLOR ST
orange starNo Reviews
1120 W TAYLOR ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Port Center Cafe @ UIC
orange starNo Reviews
601 S Morgan Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston