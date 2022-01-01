  • Home
Sweet Maple - Cupertino 20010 Steven Creek Blvd.

No reviews yet

20010 Steven Creek Blvd.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Small Bite

Small Bite

Butter Fried Corn

$9.00

fresh cut corn glazed with butter, battered and fried

Grill Eggplant & Tomatoes

$10.00

pine nuts, feta, basil, balsamic

Millionaire's Bacon

$12.00

choice of: original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary

Millionaire's Brussel

$14.00

crispy brussel, signature millionaire's bacon

Avocado Croffle

$12.00

signature croissant waffle

Korean FC

$14.00

savory soy & garlic tossed korean style fried chicken,rice cake and home-made pickles (6 pcs)

Millionaire's Bacon Platter

$24.00

original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary

Millionaire's candy

$12.00

Egg Story

Two Egg

$14.00

served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast

Two Egg with Bacon

$18.00

served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast

Two Egg with Sausage

$18.00

served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast

Two Egg with Mill Bacon

$20.00

served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast

Two Egg with Candy Bacon

$20.00

Scrambles & Omelets

Hass Omelet

$21.00

avocado, bacon, monterey jack, side pico de gallo

Bay Bottom Omelet

$32.00

fresh dungeness crab, scallion, spinach,lemon, swiss american, parmesan

Spinach Scramble

$18.00

baby spinach, vermont cheddar, parmesan

Frisco Scramble

$21.00

chicken mango sausage, shallot, mixed mushrooms, avocado, gouda

Sweet Maple Scramble

$24.00

millionaire's bacon®, scallion, asparagus,parmesan, meyer lemon hollandaise

Soufflegg Skillets

Savory soufflegg

$24.00

scampi shrimps, crispy bacon

Francis soufflegg

$23.00

chicken mango sausage, crispy bacon.

Gardena soufflegg

$21.00

sautéed mixed mushrooms, spinach,bell peppers with roasted tomatoes

Benedict & Friends

Florentine

$18.00

sautéed spinach, tomato, parmesan,meyer lemon hollandaise

Hemingway

$23.00

smoked salmon, lemon, capers,cucumber wasabi hollandaise

Blackstone

$24.00

millionaire's bacon®, asparagus, cherrytomato, meyer lemon hollandaise

Oscar

$32.00

fresh dungeness crab, asparagus, capers,lemon, parmesan, cucumber wasabi hollandaise

Kitchen Speical

Sizzling Stonepot

$21.00

asparagus, spinach, mushroom, carrot, bean sprout, red bell, egg on rice. Choice of CK Mango, Pork Lime or Prawn

Pimped Up Ramyun

$21.00

dry tossed “shin” cup noodle tricked out with millionaire’s bacon®, scallops, shrimps, fried egg, vegetables, shinfully good!

Loco Moco

$23.00

wagyu beef cutlet, bell pepper, egg, rice, gravy

Tornado Galbi Omurice

$23.00

twisted scrambled egg over vegetable fried rice, demi-glace.

Breaky Tacos with Crispy Rainbow

$21.00

galbi, scrambled egg, scallion, kimchi pico de gallo, red cabbage, jack and cotija.

Morning Thai Cioppino

$28.00

mixed seafood, thai herbs, mushroom, tomatoes, egg, basil, onions, cilantro served with ciabatta toast

Chicken croffle

$21.00

crispy chicken with house-made mochi waffle,berries and spicy honey.

Maple Plates

Marnier

$14.00

french toast: creamy grand marnier (citrus) batter

Big Hip

$15.00

our famous deep-fried french toast

SMCP Stack

$14.00

buttermilk thin pancakes

Blueberry Moffle

$16.00

glazed with fresh blueberry lava

Matcha Moffle

$16.00

matcha mochi waffle, crystal boba, popcorn, signature match lava.

Sandwiches & Burgers

BLTA Sandwich

$19.00

applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, sriracha aioli, vermont cheddar

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

grilled chicken breast, tomato, basil, romaine,cherry pepper, guacamole

Vermont Cheeseburger

$18.00

tomato, shallot, romaine, white cheddar

California Burger

$20.00

shallot, sweet petite pepper, tomato, arugula, guacamole, monterey jack

1 Percenter Burger

$24.00

millionaire’s bacon®, fried egg, tomato, arugula, pickled shallot, swiss

Impossible Burger

$23.00

plant-based patty, tomato, arugula, red cabbage, pickled red onion, pepper jack

Salads

Lunch Anchovy Salad

$15.00

Green papaya, crispy tofu, green bean, cherry tomato, cilantro, scallion ,cashew nut, spicy garlic dressing

Lunch Ahi Salad

$19.00

diced tuna, mango, spring mix, scallion, cilantro, avocado, seaweed salad

Lunch Papaya Salad

$16.00

yellow mango, crispy tofu, cilantro, scallion, red onion, tomato, cashew nut, spicy lime dressing

Lunch Holy Cow Salad

$22.00

sliced galbi, spring mix, avocado, fried onion, cucumber, scallion, tortilla strips, sesame dressing.

Lunch Hass Salad

$20.00

bacon, hass avocado, chicken breast, romaine, arugula, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, vermont cheddar, lemon, cilantro lime dressing

Lunch Pacifica Salad

$32.00

romaine, spring mix, fresh dungeness crab, tiger shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomato, caper, cilantro lime dressing, parmigiano reggiano

Kid's Menu

Pancake

$13.00

with a slice of bacon or a pork-lime or a chicken-mango sausage, one egg scrambled

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

with whole wheat toast, fresh fruit

One Egg Scrambled

$13.00

with a slice of bacon or a pork-lime or a chicken-mango sausage, fresh fruit

Sides

Toast

$4.00

2 pcs

Two eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$8.00

3 pcs

Chicken-mango sausage

$8.00

2 pcs

Pork-lime sausage

$8.00

2 pcs

Brussel Potatoes Medley

$6.00

Pico de gallo

$4.00

Roasted salsa

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

French fries

$6.00

Mixed fruits

$8.00

One pancake

$8.00

One french toast

$8.00

Grilled Prawns

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Beef Patty

$8.00

Gluten free Toast

$6.00

Croffle

$8.00

Green salad

$5.00

Kimchi Side

$5.00

Maple Syrup

$3.00

Holiday special

Lady Grandeur Brunch Set

Lady Grandeur Brunch Set

$45.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

7up

$3.50

Ginger beer

$4.00

Passion fruit Ice tea

$5.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Raspberry lemonade

$5.00

Sole Sparkling water 750 ml

$7.00

Sole Still water 750 ml

$7.00

Shirley temple

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$5.50

Roy roger

$5.00

Tea Forte Collection

English breakfast

$6.00

a dark and rich superb assam black tea

Earl grey

$6.00

robust assam and bergamot

Bombay chai

$6.00

a traditional blend with warming spices

Cherry blossom

$6.00

our impression of the cherry blossom green tea

Blueberry merlot

$6.00

award-winning herbal blend

Chamomile citron

$6.00

soothing caffeine-free chamomile

Moroccan mint

$6.00

rich dark-chocolate and cool peppermint

Coffee Drink

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caramel macchiato

$6.50

Mocha

$6.50

Hot chocolate

$5.00

Cold brew

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Baristra's favorite

Oat matcha latte

$6.50

premium grade japanese matcha, organic oat milk

Ube latte

$6.50

purple sweet potatoes, fresh coconut, milk

Dirty Ube latte

$7.50

Frosty lime shaken espresso

$8.00

Ube cold brew coffee

$9.00

Morning cocktails

Single mimosa

$11.00

Bottomless mimosa

$23.00

Mosa-Flight

$35.00

pick 3 flavors

Bloody mary

$11.00

Bloody clam shooters

$12.00Out of stock

Ultimate bloody mary

$14.00Out of stock

spicy bloody mary mix, mill bacon, shrimp, fried corn, house-made pickle, tajin rim

Michelada

$11.00

beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim

Espresso Shakerato

$13.00

vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Blue Mule

$13.00

van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer

Champagne garden

$14.00

white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne

Coco berry

$13.00

gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon

Mocktail

$11.00

Dinner cocktails

Single mimosa

$11.00

Michelada

$11.00

beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim

Espresso Shakerato

$13.00

vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk

Blue Mule

$13.00

van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer

Pimm #1

$15.00

pimm, strawberry, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, CO2

Champagne garden

$14.00

white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne

Coco berry

$13.00

gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon

Saladito

$14.00

mezcal, honey syrup, fresh lime, salted cayenne

Lady no.#5

$15.00

empress 1908 gin, grapefruit juice, lychee, fresh lemon

CB Gimlet

$14.00

cucumber vodka, cointreau, fresh lime, basil

Bourbon blooming

$15.00

bourbon, st.germain, lillet blanc, lemon juice

Pornstar Martini

$16.00

Spicy Melon Margarita

$14.00

Perfect Mai Tai

$15.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Aperol spritzer

$12.00

Holiday cocktails

Firework

$15.00Out of stock

Spooky Velvet Halfmoon

$12.00

Wines by glass : Bubblies

GLS Avissi Prosecco

$11.00

fresh dry wine with a fruity and floral fragrance, harmonic taste

GLS Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose

$12.00

dryness and acidity with flavors of wild berries and pomegranate alongside soft floral notes

Wines by glass : Rose

GLS Daou Family Rose

$12.00

refreshingly crisp, smooth, juicy flavors of nectarine, orange, strawberry parfait and golden apple

Wines by glass : White

GLS Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

crisp and lively palate, aroma of grapefruit, exotic kumquat, cherimoya, mango and passionfruit

GLS Glensen Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

refreshing, crisp and dry with zesty lime to flowery peach flavor, fresh cut grass and floral aromas

GLS Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Gran Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Wines by glass : Red

GLS Cono Sur Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$12.00

ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky

GLS Juggernaut Cabernet sauvignon

$11.00

organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish

GLS 7 Cellars Cabernet sauvignon

$12.00

GLS 1000 Stories Cabernet sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Trivento Malbec

$11.00

Wines by bottle : Bubblies

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$50.00

BTL Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose

$55.00

dryness and acidity with flavors of wild berries and pomegranate alongside soft floral notes

Wines by bottle : Rose

BTL Daou Family Rose

$55.00

refreshingly crisp, smooth, juicy flavors of nectarine, orange, strawberry parfait and golden apple

Wines by bottle : White

BTL Bonterra sauvignon blanc

$50.00

crisp and clean, zesty grapefruit and peach flavors

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

refreshing, crisp and dry with zesty lime to flowery peach flavor, fresh cut grass and floral aromas

BLT Met Soleil Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Gran Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Wines by bottle : Red

BTL Cono Sur Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$55.00

ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish

BTL 7 Cellars The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL 1000 Series Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Trivento Reserve Malbec

$50.00

BTL Elway's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

BTL Michael David Lust Zinfandel

$89.00

Corkage

Corkage 750ml

$35.00

Corkage large bottle

$50.00

Cider and Beers

BTL Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

BTL Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

BTL Cali blood orange hefe 19.2 oz

$10.00

BLT Founders all day IPA 19 oz

$11.00

16 oz

BTL Ommegang Neon rainbow IPA 16 oz

$11.00

16 oz

BTL Obsidian stout 12 oz

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

BTL Cali blood orange hefe 19.2 oz

$10.00

BLT Founders IPA 19 oz

$11.00

BLT Ommegang Neon rainbows IPA 16 oz

$11.00

BLT Obsidian Stout

$8.00

Draft Beer

DFT Firestone 805

$8.00

DFT Blue Moon

$8.00

DFT Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$9.00

DFT Voodoo Haze IPA

$9.00

Takeout Items

Togo Silverware

Togo Jelly

Togo Butter

Mill bacon Hoodie

S Hoodie

$30.00

M Hoodie

$30.00

L Hoodie

$30.00

XL Hoodie

$30.00

XXL Hoodie

$30.00

Mill bacon T-shirt

S T-shirt

$25.00

M T-shirt

$25.00

L T-shirt

$25.00

XL T-shirt

$25.00

XXL T-shirt

$25.00

Employee Hoodie

Employee S Hoodie

$20.00

Employee M Hoodie

$20.00

Employee L Hoodie

$20.00

Employee XL Hoodie

$20.00

Employee XXL Hoodie

$20.00

Employee T-shirt

Employee S T-shirt

$15.00

Employee M T-shirt

$15.00

Employee L T-shirt

$15.00

Employee XL T-shirt

$15.00

Employee XXL T-shirt

$15.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$35.00

Dessert fee

Carry in dessert fee

$2.00

Cleaning fee

Cleaning fee

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20010 Steven Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

