Sweet Maple - Cupertino 20010 Steven Creek Blvd.

Small Bite
Butter Fried Corn
fresh cut corn glazed with butter, battered and fried
Grill Eggplant & Tomatoes
pine nuts, feta, basil, balsamic
Millionaire's Bacon
choice of: original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary
Millionaire's Brussel
crispy brussel, signature millionaire's bacon
Avocado Croffle
signature croissant waffle
Korean FC
savory soy & garlic tossed korean style fried chicken,rice cake and home-made pickles (6 pcs)
Millionaire's Bacon Platter
original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary
Millionaire's candy
Egg Story
Two Egg
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
Two Egg with Bacon
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
Two Egg with Sausage
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
Two Egg with Mill Bacon
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
Two Egg with Candy Bacon
Scrambles & Omelets
Hass Omelet
avocado, bacon, monterey jack, side pico de gallo
Bay Bottom Omelet
fresh dungeness crab, scallion, spinach,lemon, swiss american, parmesan
Spinach Scramble
baby spinach, vermont cheddar, parmesan
Frisco Scramble
chicken mango sausage, shallot, mixed mushrooms, avocado, gouda
Sweet Maple Scramble
millionaire's bacon®, scallion, asparagus,parmesan, meyer lemon hollandaise
Soufflegg Skillets
Benedict & Friends
Florentine
sautéed spinach, tomato, parmesan,meyer lemon hollandaise
Hemingway
smoked salmon, lemon, capers,cucumber wasabi hollandaise
Blackstone
millionaire's bacon®, asparagus, cherrytomato, meyer lemon hollandaise
Oscar
fresh dungeness crab, asparagus, capers,lemon, parmesan, cucumber wasabi hollandaise
Kitchen Speical
Sizzling Stonepot
asparagus, spinach, mushroom, carrot, bean sprout, red bell, egg on rice. Choice of CK Mango, Pork Lime or Prawn
Pimped Up Ramyun
dry tossed “shin” cup noodle tricked out with millionaire’s bacon®, scallops, shrimps, fried egg, vegetables, shinfully good!
Loco Moco
wagyu beef cutlet, bell pepper, egg, rice, gravy
Tornado Galbi Omurice
twisted scrambled egg over vegetable fried rice, demi-glace.
Breaky Tacos with Crispy Rainbow
galbi, scrambled egg, scallion, kimchi pico de gallo, red cabbage, jack and cotija.
Morning Thai Cioppino
mixed seafood, thai herbs, mushroom, tomatoes, egg, basil, onions, cilantro served with ciabatta toast
Chicken croffle
crispy chicken with house-made mochi waffle,berries and spicy honey.
Maple Plates
Maple Plates complete meal
Sandwiches & Burgers
BLTA Sandwich
applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, sriracha aioli, vermont cheddar
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, tomato, basil, romaine,cherry pepper, guacamole
Vermont Cheeseburger
tomato, shallot, romaine, white cheddar
California Burger
shallot, sweet petite pepper, tomato, arugula, guacamole, monterey jack
1 Percenter Burger
millionaire’s bacon®, fried egg, tomato, arugula, pickled shallot, swiss
Impossible Burger
plant-based patty, tomato, arugula, red cabbage, pickled red onion, pepper jack
Salads
Lunch Anchovy Salad
Green papaya, crispy tofu, green bean, cherry tomato, cilantro, scallion ,cashew nut, spicy garlic dressing
Lunch Ahi Salad
diced tuna, mango, spring mix, scallion, cilantro, avocado, seaweed salad
Lunch Papaya Salad
yellow mango, crispy tofu, cilantro, scallion, red onion, tomato, cashew nut, spicy lime dressing
Lunch Holy Cow Salad
sliced galbi, spring mix, avocado, fried onion, cucumber, scallion, tortilla strips, sesame dressing.
Lunch Hass Salad
bacon, hass avocado, chicken breast, romaine, arugula, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, vermont cheddar, lemon, cilantro lime dressing
Lunch Pacifica Salad
romaine, spring mix, fresh dungeness crab, tiger shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomato, caper, cilantro lime dressing, parmigiano reggiano
Kid's Menu
Sides
Toast
2 pcs
Two eggs
Bacon
3 pcs
Chicken-mango sausage
2 pcs
Pork-lime sausage
2 pcs
Brussel Potatoes Medley
Pico de gallo
Roasted salsa
Avocado
Hollandaise
French fries
Mixed fruits
One pancake
One french toast
Grilled Prawns
Grilled Chicken
Beef Patty
Gluten free Toast
Croffle
Green salad
Kimchi Side
Maple Syrup
Holiday special
Freshly Squeezed Juice
Beverages
Tea Forte Collection
English breakfast
a dark and rich superb assam black tea
Earl grey
robust assam and bergamot
Bombay chai
a traditional blend with warming spices
Cherry blossom
our impression of the cherry blossom green tea
Blueberry merlot
award-winning herbal blend
Chamomile citron
soothing caffeine-free chamomile
Moroccan mint
rich dark-chocolate and cool peppermint
Coffee Drink
Baristra's favorite
Morning cocktails
Single mimosa
Bottomless mimosa
Mosa-Flight
pick 3 flavors
Bloody mary
Bloody clam shooters
Ultimate bloody mary
spicy bloody mary mix, mill bacon, shrimp, fried corn, house-made pickle, tajin rim
Michelada
beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim
Espresso Shakerato
vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk
Maple Old Fashioned
Blue Mule
van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer
Champagne garden
white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne
Coco berry
gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon
Mocktail
Dinner cocktails
Single mimosa
Michelada
beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim
Espresso Shakerato
vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk
Blue Mule
van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer
Pimm #1
pimm, strawberry, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, CO2
Champagne garden
white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne
Coco berry
gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon
Saladito
mezcal, honey syrup, fresh lime, salted cayenne
Lady no.#5
empress 1908 gin, grapefruit juice, lychee, fresh lemon
CB Gimlet
cucumber vodka, cointreau, fresh lime, basil
Bourbon blooming
bourbon, st.germain, lillet blanc, lemon juice
Pornstar Martini
Spicy Melon Margarita
Perfect Mai Tai
Maple Old Fashioned
Mocktail
Classic Cocktails
Bloody mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Aperol spritzer
Holiday cocktails
Wines by glass : Bubblies
Wines by glass : Rose
Wines by glass : White
GLS Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
crisp and lively palate, aroma of grapefruit, exotic kumquat, cherimoya, mango and passionfruit
GLS Glensen Sauvignon Blanc
refreshing, crisp and dry with zesty lime to flowery peach flavor, fresh cut grass and floral aromas
GLS Mer Soleil Chardonnay
GLS Gran Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
Wines by glass : Red
GLS Cono Sur Pinot Noir
GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir
ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky
GLS Juggernaut Cabernet sauvignon
organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish
GLS 7 Cellars Cabernet sauvignon
GLS 1000 Stories Cabernet sauvignon
GLS Trivento Malbec
Wines by bottle : Bubblies
Wines by bottle : Rose
Wines by bottle : White
Wines by bottle : Red
BTL Cono Sur Pinot Noir
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky
BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon
organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish
BTL 7 Cellars The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 1000 Series Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Trivento Reserve Malbec
BTL Elway's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Michael David Lust Zinfandel
Cider and Beers
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
