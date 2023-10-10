BREAKFAST

Morning Glory

Breakfast Table Casserole

$13.00

Country Breakfast

$11.00

Farm Boy Breakfast

$16.00

John-Boy Benny

$16.00Out of stock

Nonie Sues Table

$14.00

Pimento Ham Omelette

$14.00

Southern Breakfast Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Steak & Eggs

$20.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Biscuits

Big Ol Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.00

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

$13.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Gas Station Biscuit

$8.00

Hot off the Griddle

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

French Toast

$12.00

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$13.00

Lighter Side

Granola Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Hippie Avocado Greens

$9.00Out of stock

Hippie Feta Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Hippie Peanut Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Nova Salmon Bagel

$13.00Out of stock

Saturday Morning Cereal

$4.00Out of stock

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$8.00Out of stock

By Itself

2 Eggs

$4.00

Arugula Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pancake Single

$5.00

Buttermilk Pancake Single

$4.00

City Ham

$5.00

Country Ham

$7.00

French Toast Single

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Grits

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$6.00

SMS Gravy

$4.00

Sock Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pancake Single

$5.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Toast with Jam

$3.00Out of stock

LUNCH

Salads & Veggies

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Green Garden Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$11.00

Vegetable Plate

$11.00

Veggie Pie & Greens

$12.00

Daily Specials

Turkey & Dressing

$17.00

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Chorizo Sausage Mac

$15.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Fried Catfish

$17.00

Afternoon Delights

BBQ Cauliflower Steak

$15.00

Classic Meatloaf

$16.00

Country Fried Chicken

$15.00

Griddles Pork Steak

$17.00

Sandwiches

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$12.00

Classic Turkey Club

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Southern Sides

Butterbeans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Field Pea Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Sweet Tooth

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Lime Icebox

$6.00

For the Kids

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$4.00

Kids Pancake

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Peppermint

$6.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

French Press

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Soda, Milk & Juice

Almond Milk

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Buttermilk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Easy Like Sunday Morning

$9.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Hey Sunshine

$9.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00Out of stock

SweetMilk

$4.00