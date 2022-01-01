Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Octopus

review star

No reviews yet

3559 West Lawrenceville St.

Duluth, GA 30096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Super Poke Bowl
Pad Thai

Thai Starters

Fried Calamari

$10.25

Crispy calamari served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Rolls (4pc)

$7.50

Fried shrimp rolls swerved with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimp (6pc)

$7.50

Breaded coconut shrimp served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$5.75

Crispy organic tofu served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Kai Ton Baan Baan

$9.00

Chicken nugget with sweet and sours sauce

Chick'N Zeed

$9.00

Chicken nugget with spicy roasted powder

Zpecial Korean Chicky

$9.00

Chicken nugget with Spicy Gochujang sauce

Thai Entrees

Duluth Special Curry

$16.00

All-natural local chicken, potatoes, avocado, broccoli, bell peppers, and onions, topped with House-blended curry and ground peanut.

Bangkok Ribs

$16.00

Slow braised St.Louis baby-back ribs, potatoes, avocado, broccoli, onions, topped with House-blended curry and ground peanut.

Impossible Curry

Impossible Curry

$17.00Out of stock
Garlic Pepper Beef

Garlic Pepper Beef

$17.50

Premium black angus tender beef, broccoli, fresh garlic, and black peppers.

Garlic pepper Chicken

$16.00
Cashew Nut Shrimp

Cashew Nut Shrimp

$17.50

All-natural shrimp, broccoli, onions, fresh garlic, green beans, and cashew nuts.

Cashew nut chicken

$16.00

Basil Beef

$17.50

Premium black angus tender beef, green beans, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic, and fresh basil.

Basil Shrimp

Basil Shrimp

$17.50

All-natural shrimp, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic, fresh basil, and green beans.

Basil chicken

$16.00

Basil mixed Seafood

$22.00

Red Curry Chicken and Shrimp

$16.00

All-natural local chicken and shrimp, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers, fresh basil topped with roasted red curry sauce.

Panang chicken

$16.00

Panang tofu and vegetable

$16.00

Panang Shrimp

$17.50

Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

3 flavor chicken

$17.00

fried chicken with onion,bell pepper with 3 flavor sauce

ZAB chicken rice( spicy)

$17.00

Fried chicken ,Green onion, White onion mixed with Laab seasoning

Rice/Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00+

Eggs, fresh bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, rice noodles and your choice of protein.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00+

Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein

Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice

$16.00+

Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.

Drunken noodle ( pad kee mao)

Drunken noodle ( pad kee mao)

$16.00+

Big flat rice noodle , egg , broccoli, carrot, Green bean, garlice, basil, bell pepper

pad see ew

$16.00+

Poké Starters

Ginger Miso Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, ginger, miso dressing

Crab Salad Crunch

Crab Salad Crunch

$7.50

Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Nacho

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$8.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions

Tokyo fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries with Spicy mayo top with furakaki

Burrito Rolls

Black Pepper Chicken Roll

$14.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, black pepper teriyaki sauce, fried onion

Demogorgon Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

E.A.V Special Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, sriracha hot sauce

Crabburrito Roll

Crabburrito Roll

$14.00

Crab salad, lettuce, cabbage, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

KungFu-rrito Roll

KungFu-rrito Roll

$15.00

Fresh tuna, fresh salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes

Ken-Se’ Philly Roll

$15.00

Fresh salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Uncle Iroh Roll

$12.50

Crispy Tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots

Devil roll

$15.00

Best of the best roll

$16.00

Fresh Salmon,Fresh tuna, Spicy tuna, Imitation crab salad, Cucumber, eel sauce , Spicy mayo, masago

Donuts

Salmon Donut

Salmon Donut

$8.50

Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.

Tuna Donut

Tuna Donut

$8.50

Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Tuna, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Donut

Spicy Tuna Donut

$7.00

Donut shaped nigiri topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with tempura flakes.

Crab Salad Donut

Crab Salad Donut

$7.00

Donut shaped nigiri topped with crab salad, drizzled with eel sauce, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo, and topped with furikake.

Poké Bowls

Super Poke Bowl

Super Poke Bowl

$18.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Dynamite Bowl

$16.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno, pickled ginger

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Seasoned tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Seasoned salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Spicy Tuna Kimchee Bowl

Spicy Tuna Kimchee Bowl

$15.00

Spicy tuna, kimchee, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, avocado, edamame, cabbage, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fried onions, pickled ginger

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Crab salad, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, sriracha teriyaki, pickled ginger

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut

$15.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds

Soy-Mate Tofu

$15.00

Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, pickled ginger

Shrimp Tempura Crunch Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Crunch Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, siracha teriyaki, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, pickled ginger

Land and sea Bowl

$16.00

Panko chicken, shirmp tempura, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, fried shallot, eel sauce, sweetchili peanut, pickled ginger

Yum Yum Chicken bowl

$15.00

Panko chicken, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, black pepper teriyaki, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Build Your Own Poké

Build Your Own

$14.00

Sushi roll

Spciy Tuna roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna and sesame seed

Shirmp Tempura roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, sesame seed, eel sauce and spicy mayo

California roll

$9.00

imitation Crab salad, avacado, cucumber and sesame seed

Naruto roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation Crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce and sesame seed

Volcano roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, Avacado, Tempura flakes, Spicy mayo

Sakura roll

$12.00

Fresh tuna, Fresh salmon, avacado, masago and sesame seed

Mexican roll

$13.00

Bagel roll

$11.00

Fresh salmon, avacado, green onion, cream cheese and sesame seed

Alaska roll

$11.00

imitation crab salad, avacado, cream cheese, masago and spicy mayo

Vegetable roll

$7.00

Ramen Starters

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Seasoned seaweed over a bed of spring mix

Fried Pork Gyoza (4 pc)

$5.00

Fried pork dumplings w/ house ginger soy dipping sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (3 pc)

$4.50

Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet & sour sauce

Tako yaki

$9.00

fried octopus ball with otomiyaki sauce, dried seaweed, furakaki and mayo

Ramen Sides

Broth

$3.00

Marinated Soft Boil Egg

$1.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Veggies ( ramen)

$2.00

Noodle

$3.50

Protein

Ramen Noodles

Village Classic Ramen

$14.00+

Creamy pork broth, roasted pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg,

Angry Zuko Ramen

$14.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, roasted pork, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg,

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Creamy miso broth, roasted pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg,

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

$15.50

Spicy creamy pork broth, seasoned ground pork, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg,

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$16.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, shrimp, mussels, squids, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg,

Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions,

1 Up

$14.00+

Choose egg noodles or kale noodles. creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds.

Kid's Ramen

$6.50

Shrimp wonton noodle soup

$14.50

Creamy pork broth , Shirmp wonton ,egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions,

Build Your Own Ramen

Build Your Own Ramen

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Octopus image
Banner pic
Sweet Octopus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Main Street Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Duluth
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston