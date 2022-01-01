Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Paris *City Centre* (Not in Use)

1,783 Reviews

$$

797 Sorella court Suite 100

Houston, TX 77024

Order Again

Breakfast Crêpes

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$9.50
Allison's Parfait Crepe

Allison's Parfait Crepe

$9.25
La Canadienne

La Canadienne

$9.95
The Feast

The Feast

$9.50
Le Mexicain

Le Mexicain

$9.95
The Houstonian

The Houstonian

$9.95
The Alaskan

The Alaskan

$10.25

Savory Crêpes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95
Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$9.95
Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$9.25
Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$10.95
Ham & Gruyère

Ham & Gruyère

$9.25
Truffled Caprese

Truffled Caprese

$8.25
The Vegan

The Vegan

$10.95
Turkey, Grapes & Brie

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$9.50
Le California

Le California

$10.95
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95
Nordic

Nordic

$9.95

Plain Savory

$3.50
Shrimp Dynamite Seasonal

Shrimp Dynamite Seasonal

$10.95

Sweet Crêpes

Nutella Plain Crêpe

Nutella Plain Crêpe

$6.25
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$7.25
Nutella Bananas Crêpe

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$7.25
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$7.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream

Oreo Cookies n' Cream

$8.95
Dulce de Leche Crêpe

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$7.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$7.95
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$7.95
Dulce de Leche with Straw & Ban Crêpe

Dulce de Leche with Straw & Ban Crêpe

$8.50
S'mores Crêpe

S'mores Crêpe

$9.25
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$9.95
Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman

$6.95
Berry Agave (Vegan)

Berry Agave (Vegan)

$10.95
Lemon & Sugar

Lemon & Sugar

$6.25

Plain Sweet

$3.50
Very Berry Creme Brûlée Seasonal

Very Berry Creme Brûlée Seasonal

$9.95

Waffles

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$5.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$6.95
Nutella Bananas Waffle

Nutella Bananas Waffle

$6.95
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$7.50
S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$7.95
Dulce de Leche Waffle

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$6.95
DDL Strawberries Waffle

DDL Strawberries Waffle

$7.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

DDL Bananas Waffle

$7.50
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$7.95
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$8.95

Plain Waffle

$5.50

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.95

Salads

Salade de Chèvre

Salade de Chèvre

$11.95
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Eggs

French Breakfast

French Breakfast

$6.95
Les Omelettes

Les Omelettes

$7.95

Kids Crêpes

Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$5.25

Kids Pizza Crêpe

$5.95

Kids PB & J

$5.25

Kids Nutella

$5.25

Kids Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Crêpes of the Month

Shrimp Dynamite Seasonal

$10.95

Very Berry Creme Brûlée Seasonal

$9.95

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Pain au Chocolat

$3.50

Sweet Deals

$25 Family Date: 2 Regular Sized Crêpes & 2 Plain Nutella Kid's Crêpes

$25.00

Beverages

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon

$2.95

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.15

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.95

Moonshine Sweet Tea Mint & Honey

$3.95

Moonshine Sweet Tea

$3.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$3.50

*Cafè Latte

$4.25

*Green Tea Latte

$3.95

*Spiced Chai Latte

$3.50

*Hot Tea

$2.50

*Cortado

$4.25

*Cappuccino

$3.95

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$3.95

*Nutella Latte

$4.25

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$4.25

*Coffee

$2.50

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$3.95

*Mocha Latte

$3.95

*Macchiato

$3.25

*Espresso

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Milkshakes

*Tiramisu Milkshake

$6.50

*Oreo Milkshake

$6.50

*Reese's Milkshake

$6.50

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$6.50

*Very Berry Milkshake

$6.50

*Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Mimosa

$7.00

Frozen Mimosa

$7.00

Froze

$7.00

GL Red - Famille Perrin Reserve

$8.00

GL Red - Drumheller Cabernet

$9.00

GL Red - The Seeker - Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS White - Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS White - Bernier Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS White - Benvolio

$7.00

GLS White - Riesling

$7.00

GLS Rosé - La Vielle Ferme

$6.00

GLS Bubbles - Carousel

$7.00

GLS Bubbles - Lunetta

$8.00

BTL - Famille Perrin Reserve

$26.00

BTL - Drumheller

$28.00

BTL - The Seeker

$24.00

BTL White - Benvolio

$26.00

BTL White - Bernier

$26.00

BTL White - Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL White - Riesling

$26.00

BTL Rosé - La Vielle Ferme

$22.00

BTL Bubbles - Carousel

$27.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Face Mask

Face Mask Black

Face Mask Black

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Our Wonderful World of Crêpes!

Location

797 Sorella court Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Paris image
Sweet Paris image
Sweet Paris image

