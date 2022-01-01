Sweet Paris *City Centre* (Not in Use)
1,783 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Our Wonderful World of Crêpes!
Location
797 Sorella court Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Citycentre
No Reviews
801 Town and Country Blvd Houston, TX 77024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant