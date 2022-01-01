Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Paris *College Station* (Not in Use)

143 Century Square Dr. suite 110

COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840

Breakfast Crêpes

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$9.50
Allison's Parfait Crêpe

Allison's Parfait Crêpe

$9.25
La Canadienne

La Canadienne

$9.95
The Feast

The Feast

$9.50
Le Mexicain

Le Mexicain

$9.95
The Houstonian

The Houstonian

$9.95
The Alaskan

The Alaskan

$10.25

Savory Crêpes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95
Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$9.95
Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$9.25
Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$10.95
Ham & Gruyère

Ham & Gruyère

$9.25
Truffled Caprese

Truffled Caprese

$8.25
The Vegan

The Vegan

$10.95
Turkey, Grapes & Brie

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$9.50
Le California

Le California

$10.95
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95
Nordic

Nordic

$9.95

Plain Savory

$3.50
Shrimp Dynamite Seasonal

Shrimp Dynamite Seasonal

$10.95

Sweet Crêpes

Nutella Plain Crêpe

Nutella Plain Crêpe

$6.25
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$7.25
Nutella Bananas Crêpe

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$7.25
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$7.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream

Oreo Cookies n' Cream

$8.95
Dulce de Leche Crêpe

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$7.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$7.95
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$7.95
Dulce de Leche with Straw & Ban Crêpe

Dulce de Leche with Straw & Ban Crêpe

$8.50
S'mores Crêpe

S'mores Crêpe

$9.25
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$9.95
Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman

$6.95
Berry Agave (Vegan)

Berry Agave (Vegan)

$10.95
Lemon & Sugar

Lemon & Sugar

$6.25

Plain Sweet

$3.50
Very Berry Creme Brûlée Seasonal

Very Berry Creme Brûlée Seasonal

$9.95

Waffles

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$5.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$6.95
Nutella Bananas Waffle

Nutella Bananas Waffle

$6.95
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$7.50
S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$7.95
Dulce de Leche Waffle

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$6.95
DDL Strawberries Waffle

DDL Strawberries Waffle

$7.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

DDL Bananas Waffle

$7.50
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$7.95
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$8.95

Plain Waffle

$5.50

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.95

Salads

Salade de Chèvre

Salade de Chèvre

$11.95
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Paninis

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$9.25
Jambon Fromage Panini

Jambon Fromage Panini

$9.95

Eggs

French Breakfast

French Breakfast

$6.95
Les Omelettes

Les Omelettes

$7.95

Kids Crêpes

Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$5.25

Kids Pizza Crêpe

$5.95

Kids PB & J

$5.25

Kids Nutella

$5.25

Kids Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Pain au Chocolat

$3.50

Sweet Deals

$25 Family Date: 2 Regular Sized Crêpes & 2 Plain Nutella Kid's Crêpes

$25.00

Beverages

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon

$2.95

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.15

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$3.50

*Cafè Latte

$4.25

*Green Tea Latte

$3.95

*Spiced Chai Latte

$3.50

*Hot Tea

$2.50

*Cortado

$4.25

*Cappuccino

$3.95

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$3.95

*Nutella Latte

$4.25

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$4.25

*Coffee

$2.50

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$3.95

*Mocha Latte

$3.95

*Macchiato

$3.25

*Espresso

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Milkshakes

*Tiramisu Milkshake

*Tiramisu Milkshake

$6.50
*Oreo Milkshake

*Oreo Milkshake

$6.50
*Reese's Milkshake

*Reese's Milkshake

$6.50
*Nutella Graham Milkshake

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$6.50
*Very Berry Milkshake

*Very Berry Milkshake

$6.50

*Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Mimosas

Mimosas

$7.00
Frozen Mimosa

Frozen Mimosa

$5.00

GLS Red - Famille Perrin Reserve

$8.00

GLS Red - Drumheller

$9.00

GLS Red - Seeker

$7.00

GLS Red - Granacha

$7.00

GLS Red - Monastreu

$7.00

GLS Red - Monoro-Vera

$7.00

GLS Red - Comoloco

$7.00

GLS White - Benvolio

$7.00

GLS White - Hess Collection

$8.00

GLS White - Domaine de Bernier

$7.00

GLS White - Dr. L Riesling

$7.00

GLS White - Chenin Blanc Viognier

$7.00

GLS Rosé - La Vielle Ferme

$6.00

GLS Bubbles - Carousel

$7.00

GLS Bubbles - Lunetta

$8.00

BTL Red - Famille Perrin Reserve

$26.00

BTL Red - Drumheller

$28.00

BTL Red - Seeker

$24.00

BTL Red - Granacha

$24.00

BTL Red - Monastreu

$24.00

BTL Red - Monroe-Vera

$24.00

BTL Red - Comoloco

$24.00

BTL White - Benvolio

$26.00

BTL White - Hess Collection

$26.00

BTL White - Domaine de Bernier

$24.00

BTL White - Dr. L. Riesling

$24.00

BTL White - Chenin Blanc Viognier

$24.00

BTL Rosé - La Vielle Ferme

$22.00

BTL Bubbles - Carousel

$27.00

BTL Bubbles - Lunetta Proseco

$8.00

BTL Bubbles - Risata Moscato

$10.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Hopadillo IPA

$4.00

BTL Crawford Bock

$4.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.00

DFT Mulligan

$4.00

DFT Karbach Hopadillo

$4.00

Face Mask

Face Mask Black

Face Mask Black

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to wonderful world of crêpes!

Location

143 Century Square Dr. suite 110, COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840

