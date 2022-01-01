Sweet Paris *College Station* (Not in Use)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to wonderful world of crêpes!
Location
143 Century Square Dr. suite 110, COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
No Reviews
520 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 202-College Station
No Reviews
504 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
No Reviews
143 Century Square Dr COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in COLLEGE STATION
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurant
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
More near COLLEGE STATION