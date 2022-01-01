Sweet Paris *Highland Village* (Not in Use)
1,639 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Location
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tinys Milk & Cookies - River Oaks
No Reviews
2809 Saint Street Houston Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
No Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant