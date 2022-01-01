Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Paris Downtown Doral

review star

No reviews yet

5335 NW 87th Ave. Suite C101

Miami, FL 33178

Savory Crepes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50

grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$15.50

grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$14.95

grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$15.50

grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese

Ham & Gruyère

Ham & Gruyère

$14.25

smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce

Le California

Le California

$15.50

turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix

Nordic

Nordic

$15.75

smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions, & lemon

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.75

ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers

The Vegan

The Vegan

$14.75

portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce

Truffled Caprese

Truffled Caprese

$14.25

mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$14.25

turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette

Sweet Crepes

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$15.75

torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

$15.75

apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, & blackberries

Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman

$11.75

four berries jam with sweet cream

Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter

$14.25

cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$11.75
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$13.75
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

$14.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$13.75
Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

$9.75

fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$13.25
Nutella Plain Crêpe

Nutella Plain Crêpe

$11.25
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$13.25
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$13.75
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

$13.75

oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling

Plain Sweet

$9.00
S'mores Crêpe

S'mores Crêpe

$14.95

nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle

Waffles

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$13.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

DDL Bananas Waffle

$11.50
DDL Strawberries Waffle

DDL Strawberries Waffle

$11.50
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$12.25
Dulce de Leche Waffle

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$10.50
Nutella Bananas Waffle

Nutella Bananas Waffle

$11.50
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$11.50
Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$10.50
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$12.25
Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.25
S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$12.25

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.75

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette

Salade de Chèvre

Salade de Chèvre

$16.75

spring mix, goat cheese, walnuts, almonds, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, parmesan crisps, with dijon vinaigrette

Paninis

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.25

fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

$14.75

black forest ham, gruyère cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & chipotle béchamel spread

Kids Crepes

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$9.25
Kids Dulce de Leche

Kids Dulce de Leche

$8.50
Kids Ham & Mozzarella

Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$8.25
Kids Nutella

Kids Nutella

$8.25
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$8.95
Kids Pizza Crêpe

Kids Pizza Crêpe

$9.25

Crêpes of the Month

The Grinch

The Grinch

$13.95

Delicious red sweet cream, strawberries, dulce de leche, M&M's and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

The Santa

The Santa

$13.95

Nutella mousse, strawberries, white chocolate morsels, strawberry coulis and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$5.25

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.75

Spindrift Lemon

$3.75

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$4.00

*Cafè Latte

$4.50

*Cappuccino

$4.25

*Coffee

$3.50

*Espresso

$3.00

*Green Tea Latte

$4.75

*Hot Tea

$3.50

*Macchiato

$3.50

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$5.00

*Mocha Latte

$4.50

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$5.00

*Nutella Latte

$5.00

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$5.25

*Spiced Chai Latte

$4.75

*Strawberry Matcha Iced

$8.95

Milkshakes

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$11.95
*Oreo Milkshake

*Oreo Milkshake

$11.95
*Reese's Milkshake

*Reese's Milkshake

$11.95
*Very Berry Milkshake

*Very Berry Milkshake

$11.95

Eggs

French Breakfast

$12.25

Les Omelettes

$13.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Location

5335 NW 87th Ave. Suite C101, Miami, FL 33178

Directions

