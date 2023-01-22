Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Highland Village
1,639 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Location
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
River Oaks Donuts - 3601 Westheimer Road Suite A
4.2 • 738
3601 Westheimer Road Suite A Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant