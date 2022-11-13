Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - La Centerra Katy, TX

review star

No reviews yet

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120

KATY, TX 77494

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe
Chicken Alfredo

Savory Crepes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.25

grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$13.95

grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$12.95

grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese

Ham & Gruyère

Ham & Gruyère

$11.95

smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce

Le California

Le California

$13.95

turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix

Nordic

Nordic

$13.95

smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions, & lemon

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers

The Vegan

The Vegan

$11.50

portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce

Truffled Caprese

Truffled Caprese

$12.50

mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$12.95

turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette

Sweet Crepes

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$12.50

torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

$12.50

apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, & blackberries

Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman

$9.25

four berries jam with sweet cream

Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter

$11.25

cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$9.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

$11.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$10.95
Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

$8.25

fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella Plain Crêpe

Nutella Plain Crêpe

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

$11.50

oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling

Plain Sweet

$7.00
S'mores Crêpe

S'mores Crêpe

$11.95

nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle

Waffles

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$10.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

DDL Bananas Waffle

$8.95
DDL Strawberries Waffle

DDL Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Dulce de Leche Waffle

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$8.50
Nutella Bananas Waffle

Nutella Bananas Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$8.50
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$7.25
S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$9.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette

Salade de Chèvre

Salade de Chèvre

$13.95

spring mix, goat cheese, walnuts, almonds, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, parmesan crisps, with dijon vinaigrette

Paninis

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.75

fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

$12.95

black forest ham, gruyère cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & chipotle béchamel spread

Kids Crepes

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.95
Kids Dulce de Leche

Kids Dulce de Leche

$7.25
Kids Ham & Mozzarella

Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$7.25
Kids Nutella

Kids Nutella

$6.95
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$7.75
Kids Pizza Crêpe

Kids Pizza Crêpe

$7.75

Crêpes of the Month

The Grinch

The Grinch

$10.95

Delicious red sweet cream, strawberries, dulce de leche, M&M's and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

The Santa

The Santa

$10.95

Nutella mousse, strawberries, white chocolate morsels, strawberry coulis and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.50

Spindrift Lemon

$3.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Peach Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.25

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$3.75

*Cafè Latte

$4.25

*Cappuccino

$3.95

*Coffee

$3.50

*Espresso

$3.00

*Green Tea Latte

$4.75

*Hot Tea

$3.50

*Macchiato

$3.25

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Mocha Latte

$4.50

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Nutella Latte

$5.00

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$4.95

*Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

Strawberry Matcha Iced

$6.95

Milkshakes

*Oreo Milkshake

*Oreo Milkshake

$9.50
*Reese's Milkshake

*Reese's Milkshake

$9.50
*Nutella Graham Milkshake

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$9.50
*Very Berry Milkshake

*Very Berry Milkshake

$9.50

French Riviera Cocktails

Cannes (Spicy Frozen)

Cannes (Spicy Frozen)

$9.25

Frozen mimosa, mango, raspberry, lemon juice & tajin

St. Tropez (Lavender & Strawberry)

St. Tropez (Lavender & Strawberry)

$9.25

Frozen mimosa, lavender & strawberry coulis

La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose

$9.25

La Vieille Ferme rose wine, rose, strawberry coulis, slice of green apple, strawberries, garnished with mint leaves

Breakfast Crêpes

Alaskan

Alaskan

$11.95

smoked salmon, pickled red onions, capers, and scrambled eggs, topped with dill sour cream, & scallions

Allison's Parfait

Allison's Parfait

$11.25

vanilla low fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, toasted almonds, & a drizzle of honey

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$11.95

scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, smoked ham, & béchamel sauce

La Canadienne

La Canadienne

$13.75

mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup

Le Mexicain

Le Mexicain

$12.50

scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro

The Feast

The Feast

$13.75

scrambled eggs, feta, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, & mushrooms

The Houstonian

The Houstonian

$12.95

mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños

Eggs

French Breakfast

French Breakfast

$10.50

3 eggs any style, bacon strips, & brioche

Les Omelettes

Les Omelettes

$11.50

pick 3 of the following toppings, extra topping at $0.50 cents/item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY, TX 77494

