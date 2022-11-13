Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - La Centerra Katy, TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Location
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY, TX 77494
Gallery