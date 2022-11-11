Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village

888 Reviews

$$

2420 Rice Blvd

Houston, TX 77005

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Carbonara

Savory Crepes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.25

grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$13.95

grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$12.95

grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese

Ham & Gruyère

Ham & Gruyère

$11.95

smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce

Le California

Le California

$13.95

turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix

Nordic

Nordic

$13.95

smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions, & lemon

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers

The Vegan

The Vegan

$11.50

portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce

Truffled Caprese

Truffled Caprese

$12.50

mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$12.95

turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette

Sweet Crepes

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$12.50

torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

$12.50

apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, & blackberries

Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman

$9.25

four berries jam with sweet cream

Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter

$11.25

cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$9.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

$11.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$10.95
Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

$8.25

fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella Plain Crêpe

Nutella Plain Crêpe

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

$11.50

oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling

Plain Sweet

$7.00
S'mores Crêpe

S'mores Crêpe

$11.95

nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle

Waffles

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$10.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

DDL Bananas Waffle

$8.95
DDL Strawberries Waffle

DDL Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Dulce de Leche Waffle

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$8.50
Nutella Bananas Waffle

Nutella Bananas Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$8.50
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$7.25
S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$9.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette

Salade de Chèvre

Salade de Chèvre

$13.95

spring mix, goat cheese, walnuts, almonds, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, parmesan crisps, with dijon vinaigrette

Paninis

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.75

fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

Pesto Ham & Gruyere

$12.95

black forest ham, gruyère cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & chipotle béchamel spread

Kids Crepes

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.95
Kids Dulce de Leche

Kids Dulce de Leche

$7.25
Kids Ham & Mozzarella

Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$7.25
Kids Nutella

Kids Nutella

$6.95
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$7.75
Kids Pizza Crêpe

Kids Pizza Crêpe

$7.75

Crêpes of the Month

The Grinch

The Grinch

$10.95

Delicious red sweet cream, strawberries, dulce de leche, M&M's and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

The Santa

The Santa

$10.95

Nutella mousse, strawberries, white chocolate morsels, strawberry coulis and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$4.25

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.75

Spindrift Lemon

$3.75

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Peach Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$3.75

*Cafè Latte

$4.25

*Cappuccino

$3.95

*Coffee

$3.50

*Espresso

$3.00

*Green Tea Latte

$4.75

*Hot Tea

$3.50

*Macchiato

$3.25

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Mocha Latte

$4.50

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Nutella Latte

$5.00

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$4.95

*Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

*Strawberry Matcha Iced

$6.95

Milkshakes

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$9.50
*Oreo Milkshake

*Oreo Milkshake

$9.50
*Reese's Milkshake

*Reese's Milkshake

$9.50
*Very Berry Milkshake

*Very Berry Milkshake

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Location

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

