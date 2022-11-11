- Home
- /
- Old Greenwich
- /
- Sweet Pea's Cafe
Sweet Pea's Cafe
285 Reviews
$$
212 sound beach ave
old greenwich, CT 06870
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Eggs Benedict
Homemade Croissant, Ham, Lemon Hollandaise Sauce, Greens.
Triple Stack Pancakes
Fresh Fruit, Powdered Sugar and Your Choice Of Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Gluten-Free Pancakes
Gluten-Free Pancakes, Fresh Fruit, Powdered Sugar And Your Choice Of Plain, Blueberry Or Chocolate chip Pancakes
Omelette
Scallions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Greens
Scrambled
Scramble Eggs Mixed W/ Chopped Bacon & Swiss, Whole Wheat Toast
Veggie Scramble
Spinach, Peppers & Swiss
French Toast
Sweet Pea’s Famous Homemade Cinnamon Roll’s Served W/ Fresh Fruit, Bacon, Maple Syrup
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Homemade Croissant, Ham, Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Greens & SP’s Delicious Cream Sauce
New Unique
Two Pao de Queijos Topped Whit Two Poached Eggs, Bacon, Asparagus, Greens & PS’s Cream Sauce
Old farmer's Breakfast
3 Homemade Pancake, Bacon And 2 Fried Eggs! Enjoy !
Gluten free Old farmer’s
Salmon Benedict
Italian Benedict
Greek Avo Toast
Fancy Avo Toast
Classic Avo Toast NO SALMON
Classic Avo Toast WITH SALMON
Pao De Queijo Sandwiches
Salads & Sandwiches
California Salad
Cauliflower, Avocado, Quinoa, Walnuts, Green Apples, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Greens
Sweet Pea's Salad
Avocado, Feta, Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Quinoa, Strawberries, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens
Venice Beach Salad
Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Zucchini, Brussels, Sprouts, Avocado, Mozzarella, Basil, Croutons
Grand Palais Salad
Citrus Marinated Chicken, Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Asparagus, Fennel, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens Automatically comes with 1 piece of chicken, only add on chicken if 2 pieces are desired.
Curry Chicken Salad
Homemade Curry Chicken, Spinach, Almonds, Raisins, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens
Burrata Salad
Burrata, Green Apples, Spinach, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pine Nuts, Croutons, Honey Balsamic
Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato Panini
Served With Mixed Green Salad
Ham & Cheese Panini
Served With Mixed Green Salad
Roasted Veggie Panini
Served With Mixed Green Salad
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Celery & our Divine Mustard Mayo On Your Choice Of Bread
Chicken AVO
Chicken AMORE
Chicken MASTER
Chicken BACON
French dip
Sides
1 Egg Any Style
2 Eggs Any Style
3 Eggs Any Style
One Pancake
Side Asparagus
Side Bacon
Side Burrata
Side Cheese
Side Chips
Side Curry Chicken
Side Dulce de Leche
Side Farmer's Jam
Side greens
Side Ham
Side Holandaise Sauce
Side Honey Balsamic
Side Maple Syrup
Side Marinated Chicken
Side Nutella
Side of Granola
Side of Smoked Salmon
Side of Yogurt
Side Pao De Queijo
Side Salad
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Smashed Avocado
Side SP’s Sauce
Side Toasted Bread
Side roasted veg
Soups
The Bowls
Acai Bowl
Mango Bowl
Homemade Granola w/ Greek Yogurt
Oats, Apricots, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Maple Syrup & Fresh Fruit
Fruit Bowl
Small Fruit Cup
Avocado Bowl
Avocado, Poached Egg, Garbanzo Beans, Parsley, Scallions, Roasted Almonds, Tomatoes, Pão De Queijo
Morning Bowl
Avocado, Spinach, Pine Nuts, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Parsley, Quinoa, Poached Egg, Pão De Queijo
Bacon Bowl
Avocado, Bacon, Red Onions, Corn, Fried Egg, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Pão De Queijo
India Bowl
Curry Chicken Salad, Almonds, Spinach, Pão De Queijo
Pastries
Pao De Queijo
Has Become A Popular Treat Here At Sweet Pea's Originally From Brazil, These Baked Cheese Breads Are Made With Yucca Flour (Which Makes Them Gluten-Free!) And Three Types Of Cheese To Give Them Extra Flavor
Pao De Queijo (6)
Pao De Queijo (12)
Pao De Queijo (24)
Croissant
Choco Almond Croissant
Chocolate chip, almond paste, crunch roasted almonds on our french classic croissant!
Chocolate Croissant
Ham Cheese Bun
Banana Gluten-Free Muffin
Gluten free banana muffin baked fresh with real banana !
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry muffin!
Super Cinnamon Bun
Our simple and yet divine sugar-cinnamon bun!
Cinnamon w/ Frosting Cream Cheese
A super caramel cinnamon bun with cream cheese. The perfect combination of sweet, spicy and creamy!
Cranberry Orang Scone
Ginger Lemon Lime Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Apple Tart
Our apple tart, a combination of spices cinnamon, nutmeg with fresh green apples!
Raisin Swirl
For the raisins fans out there! Our pastry dough with classic pastry cream and golden California raisins!
Gluten-Free Brownie
Homemade rich gluten-free chocolate brownie! A browniw like no other!
Nutella Donut
Sugar Donut
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut
Oreo Donut
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Choco chip !
M & M Cookie
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Cortado
Macchiato
Lg Latte
Sm Latte
Lg Cappuccino
Sm Cappuccino
Lg Flat White
Sm Flat White
Lg Chai Latte
Sm Chai Latte
Lg Dirty Chai Latte
Sm Dirty Chai Latte
Lg Matcha Latte
Sm Matcha Latte
Lg Maple Cinnamon Latte
Sm Maple Cinnamon Latte
Lg Mocha
Sm Mocha
Lg Nutella Latte
Sm Nutella Latte
Lg Yellow and Blue Latte
Sm Yellow and Blue Latte
Lg Hot Chocolate
Sm Hot Chocolate
Lg Vanilla Steamer
Sm Vanilla Steamer
Hot/ Iced Coffee/Americano
Hot/ Iced Tea
Paris
A Fruity Black Tea With Vanilla And Caramel Flavors, It Contains A Hint Of Lemony Bergamot.
Earl Grey
There Are As Many Different Versions Of Earl Grey, Our Popular Blend Uses Teas From India And China, Blended With Natural Oil Of Bergamot.
Dragon Pearl Jasmine
Darjeeling
Our Darjeeling tea is a blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the best gardens.
Japanese Sencha
Our Sencha Is A Very Fine One From The Central Shizuoka Province, And Can Be Found In Many Homes In Tokyo. It Is A Pleasant And Approachable Green Tea.
Chamomile
Only The Finest Chamomile Egyptian Chamomile
Mint Verbena
Our Mint Verbena Is An Invigorating And Full-Bodied Herbal That Combines Two Favorites: Caffeine-Free Mint And Lemon Verbena.
Ginger
Ginger Combines The Spicy and Sweet Notes Of Ginger Root With A Twist Of Lemon For Brightness, Creating A Simple But Full Body That's Easy To Enjoy.
Hot Cinnamon Spice
Our most popular flavored tea worldwide, Hot Cinnamon Spice is an assertive blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon, orange peel, and sweet cloves
Yellow & Blue
Our Yellow & Blue Herbal Blend Is A Floral Rapture Of Taste, It Combines Chamomile, Lavender And Cornflowers In A Tisane That Is Beautiful To Look At, And Delicious To Drink.
Chai
This Blend Features Black Tea From India, Cardamom Seeds, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, And Natural Cardamom And Vanilla Flavors.
English Breakfast
Peppermint
Raspberry Decaf
Our Raspberry Herbal Tisane Is A Mixture Of Rosehips, Hibiscus, Orange Peel And Raspberry Flavor That Produces A Bright, Great-Tasting Tea.
Wedding
Add tea bag
Large Iced Paris
Small Iced Paris
Large Iced Raspberry
Small Iced Raspberry
Large Iced Peach
Small Iced Peach
Large Iced Turmeric Ginger
Small Iced Turmeric Ginger
Large Iced Green
SmalI Iced Green
Large Arnold Palmer
Small Arnold Palmer
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
212 sound beach ave, old greenwich, CT 06870