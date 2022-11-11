Sweet Pea's Cafe imageView gallery

Sweet Pea's Cafe

285 Reviews

$$

212 sound beach ave

old greenwich, CT 06870

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Savory
3 Savory
Sweet Pea's Salad

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

Homemade Croissant, Ham, Lemon Hollandaise Sauce, Greens.

Triple Stack Pancakes

Triple Stack Pancakes

$13.00

Fresh Fruit, Powdered Sugar and Your Choice Of Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$15.00

Gluten-Free Pancakes, Fresh Fruit, Powdered Sugar And Your Choice Of Plain, Blueberry Or Chocolate chip Pancakes

Omelette

Omelette

$13.25

Scallions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Greens

Scrambled

Scrambled

$12.75

Scramble Eggs Mixed W/ Chopped Bacon & Swiss, Whole Wheat Toast

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$14.75

Spinach, Peppers & Swiss

French Toast

French Toast

$15.25

Sweet Pea’s Famous Homemade Cinnamon Roll’s Served W/ Fresh Fruit, Bacon, Maple Syrup

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$14.75

Homemade Croissant, Ham, Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Greens & SP’s Delicious Cream Sauce

New Unique

New Unique

$15.25

Two Pao de Queijos Topped Whit Two Poached Eggs, Bacon, Asparagus, Greens & PS’s Cream Sauce

Old farmer's Breakfast

Old farmer's Breakfast

$15.25

3 Homemade Pancake, Bacon And 2 Fried Eggs! Enjoy !

Gluten free Old farmer’s

$17.25

Salmon Benedict

$18.75

Italian Benedict

$15.75

Greek Avo Toast

$15.75

Fancy Avo Toast

$15.75

Classic Avo Toast NO SALMON

$15.50

Classic Avo Toast WITH SALMON

$18.75

Pao De Queijo Sandwiches

2 Savory

$13.75

2 Savor & 1 Sweet

$14.75

3 Savory

$15.75

1 Sweet

$3.75

3 Sweet

$12.25

3 Savory & 2 Sweet

$18.75

Salads & Sandwiches

California Salad

California Salad

$15.25

Cauliflower, Avocado, Quinoa, Walnuts, Green Apples, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Greens

Sweet Pea's Salad

Sweet Pea's Salad

$15.00

Avocado, Feta, Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Quinoa, Strawberries, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens

Venice Beach Salad

Venice Beach Salad

$15.25

Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Zucchini, Brussels, Sprouts, Avocado, Mozzarella, Basil, Croutons

Grand Palais Salad

Grand Palais Salad

$16.00

Citrus Marinated Chicken, Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Asparagus, Fennel, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens Automatically comes with 1 piece of chicken, only add on chicken if 2 pieces are desired.

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$17.50

Homemade Curry Chicken, Spinach, Almonds, Raisins, Croutons, Tomatoes, Greens

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.25

Burrata, Green Apples, Spinach, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pine Nuts, Croutons, Honey Balsamic

Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato Panini

Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato Panini

$14.50

Served With Mixed Green Salad

Ham & Cheese Panini

Ham & Cheese Panini

$14.75

Served With Mixed Green Salad

Roasted Veggie Panini

Roasted Veggie Panini

$14.75

Served With Mixed Green Salad

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.75

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Celery & our Divine Mustard Mayo On Your Choice Of Bread

Chicken AVO

$17.75

Chicken AMORE

$17.50

Chicken MASTER

$18.00

Chicken BACON

$18.50

French dip

$15.25

Sides

1 Egg Any Style

$3.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$4.50

3 Eggs Any Style

$6.00

One Pancake

$4.50

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Burrata

$5.50

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Curry Chicken

$6.25

Side Dulce de Leche

$1.00

Side Farmer's Jam

$1.00

Side greens

$2.00

Side Ham

$4.25

Side Holandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side Honey Balsamic

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Marinated Chicken

$5.50

Side Nutella

$2.50

Side of Granola

$3.75

Side of Smoked Salmon

$4.75

Side of Yogurt

$3.50

Side Pao De Queijo

$3.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Side Smashed Avocado

$3.75

Side SP’s Sauce

$3.00

Side Toasted Bread

$2.50

Side roasted veg

$4.00

Soups

Split Pea and Ham Soup

$9.25

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.25Out of stock

Cauliflower Soup

$9.25Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.25

The Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.50
Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$9.50
Homemade Granola w/ Greek Yogurt

Homemade Granola w/ Greek Yogurt

$9.25

Oats, Apricots, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Maple Syrup & Fresh Fruit

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$8.75

Small Fruit Cup

$4.00
Avocado Bowl

Avocado Bowl

$13.75

Avocado, Poached Egg, Garbanzo Beans, Parsley, Scallions, Roasted Almonds, Tomatoes, Pão De Queijo

Morning Bowl

Morning Bowl

$13.75

Avocado, Spinach, Pine Nuts, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Parsley, Quinoa, Poached Egg, Pão De Queijo

Bacon Bowl

Bacon Bowl

$13.75

Avocado, Bacon, Red Onions, Corn, Fried Egg, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Pão De Queijo

India Bowl

India Bowl

$15.00

Curry Chicken Salad, Almonds, Spinach, Pão De Queijo

Pastries

Pao De Queijo

Pao De Queijo

$3.50

Has Become A Popular Treat Here At Sweet Pea's Originally From Brazil, These Baked Cheese Breads Are Made With Yucca Flour (Which Makes Them Gluten-Free!) And Three Types Of Cheese To Give Them Extra Flavor

Pao De Queijo (6)

Pao De Queijo (6)

$15.00
Pao De Queijo (12)

Pao De Queijo (12)

$28.00
Pao De Queijo (24)

Pao De Queijo (24)

$52.00

Croissant

$4.00
Choco Almond Croissant

Choco Almond Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate chip, almond paste, crunch roasted almonds on our french classic croissant!

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Ham Cheese Bun

$4.75Out of stock
Banana Gluten-Free Muffin

Banana Gluten-Free Muffin

$3.75

Gluten free banana muffin baked fresh with real banana !

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry muffin!

Super Cinnamon Bun

Super Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Our simple and yet divine sugar-cinnamon bun!

Cinnamon w/ Frosting Cream Cheese

Cinnamon w/ Frosting Cream Cheese

$4.25

A super caramel cinnamon bun with cream cheese. The perfect combination of sweet, spicy and creamy!

Cranberry Orang Scone

Cranberry Orang Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Ginger Lemon Lime Scone

Ginger Lemon Lime Scone

$3.50

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50
Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$3.75

Our apple tart, a combination of spices cinnamon, nutmeg with fresh green apples!

Raisin Swirl

Raisin Swirl

$4.25

For the raisins fans out there! Our pastry dough with classic pastry cream and golden California raisins!

Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-Free Brownie

$4.25

Homemade rich gluten-free chocolate brownie! A browniw like no other!

Nutella Donut

Nutella Donut

$2.75
Sugar Donut

Sugar Donut

$2.75
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$2.75

Oreo Donut

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Choco chip !

M & M Cookie

M & M Cookie

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sm Pellergrino

$2.75

Sm Aquapanna

$2.75

Ice Water

Cafe Au Lait

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Large Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Lg Latte

$5.50

Sm Latte

$4.75

Lg Cappuccino

$5.50

Sm Cappuccino

$4.75

Lg Flat White

$5.50

Sm Flat White

$4.75

Lg Chai Latte

$5.75

Sm Chai Latte

$5.00

Lg Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25

Sm Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25

Lg Matcha Latte

$5.75

Sm Matcha Latte

$5.00

Lg Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.25

Sm Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Lg Mocha

$6.25

Sm Mocha

$5.50

Lg Nutella Latte

$6.25

Sm Nutella Latte

$5.50

Lg Yellow and Blue Latte

$5.75

Sm Yellow and Blue Latte

$5.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lg Vanilla Steamer

$3.50

Sm Vanilla Steamer

$2.75

Hot/ Iced Coffee/Americano

Small Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.50

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.75

Small Americano

$3.50

Large Americano

$3.50

Hot/ Iced Tea

Paris

$2.75

A Fruity Black Tea With Vanilla And Caramel Flavors, It Contains A Hint Of Lemony Bergamot.

Earl Grey

$2.75

There Are As Many Different Versions Of Earl Grey, Our Popular Blend Uses Teas From India And China, Blended With Natural Oil Of Bergamot.

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$2.75

Darjeeling

$2.75Out of stock

Our Darjeeling tea is a blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the best gardens.

Japanese Sencha

$2.75

Our Sencha Is A Very Fine One From The Central Shizuoka Province, And Can Be Found In Many Homes In Tokyo. It Is A Pleasant And Approachable Green Tea.

Chamomile

$2.75

Only The Finest Chamomile Egyptian Chamomile

Mint Verbena

$2.75

Our Mint Verbena Is An Invigorating And Full-Bodied Herbal That Combines Two Favorites: Caffeine-Free Mint And Lemon Verbena.

Ginger

$2.75

Ginger Combines The Spicy and Sweet Notes Of Ginger Root With A Twist Of Lemon For Brightness, Creating A Simple But Full Body That's Easy To Enjoy.

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$2.75

Our most popular flavored tea worldwide, Hot Cinnamon Spice is an assertive blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon, orange peel, and sweet cloves

Yellow & Blue

$2.75

Our Yellow & Blue Herbal Blend Is A Floral Rapture Of Taste, It Combines Chamomile, Lavender And Cornflowers In A Tisane That Is Beautiful To Look At, And Delicious To Drink.

Chai

$2.75

This Blend Features Black Tea From India, Cardamom Seeds, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, And Natural Cardamom And Vanilla Flavors.

English Breakfast

$2.75

Peppermint

$2.75

Raspberry Decaf

$2.75

Our Raspberry Herbal Tisane Is A Mixture Of Rosehips, Hibiscus, Orange Peel And Raspberry Flavor That Produces A Bright, Great-Tasting Tea.

Wedding

$2.75

Add tea bag

$1.00

Large Iced Paris

$3.00

Small Iced Paris

$2.50

Large Iced Raspberry

$3.00

Small Iced Raspberry

$2.50

Large Iced Peach

$3.00

Small Iced Peach

$2.50

Large Iced Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

Small Iced Turmeric Ginger

$2.50

Large Iced Green

$3.00

SmalI Iced Green

$2.50

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Juice/ Milk

Lemonade 16Oz.

$4.00

Orange Juice 16Oz.

$4.75

Cup of Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Two Scrambled Eggs w/ White Toast

$8.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.50
Kids Ham and Cheese

Kids Ham and Cheese

$8.50
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.50

Merchandise

Sweet Pea's Mug

$15.00

1 Lb of Coffee

$16.00

Box of Coffee

$23.00

Sweet Pea's Shirt

$25.00

Sweet Pea's Hat

$22.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 sound beach ave, old greenwich, CT 06870

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Pea's Cafe image

