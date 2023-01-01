Bar

Vodkas

Well

$3.25

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00

Stoli

$4.25

Stoli Vanilla

$4.25

3 Olives Grape

$4.25

3 Olives Raspbery

$4.25

Tito's

$5.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Skyy

$4.25

Gins

Well

$3.25

Tanqueray

$4.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendrick's

$6.00

Rum

Well

$3.25

Bacardi

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Malibu

$4.25

Meyers's

$4.25

Sailor Jerry's

$5.00

Bourbon

Well

$3.25

Jim Beam

$4.25

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$4.25

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.25

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown Royal

$6.00

Irish

Jameson

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Scotch

Well

$3.25

Dewars

$4.25

Chivas

$6.00

Jonny Walker Red

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Glenlivet

$6.00

Tequila

Well

$3.25

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.25

Don Julio Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$6.00

Patron

$5.00

1800

$6.00

Cordials/Liquors

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Kahlua

$4.25

Bailey's

$4.25

Amaretto

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Premium Beer

Corona

$4.00

Goose 312

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Saucy Juicy

$4.00

September Fest

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Thirsty Dog Blood Orange

$4.00

Thirsty Dog Imperial IPA

$4.00

Truth IPA

$4.00

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Seltzers/Ciders/Hard Teas

Arizona Lemon

$4.00

Arizona Green Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Hibiscus Press

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Soda/Juice

Soda

$2.00

coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

orange

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Sampler

Three Meat, Three Sides

Brisket

$26.00

4 Ribs

$26.00

Chicken Thigh

$26.00

Pulled Pork

$26.00

Three Meat, Two Sides

4 Ribs (Copy)

$23.00

Chicken Thigh (Copy)

$23.00

Pulled Pork (Copy)

$23.00

Brisket

$23.00

Two Meat, Two Sides

4 Ribs

$20.00

Chicken Thigh

$20.00

Pulled Pork

$20.00

Brisket

$20.00