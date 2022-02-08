A map showing the location of Sweet Potato Pie Southaven 7075 Malco BlvdView gallery

Sweet Potato Pie Southaven 7075 Malco Blvd

7075 Malco Blvd

Southaven, MS 38671

Buffet Menu

Catfish Entree

Catfish Entree

$17.99

Two catfish fillets fried or blackened with 2 oz coleslaw

Extra Catfish Filet

$5.99

5 oz fillet

Fried Chicken Entree

3 Piece Southern Fried Chicken

$14.99

3 piece Dark meat

2 Piece Southern Fried Chicken

$14.99

2 piece White meat

Extra Leg - Fried Chicken

$2.99

Extra Wing - Fried Chicken

$2.59

Extra Breast - Fried Chicken

$4.59

Chicken and Gravy

$15.99

Tender chicken smothered with homemade gravy

Roasted Chicken Entree

3 Piece Roasted Chicken

3 Piece Roasted Chicken

$13.99

3 piece Dark meat

2 Piece Roasted Chicken

$12.99

2 piece White meat

Extra Leg - Roasted Chicken

$2.99

Extra Wing - Roasted Chicken

$2.59

Extra Breast - Roasted Chicken

$4.59

Rib Entree

4 Bone Cut - Fried Ribs

$14.99

4 Bone Cuts - Fried Ribs

$6.00

Pork Chop Entree

Fried Pork Chop Entree

$15.99

Extra Fried Pork Chop

$6.00

Grilled Pork Chop Entree

$14.99

Extra Grilled Pork Chop

$6.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.99

Turkey Entree

Baked Turkey Wing Entree

$16.99

Extra Baked Turkey Wing

$8.00

Beef Entree

Chopped Hamburger Steak Entree

$13.99

Extra Chopped Hamburger Steak

$6.00

Meatloaf Entree

$13.99

Extra Meatloaf

$6.00

Vegetable Entree

Vegetable Plate - Choose 3

$12.49

Vegetable Plate - Choose 4

$14.00

Smothered Chicken Entree

2 Piece Smothered Chicken

$13.99

3 Piece Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Sides & Desserts

Sides

Side of Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Side of Cabbage

$3.49

Side of Herbed Rice

$3.49

Side of Collard Green

$3.99

Side of Green Beans & Potatoes

$3.49

Side of Black Eyed Peas

$3.49

Side of Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

$3.49

Side of Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.99

Sweet potato casserole with bourbon pecan glaze

Side of Creamed Corn

$3.99

Side of Spaghetti

$3.99

Side of Fried Okra

$3.99

Extra Cornbread

$0.75

Desserts

8oz Banana Pudding

$7.49

12oz Banana Pudding

$9.99

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$7.49

Sweet potato pie with bourbon butter glaze

8oz Mixed Berry Cobbler

$7.49

12oz Mixed Berry Cobbler

$9.99

8oz Peach Cobbler

$7.49

12oz Peach Cobbler

$9.99

Pecan Pie Slice

$7.49

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Slice

$9.99

Caramel Cake Slice

$7.49

Whole Pie

$34.99

Lemon Cake Slice

$7.49

Strawberry Cake Slice

$7.49

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.49

Cook To Order Menu

Cook To Order

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99

Salmon Filet Entree

$17.99

Lamb Chops Entree

$19.99

Catfish Fried\Grilled

$17.99

Lamb Chops

$12.99

Thursday Special

Smoothed Pork Chop Entree

$16.99

Bar Menu

Beer

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mike’s Hard Black Cherry Lemonade

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Dole Lemonade

$2.49

Starry

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mtn Dew

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
7075 Malco Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671

