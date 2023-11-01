Restaurant info

Sweet Red Peach is a family owned & operated bakery which prides itself in offering the best looking and VERY best tasting desserts you will ever find. Whether you want an extravagant tiered wedding cake or just a pan of "homemade peach cobbler", Sweet Red Peach can fulfill all of your dessert desires. Our mission is simple: To ensure that you are delighted and surprised with your order, and will continue to rave about our products to everyone you meet. Whatever the occasion: birthdays, baby/bridal showers, anniversaries, weddings, or "just because", we want to be the first and only bakery you think of.