Sweet Red Peach 57 forsyth st nw atl ga 30303
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call for Open Hours
Sweet Red Peach is a family owned & operated bakery which prides itself in offering the best looking and VERY best tasting desserts you will ever find. Whether you want an extravagant tiered wedding cake or just a pan of "homemade peach cobbler", Sweet Red Peach can fulfill all of your dessert desires. Our mission is simple: To ensure that you are delighted and surprised with your order, and will continue to rave about our products to everyone you meet. Whatever the occasion: birthdays, baby/bridal showers, anniversaries, weddings, or "just because", we want to be the first and only bakery you think of.
57 Forsyth Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303