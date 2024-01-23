Sweet Reds Patisserie & Cafe 110 North Benton Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delightful French Bakery & Cafe featuring sandwiches, soups, sweet & savory pastries, cakes, cupcakes, gelato, plus, coffee & teas, located on the Historic Woodstock Square in Woodstock, IL
Location
110 North Benton Street, Woodstock, IL 60098
Gallery
