Sweet Reef

review star

No reviews yet

630 Embarcadero

Morro Bay, CA 93442

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Matcha
Dirty Horchata
Jasmine Green Tea

Coffee

Dirty Matcha

Dirty Matcha

$6.00+

Our premium matcha whisked to form a foamy froth, then layered on top of strong cold brew coffee.

Dirty Horchata

$6.00+

Our refreshing sweet and creamy Horchata with a boost of energy from our cold brew concentrate.

Americano (Hot Coffee)

$4.00
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Our signature cold brew paired with delicious fresh milk

Salted Caramel

$5.50+

Iced or Hot: Fresh Brewed Coffee or Cold Brewed Coffee Concentrate with Delicious Salted Caramel

Brown Sugar Iced Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Our Specialty Spiced Chai Tea with a shot of our robust and flavorful Cold Brew Concentrate.

Oat Milk latte

$5.00+
White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

White Chocolate melted into whole milk topped off with a shot of our Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

PB Cup Latte

$5.50+

A shaken cold brew made with protien packed peanut butter and your choice of milk. Served cold.

Salted Caramel Bobaccino

$5.99+

White Mocha Bobaccino

$5.99+

Cookie Butter Bobacinno

$5.99+

Chocolate + Peanut Butter Bobacinno

$5.99+

Matcha + Strawberry Bobaccino

$5.50+Out of stock

Mocha

$4.00

Citron

$4.00+

A sweet and sour blend of citrus, lemon and honey, topped off with a shot of cold brew!

Fog Lifter

$6.00+

A double shot of Cold Brew Concentrate or triple in a large that will wake you up and clear your mind!

Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

Our warming Chai Tea is back with a splash of pumpkin spice!

Tea

Hot Chai Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed spiced black tea

Hot Earl Grey

$4.00

Freshly Brewed Hot Earl Grey Tea

Hot Taro

$5.00

The same as our Taro Boba but served hot!

Black Tea

$4.00

Hot Assam Black Tea, add milk and sugar to make a tea latte

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Hot Peppermint Tea

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Hot Ginger Tea

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Hot Chai tea flavored with Vanilla

Black Tea Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Black Tea latte flavored with vanilla

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Chai Tea latte with pumpkin spice

Campfire Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Our Delicious Hot chocolate served with Marshmellows on top!

Milk Tea

Thai

Thai

$5.50+

Fresh Brewed Thai Tea, creamy and sweet!

House Milk Tea

$5.50+

Our blend of black teas imported from Hong-Kong is a unique creamy, intense brown-orange tea brewed through a tea sock.

Brown Sugar Matcha

Brown Sugar Matcha

$5.50+

Premium Matcha, Frothed and served on top of fresh milk or oatmilk with a hand crafted caramelized brown sugar sweetener.

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50+

A green tea sceneted with Fragrant and sweet jasmine flowers. Make it a milk tea with your choice of milk and sugar.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$5.50+

Our house favourite! Strong Black tea with heavy Italian Bergamont scenting.

Milk

$1.00+

Spiced black tea with flavors of Cinammon, Cardomom, Pepper, Ginger and Vanilla.

Chai Milk Tea

$5.50+

Our special blend of Masala Chai paired with fresh milk and sweetener

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50+

Boba

Morro Bay Sunrise

Morro Bay Sunrise

$6.00+

Our newest refreshing summer drink! Jasmine green tea with a Strawberry cap and Lychee Jelly.

Mango iced tea

Mango iced tea

$5.50+

Fresh mango purée poured over our refreshing jasmine tea.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$6.00+

Fresh Mango Chunks Pureed and blended with ice!

Cocount Mango Slush

$6.00+

A tropical delight, Fresh mango and coconut milk blended for a refreshing drink to cool down!

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00+
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00+

Jasmine tea with Strawberry purée and a splash of milk.

Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Strawberry

$6.00+

Your favorite treat on valentines day, but in cup!

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$6.00+

Our house made Horchata with a swirl of strawberry goodness!

Strawberry Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

$5.50+

Our fresh brewed jasmine green tea with a healthy serving of strawberry Puree!

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00+

Premium Matcha Layered with whole milk and our fresh strawberry puree from real strawberries.

Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$6.00+

Creamy and sweet - Ripe Banana paired with Coconut Milk, Caffeine-free! No adjustments allowed

Chocolate + Peanut Butter

Chocolate + Peanut Butter

$5.50+

All the flavor of a peanut butter cup with a quarter of the calories. Protien packed and customizable with your choice of milk and sweetener. Caffeine-Free!

Oreo Crush

Oreo Crush

$5.50+

A creamy delight made by blending Oreos and milk with ice to create an Oreo Slush

Authentic Horchata

$5.50+

Our Authentic Mexican Horchata is made with fresh milk, cinnamon sticks, almonds and vanilla, order with oatmilk substitute.

Taro

Taro

$5.50+

Slightly sweet with a delicous nutty flavor,purple hue and hint of coconut.

Chocolate Chai

$5.50+

Our specialty Chai tea with a touch of sweet cocoa chocolate.

Coconut Chai

$5.50+

Spiced warm Masala Chai Tea with creamy coconut and sweet molasses.

Vanilla Chai

$5.50+

Our specialty Spiced Chai tea with a splash of vanilla!

House Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50+

Coffee Milk tea

Mint Oreo

$5.50+

Oreo Crush with peppermint!

Taiyaki

Plain Taiyaki

Plain Taiyaki

$2.00

Our crispy, golden fish shaped Taiyaki waffle, no filling.

Nutella Taiyaki

Nutella Taiyaki

$2.50

Chocolate hazelnut filling inside a golden Taiyaki waffle.

Cookie Butter

$2.50

A Creamy and Delicious Cookie Butter Spread from Belgium!

Red Bean

$2.50

Red bean Filled Taiyaki

Oreo

$2.50

An Oreo Stuffed Taiyaki!

Taiyaki Combo (2)

$5.00

Taiyaki Combo (3)

$7.50

Taiyaki Combo (5)

$12.00

Taiyaki Combo (6)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the sweet life

630 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA 93442

