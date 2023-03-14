Sweet Revolution Bake Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in historic downtown Lafayette, IN., we offer delightful pies, pastries, cheesecakes, macarons, quiche, pot pies coffee, teas and specialty drinks. Made fresh daily with all natural ingredients. Gluten Free and Vegan options available.
Location
109 N 5th Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant