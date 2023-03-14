Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Revolution Bake Shop

109 N 5th Street

Lafayette, IN 47901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Pastries

Specialty Croissants

Assorted flavors

Scones

$3.75

GF Scones

$4.50

Muffins

$3.75

Gluten Free & Vegan

GF Cinamon Roll

$6.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

$4.50

$4.50

Everything Croissant

$4.50

Pretzel Croissant

$4.50

Hazelnut Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissants

$4.50

Pie Pastries

Turnovers

$3.75

Galettes

$4.50

Pie Cookies

$2.50

Butter Tarts

$3.50

Savory Pies

Quiche - 5"

$5.00

Quiche - 9"

$28.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$4.50

Pot Pies

$6.75

Sweet Pies

3" Pies

$3.75

4 - 3" pies

$14.00

4" Pies - Custard Flavors

$5.00

4" Pies - Fruit or BCP

$6.00

9" Pies - Custard Flavors

$22.00

9" Pies - Fruit and BCP

$26.00

Cheesecakes

Cheesecakes - 3"

$5.50

Cheesecakes - 8"

$30.00

Cheesecake 8" V/GF

$40.00

Desserts

Cookies

$2.50

Brownies

$4.00

Gluten Free

Malted Butterscotch Blondies

$3.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

BCP Banana Bread - slice

$4.00

BCP Banana Bread - Whole

$16.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte - Slice

$5.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte - Whole

$30.00

Special Orders

3" Pie Dozen

$41.25

4" Pie Dozen

$55.00

Pie Cookies

$33.00

Pie Straws Dozen - Savory

$13.75

Pie Straws Dozen - Sweet

$13.75

Coffee

Coffee - Regular size

$2.50

Coffee - Large

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Refill

$1.00

Whole Beans 12oz bag

$14.00

Whole Beans - Seasonal 12oz bag

$17.00

Specialty Drinks

Hot Tea - 12oz

$2.00

Coconut Chai

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer (1/2 tea-1/2 Lemonade)

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Evian

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.00

Elmwood Tea Tins

$9.95

Retail items

Cards - Tammy's

$6.00

Cards - Jesses

$6.00

SRBS Tumblers

$25.00

SRBS TShirts

$20.00

Catering Menu

Catering Pie Pastries

Turnovers Half Size Dozen

$23.50

Turnovers Dozen

$41.25

Galettes Half Size Dozen

$27.00

Galettes Dozen

$49.00

Sweet Pie Straws Dozen

$13.75

Savory Pie Straws Dozen

$13.75

Pie Cookies Dozen

$33.00

Catering Savory Pies

3" Quiche Dozen

$33.00

5" Quiche Dozen

$55.00

9" Quiche

$28.00

serves 6-8

3" Pot Pie Dozen

$38.25

5" Pot Pie Dozen

$74.25

9" Pot Pie

$38.00

serves 6-8

Pigs in a Blanket Dozen

$55.00

Catering Sweet Pies

3" Pies Dozen

$41.25

4" Pie Dozen

$55.00

9" Pies - Custard Flavors

$22.00

9" Pies - Fruit and BCP

$26.00

Catering Cheesecake

Cheesecake Mini Dozen

$33.00

Cheesecake 4" Dozen

$55.00

Vegan Cheesecake Dozen

$60.50

Catering Desserts

Brownies Dozen

$44.00

Bondies Dozen

$38.50

Cookies Half Size Dozen

$14.00

Cookies Dozen

$27.50

Bread Pudding 9x11 pan

$35.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Half Size Dozen

$23.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie Dozen

$41.75

BCP Banana Bread - Whole

$16.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte - Whole

$30.00

Catering Items

Coffee Disposable Carafe 1gal

$25.00

Coffee Disposable Carafe 3 gal

$65.00

Lemonade - 1 gal

$18.00

Ice Tea - 1 gal

$18.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$42.50

Lg Fruit Bowl

$46.00

Catering Cheesecakes

Cheesecakes - 8"

$30.00

Cheesecake 8" V/GF

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in historic downtown Lafayette, IN., we offer delightful pies, pastries, cheesecakes, macarons, quiche, pot pies coffee, teas and specialty drinks. Made fresh daily with all natural ingredients. Gluten Free and Vegan options available.

Website

Location

109 N 5th Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

