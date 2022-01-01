Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Sweet Rice - Charlestown

review star

No reviews yet

187 Main St

Charlestown, MA 02129

Popular Items

Pad Thai DN
Pork Gyoza
Vegetable Spring Rolls

Japanese Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed fresh soybeans

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried soft tofu, scallions and dried bonito flakes in a tentsuyu broth

Veggie Gyoza

$7.95

Vegetable filling served with ginger sauce

Pork Gyoza

$7.95

Pork and chives fillings served with ginger sauce

Shumai

$7.95

Minced chicken and shrimp wrapped with wonton wrapper

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

Tempura battered fried assorted vegetable served with tempura sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$8.95

Crispy chicken wings, topped with Teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Tempura battered fried shrimp served with tempura sauce

Avocado Fried

$8.95

Hamachi Kama

$12.95

Appetizers From Sushi Bar

Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$8.95

Chef’s choice of 5 pieces of assorted sushi

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.95

Chef’s choice of 9 pieces of fresh fish

Naruto Maki

Naruto Maki

$9.95

Crab stick, masago and avocado rolled in paper-thin cucumber with rice vinegar sauce

Sunomono

$8.95Out of stock

Shrimp or octopus or crab stick and cucumber with tangy vinegar

Avocado Salad

$8.95

Avocado tankatsu special homemade sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

Thinly sliced rare tuna with ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.95

Tuna sliced with cucumber, avocado, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce

Naruto Vegetable

$8.95

Mixed vegetable wrapped with paper-thin cucumber slice topped with miso sauce

Torched Salmon Toro

Torched Salmon Toro

$9.95

Torched salmon belly

Sakesu

$9.95

Salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and roe wrapped with paper-thin cucumber slice with vinegar sauce

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sushi (3pc)

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sushi (3pc)

$12.95Out of stock

Fatty tuna belly

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi (3pc)

$12.95Out of stock

Fatty tuna belly

Tuna Tower

$11.95

Avocado, scallion, fresh tuna, tempura flakes, with house spicy sauce

Japanese Salads

Japanese House Salad

$4.95

Fresh vegetables served with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Cold seaweed salad

Japanese Soups

Miso Soup

$4.95

Delicate broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed

Seafood Miso Soup

$5.95

Delicate broth with miso, tofu, shrimp, crab stick, scallions and seaweed

Makimono Sushi Roll

Asparagus Roll

$5.95

Small fresh asparagus roll

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Small fresh avocado roll

Boston Roll

$8.95

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and house mayo sauce

California Roll

$8.95

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado and roe

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Small fresh cucumber roll

Futomaki Roll

$10.95Out of stock

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrot, oshingo, kanpyo, crab stick, tamago

J.B. Roll

$8.95

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Philly Roll

$9.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Salmon and avocado in seasoned rice

Salmon & Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Salmon and cucumber in seasoned rice

Salmon & Jalapeno Roll

$7.95

Salmon and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Salmon & Scallion Roll

$7.95

Salmon and scallion in seasoned rice

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon in seasoned rice

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon skin, cucumber, scallions and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe, scallions with special sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.95

Spicy crab (mixed crab stick with spicy mayonnaise, roe, scallions), avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon, scallions and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Tuna, scallions and spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail, scallions and spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$12.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, scallions and roe

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

Sweet potato tempura roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Tuna and avocado in seasoned rice

Tuna & Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Tuna and cucumber in seasoned rice

Tuna & Jalapeno Roll

$7.95

Tuna and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Tuna & Scallion Roll

$7.95

Tuna and scallion in seasoned rice

Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna in seasoned rice

Unagi & Avocado Roll

$8.95

Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and avocado

Unagi & Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and cucumber

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.95

Homemade and baked seafood dynamite on top of a roll (avocado, cream cheese, cucumber)

Yellowtail & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail and avocado in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail and cucumber in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail and scallion in seasoned rice

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail in seasoned rice

Signature Maki

White Dragon Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, wasabi tobiko, cream cheese, avocado, scallion spicy sauce, wasabi dressing, eel sauce, tempura crumb

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions topped with red tuna and spicy mayo

Hungry Dragon Roll

$19.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, scallion, eel, tuna, salmon, white tuna served with spicy sauce and eel sauce

Tuna on Top Roll

$15.95

Yellowtail, cream cheese, scallion topped with spicy tuna, slices of jalapeno, wasabi mayo and tempura crumb

Sushi Bomb Roll

Sushi Bomb Roll

$15.95

Yellowtail, salmon, tuna, roe, asparagus, scallions, avocado, cream cheese and tempura roll katsu style with sauce

Maine Roll

Maine Roll

$19.95

Cooked lobster in spicy mayo with scallion, salmon roe and cucumber on top

Sweet Rice Roll

$19.95

Salmon, crab dynamite, cucumber, tempura flakes topped with avocado, torched tuna, chili powder, eel sauce, and spicy sauce

Yellowtail Toro Roll

Yellowtail Toro Roll

$19.95

Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched yellowtail toro and black tobiko

O Toro Fantasy Roll

$19.95Out of stock

Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched fatty tuna belly and black tobiko

Chef's Special Rolls

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Rainbow of fish on top of a California roll

Crunchy Roll

$14.95

Salmon, crab, cream cheese, scallions and tempura the roll

Crazy Roll

$13.95Out of stock

Salmon skin, eel, avocado, asparagus, scallions and roe

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe with avocado, eel, and eel sauce on top

Three Company Roll

$13.95

Three kinds of fish (tuna, salmon, and yellowtail), cucumber, scallions, asparagus, and roe served with Ponzu sauce

Michael Go Roll

Michael Go Roll

$13.95

Mixed spicy tuna with spicy mayo and flake on top with crab dynamite and tempura flake

Sea of Love Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus, scallions, roe top with tuna tataki, tenkasu (tempura flake)

Sweet Heart Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flake, wrapped with soy paper and top with salmon, red tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Four Season Roll

Four Season Roll

$14.95Out of stock

Salmon, tuna, white tuna, hamachi scallion, avocado top with four kinds of tobiko

Sponge Bob Roll

Sponge Bob Roll

$15.95

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber top with mango and honey mayo sauce

Key West Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, eel, crab, avocado, scallions topped with red tobiko

Scorpion Roll

$15.95

Eel, avocado, cucumber, and shrimp on top with eel sauce

Sakura Roll

Sakura Roll

$16.95

Shrimp, crabmeat, avocado topped with torched salmon, with special sauce

Sushi Entree

Served with miso soup or house salad.
Vegetable Combo

Vegetable Combo

$16.95

5 pieces of vegetable sushi, cucumber hand roll, vegetable roll

Hosomaki Combo

$18.95

California roll, J.B. roll, Tuna roll

Sushi Plate

$19.95

California roll, 9 pieces of sushi

Sashimi Plate

$20.95

Chef’s choice of fresh sliced raw fish (12 pieces), served with rice

Chirashi

Chirashi

$21.95

Variety of fish topping arranged on a bed of rice

Hamachi Don

$21.95

Yellowtail sashimi over seasoned rice

Tekka Don

$21.95

Maguro tuna sashimi over seasoned rice

Sake Don

Sake Don

$21.95

Salmon sashimi over seasoned rice

Unagi Don

$22.95

Grilled eel over seasoned rice

Sushi Deluxe

$24.95

California roll, 12 pieces of sushi

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

Chef's choice of fresh sliced raw fish (18 pieces), served with rice

Nigiri or Sashimi (1pc)

One piece per order

Crab Stick (Kanikama) Nigiri

$2.00

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$2.50

Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri

$2.00

Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri

$2.00
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$2.25

Quail Egg Nigiri

$2.25
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$2.50

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$2.25

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$2.25

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$2.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.50

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri

$2.50

Smelt Egg (Masago) Nigiri

$3.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$4.00

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Nigiri

$5.00
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$2.50

Tobiko Nigiri

$3.50

White Fish Nigiri

$2.50

White Tuna Nigiri

$2.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$3.50

Crab Stick (Kanikama) Sashimi

$2.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$2.00

Fried Tofu (Inari) Sashimi

$2.00

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$2.00

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$2.25
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$2.25

Quail Egg Sashimi

$2.25

White Fish Sashimi

$2.50

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$2.25
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$2.50

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$2.50
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$2.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$2.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$3.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$2.50

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi

$2.50

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi

$3.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$3.50

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Sashimi

$5.00

Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

Cone Shaped Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.95

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.95

Asparagus Hand Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.95

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

California Hand Roll

$5.95

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.95

Salmon Avocado Hand Roll

$5.95

Eel Hand Roll

$6.95

Spider Hand Roll

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.95

Party Boats

Served with miso soup or house salad.
Boat A (for 2)

Boat A (for 2)

$39.95

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 9 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi

Boat B (for 2-3)

$54.95

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi

Boat C (for 3-4)

Boat C (for 3-4)

$89.95

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, 18 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi

Boat D (for 4-5)

$109.95

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, Dragon roll, 24 pieces of sushi, 28 pieces of sashimi

Teriyaki

Grilled with Teriyaki sauce served with rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Beef Teriyaki

$15.95
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95

Thai Appetizers

Chicken Spring Rolls

Chicken Spring Rolls

$5.95Out of stock

Crispy spring rolls with chicken & vegetable filling

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings

Fried Tofu

$6.95

Served with sweet & sour sauce top with ground peanuts

Thai Pancake

Thai Pancake

$6.95

Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce

Fresh Rolls

$6.95Out of stock

Fresh rolls with mixed vegetable filling

Berry Crab Rangoon

Berry Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

Crispy wings, served with sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Served with special soy sauce and fried garlic

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce

Beef Satay

$7.95Out of stock

Grilled beef on skewers, served with peanut sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket

Shrimp in a Blanket

$7.95Out of stock

Deep-fried shrimp wrapped with crispy spring roll sheets

Avocado Fresh Rolls

Avocado Fresh Rolls

$8.95

Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling

Spicy Fried Calamari

Spicy Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried calamari, special spices and Serrano pepper

Fries

$6.95

crispy fried potato, served with spicy Mayo

Thai Salads

Thai Garden Salad

$7.95

Fresh vegetables, crispy tofu, served with peanut sauce dressing

Papaya Salad **

Papaya Salad **

$9.95

Green papaya, carrot, garlic, grape tomatoes, green beans, shrimp, roasted peanuts in palm sugar lime dressing

Thai Salmon Salad **

Thai Salmon Salad **

$11.95Out of stock

Raw salmon with spicy lime dressing, shallot, scallion, mint, and toasted rice

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad

Thai Soups

Tom Yum *

$5.95

The famous Thai hot & sour soup with chicken or shrimp, chopped tomato, red onion, lemongrass, lime leafs, mushrooms and scallion

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$5.95

Delicious chicken soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, mushrooms and scallions

Chicken Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.
Chicken Eggplant Delight DN

Chicken Eggplant Delight DN

$13.95

Sautéed chopped chicken with eggplant, red peppers and basil

Spicy Chicken DN **

$13.95

Sautéed chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts, and chili paste

Siam Garden DN

Siam Garden DN

$13.95

Sautéed marinated chicken in light curry powder, top with peanut sauce, served on bed of steamed broccoli and carrots

Thunder Chicken DN **

$13.95

Sautéed chicken, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, onions, and basil in Thai chili sauce

Chicken Typhoon DN **

$13.95

Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil

Beef Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.

Beef Typhoon DN **

$14.95

Sautéed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, red peppers and basil

Sizzling Beef DN

$14.95

Sautéed beef with mushrooms, scallions and oyster flavor sauce

Thai Spicy Beef Salad DN **

Thai Spicy Beef Salad DN **

$14.95

Grilled steak with spicy lime dressing, shallot, cilantro, scallion, mint, toasted rice

Duck Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.

Tamarind Duck DN

$22.95

Sautéed duck with onions, tomatoes, ginger, red peppers, carrots, pineapple chunks, celery, snow peas, scallions in tamarind sauce

Basil Duck DN **

$22.95

Crispy sliced duck sautéed with Thai chili sauce, red peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, topped with crispy basil

Crispy Duck DN

Crispy Duck DN

$22.95

Crispy half duck served with sweet and sour sauce and sautéed vegetables

Duck Peanut Sauce DN *

$22.95

Crispy half duck topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce and red curry, snow peas, red peppers, carrots, and pineapple chunks

Duck Choo Chee DN **

$22.95

Sautéed duck topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and choo chee curry

Seafood Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.
Basil Fish DN **

Basil Fish DN **

$15.95Out of stock

Stir-fried Haddock with string beans, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, red peppers, basil, and minced hot chili

Spicy Shrimp DN **

$16.95

Sautéed shrimps with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste

Spicy Scallops DN **

$18.95

Sautéed scallops with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste

Seafood w/Pic Pao Sauce DN **

$18.95

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with red peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, snow peas, bamboo shoots, basil and chili paste

Garlic Shrimp DN

Garlic Shrimp DN

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots

Garlic Soft Shell Crab DN

Garlic Soft Shell Crab DN

$17.95Out of stock

Sautéed soft shell crab in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots

Salmon Choo Chee DN **

Salmon Choo Chee DN **

$16.95

Grilled Salmon topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and choo chee curry

Garlic Salmon DN

Garlic Salmon DN

$16.95

Grill marinated Salmon topped with sautéed mix vegetables

Shrimp in the Pot DN

$15.95Out of stock

Shrimps on glass noodles with mushrooms, carrots, celery, onions, snow peas, baby corn, ginger, and scallions in fragrant ginger

Curry

These entrees do not come with rice.
Red Curry DN **

Red Curry DN **

Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil

Yellow Curry DN **

Yellow curry in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes

Green Curry DN ***

Green Curry DN ***

Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil

Panang Curry DN **

Panang Curry DN **

Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil

Massaman Curry DN *

Massaman Curry DN *

Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts

Chef's Suggestions

These entrees do not come with rice.
Lemongrass Chicken DN

Lemongrass Chicken DN

$13.95

Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, and crushed rice powder

Crispy Chicken Basil DN **

$14.95

Crispy chicken with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil

Pad Paradise DN **

Pad Paradise DN **

$16.95

Sautéed beef, chicken & shrimps with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basil, snow peas, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste

Ginger & Scallion Fish DN

$15.95Out of stock

Stir-fried Haddock with ginger & scallions, served on bed of lettuce

Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **

Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **

$23.95

Crispy duck, fresh mango, red peppers, snow peas, and basil in spicy coconut milk curry

Create A Gourmet Dish

These entrees do not come with rice.

Basil DN **

sautéed selection with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil

Cashew Nuts DN

sautéed selection with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and cooking wine

Sweet and Sour DN

sautéed selection in sweet & sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, celery, and scallions

Ginger DN

sautéed selection with ginger, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, celery, scallions, salted soy bean and sesame oil

Pineapple DN

Pineapple DN

sautéed selection with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, celery, sweet potatoes, scallions, and touch of curry powder

Garlic DN

Garlic DN

sautéed selection with garlic, white pepper on bed of lettuce, carrots, and broccoli

Broccoli DN

sautéed selection with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, salted soy bean

Snow Pea DN

sautéed selection with snow peas, carrots, and mushrooms

Noodles

Pad Thai DN

Pad Thai DN

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts

Pad C-U DN

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce

Drunken Noodle DN **

Drunken Noodle DN **

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil

Pad Woon Sen DN

Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, snow peas, red peppers, tomatoes, celery, bean sprouts, carrots, baby corn, and scallions

Noodles Kua Gai DN

Noodles Kua Gai DN

$13.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chopped chicken, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and preserved cabbage on fresh lettuce

Seafood Noodles DN **

Seafood Noodles DN **

$15.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with seafood, minced hot pepper, garlic, basil, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, and onions

Chicken Noodle Soup DN

Chicken Noodle Soup DN

$13.95

Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Beef Noodle Soup DN

Beef Noodle Soup DN

$13.95

Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein) DN

Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein) DN

$14.95

Chicken, carrot, red pepper, snow pea, celery, baby corn, pineapple, bean sprouts, egg noodle

Duck Noodle Soup DN

Duck Noodle Soup DN

$16.95

Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Khao Soi Noodle DN

Khao Soi Noodle DN

$15.95

Beef, red onion, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, egg noodle in curry sauce

Veggie Corner

These entrees do not come with rice.

Vegetable Basil DN **

$13.95

Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with minced hot pepper, garlic, and basil

Sweet & Sour Vegetables DN

$13.95

Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with sweet & sour sauce

Rama Garden DN

$13.95

Steamed assorted fresh vegetables, served with side of peanut sauce

Vegetable Eggplant Delight DN

Vegetable Eggplant Delight DN

$13.95

Sautéed eggplant with bell peppers, salted soybean, and basil

Tofu w/Vegetables DN

$13.95

Sautéed tofu with celery, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, snow peas, baby corn, scallions, and cashew nuts

Tofu Avocado Curry DN **

Tofu Avocado Curry DN **

$14.95

Tofu, avocado, and mixed vegetable curry with coconut milk

Fried Rice

Siam Fried Rice DN

Siam Fried Rice DN

$12.95

Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and egg

Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **

$12.95

Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions

Pineapple Fried Rice DN

$12.95

Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, pineapple chunks, carrots, raisins, egg and curry powder

Vegetable Fried Rice DN

$12.95

Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg

Mango Fried Rice DN

$13.95

Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, mango chunks, carrots, and egg

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN

$14.95

Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken

Duck & Bacon Fried Rice DN

Duck & Bacon Fried Rice DN

$14.95Out of stock

Stir-fried rice with duck, bacon, carrots, onions, ginger, scallions and red peppers

Side Order

Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$1.50
Steamed Brown Rice

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steam Broccoli

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.95
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.95

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$24.00+

Berry Crab Rangoon

$29.50+

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$32.00+

Chicken Satay

$34.00+

Avocado Fresh Rolls

$34.00+

Fried Pork Dumpling

$28.00+

Entrées

Lemongrass Chicken

$50.00+

Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, basil and crushed rice powder

Spicy Chicken

$50.00+

Sautéed chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and chili paste

Chicken Typhoon

$50.00+

Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushroom, string beans, red peppers and basil

Cashew Nuts

$50.00+

Sautéed selection with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and cooking wine

Sweet and Sour

$50.00+

Sautéed selection in sweet&sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red pepper, pineapple chunks, celery and scallions

Ginger

$50.00+

Sautéed selection with ginger, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, celery, scallions and sesame oil.

Pineapple

$50.00+

Sautéed selection with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, onions, red peppers, celery, sweet potatoes, scallions and curry powder

Broccoli

$50.00+

Sautéed selection with broccoli, carrots and mushrooms

Snow Pea

$50.00+

Red Curry

$60.00+

Red curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil

Yellow Curry

$60.00+

yellow curry and coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes

Green Curry

$60.00+

Green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil

Panang Curry

$60.00+

Panang curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, red peppers, string beans and basil

Massaman Curry

$60.00+

Massaman curry and coconut milk with sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts

Tofu Avocado Curry

$60.00+

Tofu, Avocado and mixed vegetables curry with coconut milk

Noodles

Chicken Pad Thai

$50.00+

Tofu Pad Thai

$50.00+

Vegetable Pad Thai

$50.00+

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$60.00+

Chicken Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein)

$60.00+

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$50.00+

Chicken Basil Fried Rice

$50.00+

Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$50.00+

Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice

$55.00+

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$60.00+

Sushi

Party Boat B

$54.95

California roll, J.B. roll, 12 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi

Party Boat C

$89.95

California roll, J.B. roll, Naruto Maki, Spicy Tuna roll, 18 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi

Party Boat D

$109.95

California roll, J.B. roll, Naruto Maki, Spicy Tuna roll, Dragon roll, 24 pieces of sushi, 28 pieces of sashimi

Side Order

Steamed White Rice

$25.00+

Steamed Brown Rice

$30.00+

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$32.00+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

187 Main St, Charlestown, MA 02129

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Rice image
Sweet Rice image
Sweet Rice image
Sweet Rice image

