Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Sweet Rice JP

697 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Popular Items

Pad Thai DN

Pad Thai DN

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts

Drunken Noodle DN **

Drunken Noodle DN **

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil

Pad C-U DN

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce

JAPANESE MENU

Japanese Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed fresh soybeans

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Fried soft tofu, scallions and dried bonito flakes in a tentsuyu broth

Veggie Dumpling

$7.00

Vegetable filling served with ginger sauce

Pork Dumpling

$7.00

Pork and chives fillings served with ginger sauce

Shumai

$7.00

Minced chicken and shrimp wrapped with wonton wrapper

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Tempura battered fried assorted vegetable served with tempura sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy chicken wings, topped with Teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Tempura battered fried shrimp served with tempura sauce

Avocado Fries

$8.50

Steamed fresh soybeans

Appetizers From Sushi Bar

Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$9.00

Chef’s choice of 5 pieces of assorted sushi

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

Chef’s choice of 9 pieces of fresh fish

Naruto Maki

Naruto Maki

$9.00

Crab stick, masago and avocado rolled in paper-thin cucumber with rice vinegar sauce

Avocado Salad

$8.50

Avocado tankatsu special homemade sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Thinly sliced rare tuna with ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.00

Tuna sliced with cucumber, avocado, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce

Naruto Vegetable

$8.00

Mixed vegetable wrapped with paper-thin cucumber slice topped with miso sauce

Torched Salmon Toro

Torched Salmon Toro

$10.00

Torched salmon belly

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sushi (3pc)

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sushi (3pc)

$14.00

Fatty tuna belly

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi (3pc)

$14.00

Fatty tuna belly

Hamachi Kama

$13.00

Japanese Salads

Japanese House Salad

$3.00

Fresh vegetables served with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Cold seaweed salad

Japanese Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00

Delicate broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed

Seafood Miso Soup

$6.00

Delicate broth with miso, tofu, shrimp, crab stick, scallions and seaweed

Makimono Sushi Roll

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Small fresh asparagus roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Small fresh avocado roll

Boston Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and house mayo sauce

California Roll

$8.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado and roe

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Small fresh cucumber roll

J.B. Roll

$8.50

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon and avocado in seasoned rice

Salmon & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Salmon and cucumber in seasoned rice

Salmon & Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Salmon and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Salmon & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Salmon and scallion in seasoned rice

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon in seasoned rice

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon skin, cucumber, scallions and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe, scallions with special sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

Spicy crab (mixed crab stick with spicy mayonnaise, roe, scallions), avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon, scallions and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Tuna, scallions and spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail, scallions and spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$13.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, scallions and roe

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Sweet potato tempura roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna and avocado in seasoned rice

Tuna & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Tuna and cucumber in seasoned rice

Tuna & Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Tuna and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Tuna & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Tuna and scallion in seasoned rice

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Tuna in seasoned rice

Unagi & Avocado Roll

$8.50

Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and avocado

Unagi & Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and cucumber

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Homemade and baked seafood dynamite on top of a roll (avocado, cream cheese, cucumber)

Yellowtail & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and avocado in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and cucumber in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and jalapeno in seasoned rice

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and scallion in seasoned rice

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail in seasoned rice

Vegetable Sushi Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Sushi Roll

$8.00

Signature Maki

White Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, wasabi tobiko, cream cheese, avocado, scallion spicy sauce, wasabi dressing, eel sauce, tempura crumb

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions topped with red tuna and spicy mayo

Hungry Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, scallion, eel, tuna, salmon, white tuna served with spicy sauce and eel sauce

Tuna on Top Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, cream cheese, scallion topped with spicy tuna, slices of jalapeno, wasabi mayo and tempura crumb

Sushi Bomb Roll

Sushi Bomb Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, salmon, tuna, roe, asparagus, scallions, avocado, cream cheese and tempura roll katsu style with sauce

Maine Roll

Maine Roll

$19.00

Cooked lobster in spicy mayo with scallion, salmon roe and cucumber on top

Sweet Rice Roll

$19.00

Salmon, crab dynamite, cucumber, tempura flakes topped with avocado, torched tuna, chili powder, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Yellowtail Toro Roll

Yellowtail Toro Roll

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched yellowtail toro and black tobiko

O Toro Fantasy Roll

$21.00

Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched fatty tuna belly and black tobiko

Chef's Special Rolls

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Rainbow of fish on top of a California roll

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

Salmon, crab, cream cheese, scallions and tempura the roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe with avocado, eel, and eel sauce on top

Three Company Roll

$14.00

Three kinds of fish (tuna, salmon, and yellowtail), cucumber, scallions, asparagus, and roe served with Ponzu sauce

Michael Go Roll

Michael Go Roll

$14.00

Mixed spicy tuna with spicy mayo and flake on top with crab dynamite and tempura flake

Sea of Love Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus, scallions, roe top with tuna tataki, tenkasu (tempura flake)

Sweet Heart Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flake, wrapped with soy paper and top with salmon, red tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sponge Bob Roll

Sponge Bob Roll

$16.00

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber top with mango and honey mayo sauce

Key West Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, crab, avocado, scallions topped with red tobiko

Scorpion Roll

$16.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, and shrimp on top with eel sauce

Sakura Roll

Sakura Roll

$18.00

Shrimp, crabmeat, avocado topped with torched salmon, with special sauce

Sushi Entree

Served with miso soup or house salad.
Vegetable Sushi Plate

Vegetable Sushi Plate

$15.00

5 pieces of vegetable sushi, cucumber hand roll, vegetable roll

Hosomaki Combo

$19.00

California roll, J.B. roll, Tuna roll

Sushi Plate

$19.00

California roll, 9 pieces of sushi

Sashimi Plate

$21.00

Chef’s choice of fresh sliced raw fish (12 pieces), served with rice

Chirashi

Chirashi

$22.00

Variety of fish topping arranged on a bed of rice

Hamachi Don

$22.00

Yellowtail sashimi over seasoned rice

Tekka Don

$22.00

Maguro tuna sashimi over seasoned rice

Sake Don

Sake Don

$22.00

Salmon sashimi over seasoned rice

Unagi Don

$22.00

Grilled eel over seasoned rice

Sushi Deluxe

$22.00

California roll, 12 pieces of sushi

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.00

Chef's choice of fresh sliced raw fish (18 pieces), served with rice

Nigiri or Sashimi

One piece per order

Crab Stick (Kanikama) Nigiri

$2.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$2.00

Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri

$2.00

Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri

$2.00

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$3.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$3.00

Quail Egg Nigiri

$3.00

White Fish Nigiri

$2.00
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$3.00
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$3.00

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$3.00

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$3.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$3.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$3.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri

$2.50

Smelt Egg (Masago) Nigiri

$3.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$4.00

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$4.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Nigiri

$5.00
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Fatty Tuna(1PC)Nigiri

$5.00

Crab Stick (Kanikama) Sashimi

$2.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$2.00

Fried Tofu (Inari) Sashimi

$2.00

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$2.00

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$3.00
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$3.00

Quail Egg Sashimi

$2.25

White Fish Sashimi

$2.50

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$3.00
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$3.00

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$3.00
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$3.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$3.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$3.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi

$2.50

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi

$3.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$4.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$4.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Sashimi

$5.00

Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi

$5.00Out of stock

Fatty Tuna (O Toro) Sashimi

$5.00

Cone Shaped Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Hand Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$6.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Spider Hand Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Party Boats

Served with miso soup or house salad.
Boat A (for 2)

Boat A (for 2)

$55.00

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 9 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi

Boat B (for 2-3)

$60.00

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi

Boat C (for 3-4)

Boat C (for 3-4)

$90.00

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, 18 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi

Boat D (for 4-5)

$115.00

Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, Dragon roll, 24 pieces of sushi, 28 pieces of sashimi

Teriyaki

Grilled with Teriyaki sauce served with rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Beef Teriyaki

$17.00
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Japanese Lunch Special

Box 1. Vegetable Combo

$11.00Out of stock

Box 2. Sushi Combo

$11.00Out of stock

Box 3. Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$12.00Out of stock

Box 4. Hosomaki Lunch

$13.00Out of stock

Box 5. Shrimp Tempura & Sushi

$13.00Out of stock

Box 6. Chicken Teriyaki & Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Box 6. Beef Teriyaki & Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Box 7. Sashimi Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Box 8. Salmon Teriyaki & Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Box 9. Sushi – Sashimi & Unagi Set

$16.00Out of stock

THAI MENU

Thai Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50

Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings

Fried Tofu

$6.50

Served with sweet & sour sauce top with ground peanuts

Thai Pancake

Thai Pancake

$7.00

Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce

Berry Crab Rangoon

Berry Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy wings, served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Served with special soy sauce and fried garlic

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Grilled chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce

Avocado Fresh Rolls

Avocado Fresh Rolls

$9.00

Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling

Spicy Fried Calamari

Spicy Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried calamari, special spices and Serrano pepper

Thai Salads

Thai Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh vegetables, crispy tofu, served with peanut sauce dressing

Papaya Salad **

Papaya Salad **

$9.00

Green papaya, carrot, garlic, grape tomatoes, green beans, shrimp, roasted peanuts in palm sugar lime dressing

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad

Thai Soups

Tom Yum *

$5.50

The famous Thai hot & sour soup with chicken or shrimp, chopped tomato, red onion, lemongrass, lime leafs, mushrooms and scallion

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$5.50

Delicious chicken soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, mushrooms and scallions

Chicken Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.
Chicken Eggplant Delight DN

Chicken Eggplant Delight DN

$14.00

Sautéed chopped chicken with eggplant, red peppers and basil

Spicy Chicken DN **

$14.00

Sautéed chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts, and chili paste

Siam Garden DN

Siam Garden DN

$14.00

Sautéed marinated chicken in light curry powder, top with peanut sauce, served on bed of steamed broccoli and carrots

Thunder Chicken DN **

$14.00

Sautéed chicken, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, onions, and basil in Thai chili sauce

Chicken Typhoon DN **

$14.00

Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil

Beef Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.

Beef Typhoon DN **

$16.00

Sautéed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, red peppers and basil

Sizzling Beef DN

$16.00

Sautéed beef with mushrooms, scallions and oyster flavor sauce

Thai Spicy Beef Salad DN **

Thai Spicy Beef Salad DN **

$16.00

Grilled steak with spicy lime dressing, shallot, cilantro, scallion, mint, toasted rice

Duck Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.

Tamarind Duck DN

$23.00

Sautéed duck with onions, tomatoes, ginger, red peppers, carrots, pineapple chunks, celery, snow peas, scallions in tamarind sauce

Basil Duck DN **

$23.00

Crispy sliced duck sautéed with Thai chili sauce, red peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, topped with crispy basil

Crispy Duck DN

Crispy Duck DN

$23.00

Crispy half duck served with Thai chili sauce and sautéed vegetables

Duck Peanut Sauce DN *

$23.00

Crispy half duck topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce and red curry, snow peas, red peppers, carrots, and pineapple chunks

Seafood Offerings

These entrees do not come with rice.

Spicy Shrimp DN **

$18.00

Sautéed shrimps with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste

Spicy Scallops DN **

$18.00

Sautéed scallops with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste

Seafood w/Pic Pao Sauce DN **

$18.00

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with red peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, snow peas, bamboo shoots, basil and chili paste

Garlic Shrimp DN

Garlic Shrimp DN

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots

Garlic Soft Shell Crab DN

Garlic Soft Shell Crab DN

$18.00

Sautéed soft shell crab in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots

Salmon Choo Chee DN **

Salmon Choo Chee DN **

$19.00

Grilled Salmon topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and choo chee curry

Garlic Salmon DN

Garlic Salmon DN

$19.00

Grill marinated Salmon topped with sautéed mix vegetables

Curry

These entrees do not come with rice.
Red Curry DN **

Red Curry DN **

Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil

Yellow Curry DN **

Yellow curry in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes

Green Curry DN ***

Green Curry DN ***

Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil

Panang Curry DN **

Panang Curry DN **

Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil

Massaman Curry DN *

Massaman Curry DN *

Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts

Chef's Suggestions

These entrees do not come with rice.
Lemongrass Chicken DN

Lemongrass Chicken DN

$14.00

Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, and crushed rice powder

Crispy Chicken Basil DN **

$16.00

Crispy chicken with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil

Pad Paradise DN **

Pad Paradise DN **

$17.00

Sautéed beef, chicken & shrimps with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basil, snow peas, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste

Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **

Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **

$23.00

Crispy duck, fresh mango, red peppers, snow peas, and basil in spicy coconut milk curry

Create A Gourmet Dish

These entrees do not come with rice.

Basil DN **

sautéed selection with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil

Cashew Nuts DN

sautéed selection with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and cooking wine

Sweet and Sour DN

sautéed selection in sweet & sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, celery, and scallions

Ginger DN

sautéed selection with ginger, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, celery, scallions, salted soy bean and sesame oil

Pineapple DN

Pineapple DN

sautéed selection with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, celery, sweet potatoes, scallions, and touch of curry powder

Garlic DN

Garlic DN

sautéed selection with garlic, white pepper on bed of lettuce, carrots, and broccoli

Broccoli DN

sautéed selection with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, salted soy bean

Snow Pea DN

sautéed selection with snow peas, carrots, and mushrooms

Noodles

Pad Thai DN

Pad Thai DN

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts

Pad C-U DN

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce

Drunken Noodle DN **

Drunken Noodle DN **

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil

Pad Woon Sen DN

Pad Woon Sen DN

Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, snow peas, red peppers, tomatoes, celery, bean sprouts, carrots, baby corn, and scallions

Noodles Kua Gai DN

Noodles Kua Gai DN

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chopped chicken, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and preserved cabbage on fresh lettuce

Seafood Noodles DN **

Seafood Noodles DN **

$15.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with seafood, minced hot pepper, garlic, basil, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, and onions

Chicken Noodle Soup DN

Chicken Noodle Soup DN

$14.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Beef Noodle Soup DN

Beef Noodle Soup DN

$14.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein) DN

Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein) DN

$15.00

Chicken, carrot, red pepper, snow pea, celery, baby corn, pineapple, bean sprouts, egg noodle

Duck Noodle Soup DN

Duck Noodle Soup DN

$16.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions

Kao Soi Noodle

Kao Soi Noodle

$16.00

Beef, red onion, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, egg noodle in curry sauce

Veggie Corner

These entrees do not come with rice.

Vegetable Basil DN **

$14.00

Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with minced hot pepper, garlic, and basil

Sweet & Sour Vegetables DN

$14.00

Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with sweet & sour sauce

Rama Garden DN

$14.00

Steamed assorted fresh vegetables, served with side of peanut sauce

Vegetable Eggplant Delight DN

Vegetable Eggplant Delight DN

$14.00

Sautéed eggplant with bell peppers, salted soybean, and basil

Tofu w/Vegetables DN

$14.00

Sautéed tofu with celery, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, snow peas, baby corn, scallions, and cashew nuts

Tofu Avocado Curry DN **

Tofu Avocado Curry DN **

$16.00

Tofu, avocado, and mixed vegetable curry with coconut milk

Fried Rice

Siam Fried Rice DN

Siam Fried Rice DN

$13.00

Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and egg

Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **

$13.00

Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions

Pineapple Fried Rice DN

$13.00

Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, pineapple chunks, carrots, raisins, egg and curry powder

Vegetable Fried Rice DN

$13.00

Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg

Mango Fried Rice DN

$15.00

Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, mango chunks, carrots, and egg

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN

$15.00

Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken

Duck & Bacon Fried Rice DN

Duck & Bacon Fried Rice DN

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with duck, bacon, carrots, onions, ginger, scallions and red peppers

Side Order

Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$1.50
Steamed Brown Rice

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steam Broccoli

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

DESSERTS

Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:55 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:44 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:44 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Sweet Rice image
Sweet Rice image
Sweet Rice image

