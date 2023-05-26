- Home
Sweet Rice JP
697 Centre Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Popular Items
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Pad C-U DN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce
JAPANESE MENU
Japanese Hot Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed fresh soybeans
Agedashi Tofu
Fried soft tofu, scallions and dried bonito flakes in a tentsuyu broth
Veggie Dumpling
Vegetable filling served with ginger sauce
Pork Dumpling
Pork and chives fillings served with ginger sauce
Shumai
Minced chicken and shrimp wrapped with wonton wrapper
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura battered fried assorted vegetable served with tempura sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings, topped with Teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered fried shrimp served with tempura sauce
Avocado Fries
Steamed fresh soybeans
Appetizers From Sushi Bar
Sushi Appetizer
Chef’s choice of 5 pieces of assorted sushi
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef’s choice of 9 pieces of fresh fish
Naruto Maki
Crab stick, masago and avocado rolled in paper-thin cucumber with rice vinegar sauce
Avocado Salad
Avocado tankatsu special homemade sauce
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced rare tuna with ponzu sauce
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna sliced with cucumber, avocado, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce
Naruto Vegetable
Mixed vegetable wrapped with paper-thin cucumber slice topped with miso sauce
Torched Salmon Toro
Torched salmon belly
Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sushi (3pc)
Fatty tuna belly
Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi (3pc)
Fatty tuna belly
Hamachi Kama
Japanese Salads
Japanese Soups
Makimono Sushi Roll
Asparagus Roll
Small fresh asparagus roll
Avocado Roll
Small fresh avocado roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and house mayo sauce
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado and roe
Cucumber Roll
Small fresh cucumber roll
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado in seasoned rice
Salmon & Cucumber Roll
Salmon and cucumber in seasoned rice
Salmon & Jalapeno Roll
Salmon and jalapeno in seasoned rice
Salmon & Scallion Roll
Salmon and scallion in seasoned rice
Salmon Roll
Salmon in seasoned rice
Salmon Skin Roll
Smoked salmon skin, cucumber, scallions and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe, scallions with special sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab (mixed crab stick with spicy mayonnaise, roe, scallions), avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, scallions and spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions and spicy sauce
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, scallions and spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, scallions and roe
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potato tempura roll
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado in seasoned rice
Tuna & Cucumber Roll
Tuna and cucumber in seasoned rice
Tuna & Jalapeno Roll
Tuna and jalapeno in seasoned rice
Tuna & Scallion Roll
Tuna and scallion in seasoned rice
Tuna Roll
Tuna in seasoned rice
Unagi & Avocado Roll
Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and avocado
Unagi & Cucumber Roll
Grilled eel, with eel sauce, and cucumber
Volcano Roll
Homemade and baked seafood dynamite on top of a roll (avocado, cream cheese, cucumber)
Yellowtail & Avocado Roll
Yellowtail and avocado in seasoned rice
Yellowtail & Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail and cucumber in seasoned rice
Yellowtail & Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail and jalapeno in seasoned rice
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll
Yellowtail and scallion in seasoned rice
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail in seasoned rice
Vegetable Sushi Roll
Vegetable Sushi Roll
Signature Maki
White Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, wasabi tobiko, cream cheese, avocado, scallion spicy sauce, wasabi dressing, eel sauce, tempura crumb
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions topped with red tuna and spicy mayo
Hungry Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, scallion, eel, tuna, salmon, white tuna served with spicy sauce and eel sauce
Tuna on Top Roll
Yellowtail, cream cheese, scallion topped with spicy tuna, slices of jalapeno, wasabi mayo and tempura crumb
Sushi Bomb Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, tuna, roe, asparagus, scallions, avocado, cream cheese and tempura roll katsu style with sauce
Maine Roll
Cooked lobster in spicy mayo with scallion, salmon roe and cucumber on top
Sweet Rice Roll
Salmon, crab dynamite, cucumber, tempura flakes topped with avocado, torched tuna, chili powder, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Yellowtail Toro Roll
Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched yellowtail toro and black tobiko
O Toro Fantasy Roll
Salmon, avocado, and mango topped with torched fatty tuna belly and black tobiko
Chef's Special Rolls
Rainbow Roll
Rainbow of fish on top of a California roll
Crunchy Roll
Salmon, crab, cream cheese, scallions and tempura the roll
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, roe with avocado, eel, and eel sauce on top
Three Company Roll
Three kinds of fish (tuna, salmon, and yellowtail), cucumber, scallions, asparagus, and roe served with Ponzu sauce
Michael Go Roll
Mixed spicy tuna with spicy mayo and flake on top with crab dynamite and tempura flake
Sea of Love Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus, scallions, roe top with tuna tataki, tenkasu (tempura flake)
Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flake, wrapped with soy paper and top with salmon, red tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Sponge Bob Roll
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber top with mango and honey mayo sauce
Key West Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, crab, avocado, scallions topped with red tobiko
Scorpion Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, and shrimp on top with eel sauce
Sakura Roll
Shrimp, crabmeat, avocado topped with torched salmon, with special sauce
Sushi Entree
Vegetable Sushi Plate
5 pieces of vegetable sushi, cucumber hand roll, vegetable roll
Hosomaki Combo
California roll, J.B. roll, Tuna roll
Sushi Plate
California roll, 9 pieces of sushi
Sashimi Plate
Chef’s choice of fresh sliced raw fish (12 pieces), served with rice
Chirashi
Variety of fish topping arranged on a bed of rice
Hamachi Don
Yellowtail sashimi over seasoned rice
Tekka Don
Maguro tuna sashimi over seasoned rice
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi over seasoned rice
Unagi Don
Grilled eel over seasoned rice
Sushi Deluxe
California roll, 12 pieces of sushi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of fresh sliced raw fish (18 pieces), served with rice
Nigiri or Sashimi
Crab Stick (Kanikama) Nigiri
Sweet Egg (Tamago) Nigiri
Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Quail Egg Nigiri
White Fish Nigiri
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri
Smelt Egg (Masago) Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri
Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Nigiri
Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri
Fatty Tuna(1PC)Nigiri
Crab Stick (Kanikama) Sashimi
Sweet Egg (Tamago) Sashimi
Fried Tofu (Inari) Sashimi
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi
Squid (Ika) Sashimi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Quail Egg Sashimi
White Fish Sashimi
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi
Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi
Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Sashimi
Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi
Fatty Tuna (O Toro) Sashimi
Cone Shaped Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Cucumber Hand Roll
Asparagus Hand Roll
Vegetable Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Salmon Avocado Hand Roll
Eel Hand Roll
Spider Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Party Boats
Boat A (for 2)
Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 9 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi
Boat B (for 2-3)
Californai roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi
Boat C (for 3-4)
Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, 18 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi
Boat D (for 4-5)
Californai roll, J.B. Roll, Naruto Maki roll, Spicy tuna roll, Dragon roll, 24 pieces of sushi, 28 pieces of sashimi
Teriyaki
Japanese Lunch Special
Box 1. Vegetable Combo
Box 2. Sushi Combo
Box 3. Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Box 4. Hosomaki Lunch
Box 5. Shrimp Tempura & Sushi
Box 6. Chicken Teriyaki & Sushi
Box 6. Beef Teriyaki & Sushi
Box 7. Sashimi Combo
Box 8. Salmon Teriyaki & Sushi
Box 9. Sushi – Sashimi & Unagi Set
THAI MENU
Thai Appetizers
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings
Fried Tofu
Served with sweet & sour sauce top with ground peanuts
Thai Pancake
Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce
Berry Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
Thai Chicken Wings
Crispy wings, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Served with special soy sauce and fried garlic
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce
Avocado Fresh Rolls
Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling
Spicy Fried Calamari
Fried calamari, special spices and Serrano pepper
Thai Salads
Thai Garden Salad
Fresh vegetables, crispy tofu, served with peanut sauce dressing
Papaya Salad **
Green papaya, carrot, garlic, grape tomatoes, green beans, shrimp, roasted peanuts in palm sugar lime dressing
Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **
Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad
Thai Soups
Chicken Offerings
Chicken Eggplant Delight DN
Sautéed chopped chicken with eggplant, red peppers and basil
Spicy Chicken DN **
Sautéed chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts, and chili paste
Siam Garden DN
Sautéed marinated chicken in light curry powder, top with peanut sauce, served on bed of steamed broccoli and carrots
Thunder Chicken DN **
Sautéed chicken, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, onions, and basil in Thai chili sauce
Chicken Typhoon DN **
Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil
Beef Offerings
Beef Typhoon DN **
Sautéed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, red peppers and basil
Sizzling Beef DN
Sautéed beef with mushrooms, scallions and oyster flavor sauce
Thai Spicy Beef Salad DN **
Grilled steak with spicy lime dressing, shallot, cilantro, scallion, mint, toasted rice
Duck Offerings
Tamarind Duck DN
Sautéed duck with onions, tomatoes, ginger, red peppers, carrots, pineapple chunks, celery, snow peas, scallions in tamarind sauce
Basil Duck DN **
Crispy sliced duck sautéed with Thai chili sauce, red peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, topped with crispy basil
Crispy Duck DN
Crispy half duck served with Thai chili sauce and sautéed vegetables
Duck Peanut Sauce DN *
Crispy half duck topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce and red curry, snow peas, red peppers, carrots, and pineapple chunks
Seafood Offerings
Spicy Shrimp DN **
Sautéed shrimps with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste
Spicy Scallops DN **
Sautéed scallops with celery, water chestnuts, carrots, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, scallions, and chili paste
Seafood w/Pic Pao Sauce DN **
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with red peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, snow peas, bamboo shoots, basil and chili paste
Garlic Shrimp DN
Sautéed shrimp in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots
Garlic Soft Shell Crab DN
Sautéed soft shell crab in shrimp paste with minced garlic and white peppers, served on bed of fresh lettuce, broccoli, and carrots
Salmon Choo Chee DN **
Grilled Salmon topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and choo chee curry
Garlic Salmon DN
Grill marinated Salmon topped with sautéed mix vegetables
Curry
Red Curry DN **
Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil
Yellow Curry DN **
Yellow curry in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes
Green Curry DN ***
Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil
Panang Curry DN **
Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil
Massaman Curry DN *
Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts
Chef's Suggestions
Lemongrass Chicken DN
Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, and crushed rice powder
Crispy Chicken Basil DN **
Crispy chicken with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil
Pad Paradise DN **
Sautéed beef, chicken & shrimps with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basil, snow peas, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste
Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **
Crispy duck, fresh mango, red peppers, snow peas, and basil in spicy coconut milk curry
Create A Gourmet Dish
Basil DN **
sautéed selection with minced hot peppers, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil
Cashew Nuts DN
sautéed selection with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and cooking wine
Sweet and Sour DN
sautéed selection in sweet & sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, celery, and scallions
Ginger DN
sautéed selection with ginger, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, celery, scallions, salted soy bean and sesame oil
Pineapple DN
sautéed selection with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, celery, sweet potatoes, scallions, and touch of curry powder
Garlic DN
sautéed selection with garlic, white pepper on bed of lettuce, carrots, and broccoli
Broccoli DN
sautéed selection with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, salted soy bean
Snow Pea DN
sautéed selection with snow peas, carrots, and mushrooms
Noodles
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Pad C-U DN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Pad Woon Sen DN
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, snow peas, red peppers, tomatoes, celery, bean sprouts, carrots, baby corn, and scallions
Noodles Kua Gai DN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chopped chicken, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and preserved cabbage on fresh lettuce
Seafood Noodles DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with seafood, minced hot pepper, garlic, basil, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, and onions
Chicken Noodle Soup DN
Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Beef Noodle Soup DN
Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Tropical Noodle (Lo Mein) DN
Chicken, carrot, red pepper, snow pea, celery, baby corn, pineapple, bean sprouts, egg noodle
Duck Noodle Soup DN
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Kao Soi Noodle
Beef, red onion, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, egg noodle in curry sauce
Veggie Corner
Vegetable Basil DN **
Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with minced hot pepper, garlic, and basil
Sweet & Sour Vegetables DN
Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with sweet & sour sauce
Rama Garden DN
Steamed assorted fresh vegetables, served with side of peanut sauce
Vegetable Eggplant Delight DN
Sautéed eggplant with bell peppers, salted soybean, and basil
Tofu w/Vegetables DN
Sautéed tofu with celery, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, snow peas, baby corn, scallions, and cashew nuts
Tofu Avocado Curry DN **
Tofu, avocado, and mixed vegetable curry with coconut milk
Fried Rice
Siam Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and egg
Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **
Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions
Pineapple Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, pineapple chunks, carrots, raisins, egg and curry powder
Vegetable Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg
Mango Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, onions, snow peas, red peppers, mango chunks, carrots, and egg
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken
Duck & Bacon Fried Rice DN
Stir-fried rice with duck, bacon, carrots, onions, ginger, scallions and red peppers
Side Order
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130