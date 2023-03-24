Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet’s Hawaiian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

711 Columbia Lane

Provo, UT 84604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Small Kalbi Beef Rib Platelunch
Pokē Bowl Saturday

Food

Plate Lunches

Small Teriyaki Chicken Platelunch

$7.99

Teriyaki Chicken with 2 sides of your choice

Big Teriyaki Chicken Platelunch

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken with 2 sides of your choice

Small Katsu Chicken Platelunch

$7.99

Katsu Fried Chicken with 2 sides of your choice

Big Katsu Chicken Platelunch

$10.99

Katsu Fried Chicken with 2 sides of your choice

Small Kalua Pig Platelunch

$7.99

Kalua Pig with 2 sides of your choice. Gluten Free.

Big Kalua Pig Platelunch

$10.99

Kalua Pig with 2 sides of your choice. Gluten Free.

Small Kalbi Beef Rib Platelunch

$9.99

Kalbi Beef Ribs with 2 sides of your choice

Big Kalbi Beef Rib Platelunch

$15.00

Kalbi Beef Ribs with 2 sides of your choice

Sweet's Special

$12.99

Our most popular platelunch! Combination of Kalua Pig & Teriyaki Chicken. Select your 2 sides.

Mix Platelunch

$14.99

Our 2nd most popular platelunch! Combination of Kalbi beef ribs, Teriyaki Chicken & Kalua Pig. Select your 2 sides.

2 meater Platelunch

$12.99

Create your own platelunch: select 2 meats and 2 sides

3 meater Platelunch

$14.99

Create your own platelunch: select 3 meats and 2 sides

4 meater Platelunch

$16.99

Create your own platelunch: select 4 meats and 2 sides

Dessert

Guava Cake

$6.00

Slice of fresh guava cake

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Snack

Spam Musubi

$3.50Out of stock

A Hawaiian favorite!

Chips

$2.00

Li Hing Mui Candy

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Drinks

Otai

$6.00

A traditional Tongan fruity slushy drink

Fiji Bottled Water

$4.00

Vitacoco Coconut Water

$3.00

Hawaiian Suns

$2.50

Tropical canned juices from Hawaii

Soda

$3.00

Pepsi fountain

Waiakea Water

$5.00

Monday Specials

Monday Special

Loco Moco Monday

$15.00

Hawaii's most popular breakfast style platelunch! Loco Moco includes grilled spam, fried eggs, teriyaki burger, all on top of a bed of rice and smothered with brown gravy.

Tuesday Specials

Tuesday Special

Garlic Chicken Tuesday

$12.50

Sweet & crispy fried garlic chicken served with 2 scoops of rice & mac salad

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Special

Kalbi Beef Ribs Wednesday

$15.00

Korean style beef short ribs served with 2 scoops of rice & mac salad

Thursday Specials

Thursday Special

Sweet & Sour Smoked Spareribs Thursday

$15.00

Hawaiian style marinade meets Texas style smoked bbq! These pork spareribs are unique and finger-lickin' good!

Friday Specials

Friday Special

Polynesian Plate Aloha Friday

$20.00

Fa'alifu taro, Fijian curry, Samoan chopsuey, New Zealand sosisi, Tongan Lupulu. Every Friday you can get your authentic Polynesian cravings satisfied!

Saturday Specials

Saturday Special

Pokē Bowl Saturday

$15.00

We make 2 kinds of pokē: Spicy mayo and Sweet sesame. Pokē which is raw fish (ahi tuna) is served fresh on top of rice.

Extras

Sauces

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Bottle of Teriyaki Sauce

$20.00

Bottle of Katsu Sauce

$20.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Noodles

$2.50

Side of Mac Salad

$2.50

Side of Pineapple

$2.50

Side of Meat

$6.00

Polynesian extras (only available on Fridays)

Palusami (only available on Fridays)

$7.50

Lupulu (only available on Fridays)

$7.50

Side of Taro (only available on Fridays)

$5.00

Side of oka i'a/raw fish (only available on Fridays)

$10.00

Discounts

Missionary Meal

Missionary Meal

D.I. Special

DI Special

$5.00

Hooked

Hooked includes free soda

$7.99

Perks Now

Perks Now includes soda

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hawaiian comfort food made fresh daily! Open for lunch and catering.

Location

711 Columbia Lane, Provo, UT 84604

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tandoor - Indian Grill
orange star4.6 • 419
1600 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe - 1620 N Freedom Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1620 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Kokonut Island Grill - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
62 W. Cougar Blvd #104 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co - 1774 N. University Parkway #48
orange starNo Reviews
1774 N. University Parkway #48 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Brick Oven Provo
orange starNo Reviews
111 E 800 N Provo, UT 84606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House Provo -
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provo
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston