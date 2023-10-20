Food

Pizza

The Ella
The Ella
$8.00

Housemade marinara and mozzarella cheese

The Pepe
The Pepe
$8.00

Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.

The Bella
The Bella
$8.00

Housemade marinara, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, mozzarella cheese.

The Sal
The Sal
$8.00

Housemade marinara, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese

Barb's BBQ
Barb's BBQ
$8.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, tender chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing.

Buff's Buffalo
Buff's Buffalo
$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, finished with ranch dressing.

Extras

10 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings
$12.50

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Traditional Wings
10 Traditional Wings
$12.50

Jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, celery, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing,

Cheesy Garlic Knots
Cheesy Garlic Knots
$8.50

Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, smothered in choice of cheese, served with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Tatar Tots
$10.50

Crispy golden brown Tatar Tots, smothered in shredded jack & cheddar cheeses and white cheddar cheese sauce.

Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Tri Colored Corn Chips with a side of mild salsa for dipping.

Fried Green Beans
$9.50

Battered and fried green beans served with a side of Cajun Ranch for dipping.

Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots
$6.50

Pizza dough twisted and glazed with our garlic butter, oven baked, served with your choice of sauce.

Loaded Tatar Tots
$12.50

Crispy golden brown Tatar Tots smothered in chili, white cheddar cheese sauce, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and sliced jalapenos.

Mozzarella Stix
$9.50

Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with your choice of marinara sauce.

Tatar Tots
$8.50

Crispy, golden brown Tatar Tots, served with our homemade ranch dressing for dipping.

Condiments

Mild Ramekin
$0.50
Buffalo Ramekin
$0.50
Honey BBQ Ramekin
$0.50
Teriyaki Ramekin
$0.50
Garlic Parmesan Ramekin
$0.50
Boom Boom Sauce Ramekin
$0.50
Honey Old Bay Ramekin
$0.50
Old Bay Ramekin
$0.50
Lemon Pepper Ramekin
$0.50
Traditional Marinara Ramekin
$0.50
Sweet Marinara Ramekin
$0.50
Sweet Diablo Marinara Ramekin
$0.50
Sweet Sauce Ramekin
$0.50
Orange Teriyaki Ramekin
$0.50
Sweet Red Chile Ramekin
$0.50
Siracha- Honey Jalapeno Ramekin
$0.50
Mango Habanero Ramekin
$0.50

Drinks

Coke Bottle
$3.50
Sprite Bottle
$3.50
Diet Coke Bottle
$3.50
Dasani Water Bottle
$3.50
Red Bull Can
$3.50